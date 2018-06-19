Global Information Security Services Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Information Security Services in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Security Services, Education & Training, and Response Services.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 232 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â CA Technologies, Inc.

- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

- Cisco Systems Inc.

- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

- Forcepoint

- Fortinet, Inc.



INFORMATION SECURITY SERVICES MCP-1410 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Corporate Information Assets - Vulnerable as Ever

Growing Instances of IT Security Breaches - A Serious Cause for Concern

A Look at Common Security Threats for Enterprise Information Assets

Damages Caused by Security Breaches

Information Security - High on Priority List for Enterprises

Factors Affecting Implementation of Information Security Solutions by Enterprises Worldwide - Ranked in Order of Influence

Increased Use of Internet Drives Focus on Cyber Security

Key Statistical Findings

Table 1: Number of Internet Users (in Millions) and Penetration Percentage for Years 2010, 2012, 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Internet Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Internet Users by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Top Priority Malicious Elements Threatening Cyber Security in Enterprises: On a Scale 1 - 10 (10 - High Priority; 1 - Low Priority)

Key Focus Areas for Enterprises in Implementation of Cyber Security in their Premises: Ranked in Order of Relative Importance

Key Focus Areas for Information Security in Enterprises

Network Security - Keeping Security Threats at Bay

Enterprise Endpoint Security Gains Prominence

Content Security - Fast Gaining Prominence

Server Security Concerns Brings Focus on Server Security Solutions

Periods of Economic Slowdown Increases Information Security Risks - Magnifies the Business Case for Efficient Security Solutions

Impact of Economic Recession on Global Enterprises

Market Outlook

Developing Regions to Lend Traction to Information Security Services Market



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Rise in Magnitude of Cyber-Crime to Drive Adoption of Information Security Products & Services

Table 3: Breakdown of Number of Identities Stolen in Millions Reported in 2016 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Cyber-Attacks by Nature of Attack as of 2016E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Types of External IT Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence

Types of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence

Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Demand for Information Security Products & Services

Table 5: World Anti-Malware Market (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Type - Corporate Endpoint Security, IDS & IPS, Messaging Security, and Web Security (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat - Create Business Case for Information Security Services

Emergence of Fake QR Codes and TecTiles Drive Demand for Security Solutions & Services

Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats

Security Threats from Virtualization & Cloud Infrastructure Deployments to Drive Demand for Information Security Solutions

Table 6: Global Cloud Computing Services Market (2014 & 2016E): Breakdown of Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Use of Internet Enabled Mobile Handsets Lends Traction to Information Security Market

Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for Information Security Solutions & Services

IP4 to IPv6 Transition to Boost Adoption of Information Security Solutions and Services

Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for Information Security Solutions

Governments and Regulatory Authorities Continue to Implement Strict Privacy Regulations

Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of IT Security Solutions

Growing Commoditization of Security Products Brings Down Prices - Boosts Order Influx Rates

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment



3. REVIEW OF SELECT SERVICES AND END-USE MARKETS

Information Security Services - Key to IT Products & Solutions Industry

Dearth of Trained Staff and In-House Infrastructure to Boost Market Prospects for Information Security Services

Managed Security Services Continue to Gain Acceptance

Hosted Security Services: Growing in Demand

Financial Services - A Key End Use Market for Information Security Services

Major External & Internal Breaches in Financial Services Sector

Table 12: Leading Targets of Fraud (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Breaches by Type of Asset (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Implementation of Information Security Policy - Industries Ranked by Level of Implementation

Advanced IT Security Solutions Gain Traction in Financial Sector

Regulatory Compliance: A High Priority for Financial Institutions

Need to Sustain Customer Trust - A Business Case for Information Security Solutions in the Financial Sector

Key Barriers in Information Security for Financial Services Sector

Telecommunication and IT

DOS Attacks Threaten Mobile Network Security - Drive Demand for Cyber Security Solutions in Telecom Industry

Overbilling Attack: A Business Case for Cyber Security Solutions in Telecom Industry

VPN to Make Telecommunication Networks More Safer

Opportunities for Wireless Network Security in Telecom Industry

Table 13: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (2016, 2018 & 2020) - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Smartphones, Non-Smartphones, Tablets, PC/Laptops, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2016, 2018 & 2020) - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Data, File Sharing, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Worldwide Mobile Networks (2016, 2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connections by Type of Network Technology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Production Systems Also Adopt Information Security Services

IT Security Solutions and Services Find Increased Demand in Healthcare Sector



4. KEY ISSUES/CHALLENGES & THE WAY FORWARD

Major Restraints to Efficient Information Security in Enterprises Worldwide

Inadequate Budget - the Key Constraint

Lack of Alignment between Business Objectives and Security

External Threats More Recognized than Internal Threats

Most Organizations Continue to Remain Reactive Rather than Proactive

Growing Sophistication & Complexity of Security Threats - A Challenge to Reckon With for Information Security Solution Providers

Stealthier Infiltration Methods Pose Challenges for Information Security

Advanced Security Solutions - The Need of the Hour

Security Analytics to See Light in the Enterprise Security Sector

Big Data Analytics Set to Storm the Information Security Market

Artificial intelligence Gains Widespread Acceptance

Convergence Gains Strength



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Information Security Market - Highly Competitive

Convergence of Product Portfolio - A Key Competitive Ploy

What Does it Take to Survive in the Marketplace?



6. INFORMATION SECURITY SERVICES - AN OVERVIEW



7. PRODUCT & SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Sophos Releases Latest Version of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solution - Sophos Mobile 7

HP Launches HP Sure Click Technology to Secure Businesses from Web-Based Security Threats

SonicWall Introduces SonicWall Email Security 9.0 with Capture Advanced Threat Protection

Trend Micro Launches 100 Gb Trend Microâ„¢ TippingPoint NX Series Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention Systems

Sophos Releases Next-Generation Sophos XG Firewall to Strengthen Delivery of Enterprise-Grade Security

SonicWall Introduces New SonicWall SMA 1000 Series OS 12.0 to Enhance Security to Mobile Business Networks

Symantec Unveils Innovative Symantec Endpoint Protection 14 for Complete Endpoint Security

Dell Introduces Endpoint Data Security and Management Portfolio for Enhancing Interoperability in IT

Trend Micro Unveils XGenâ„¢ Endpoint Security

Trustwave Unveils Network of Federated Advanced Security Operations Centers (ASOCSs) for Managed Security Services

Sophos Introduces Next Generation of Endpoint Security Solution Sophos Intercept X for Exploit and Ransomware Attacks

Fujitsu Expands Biometric Palm Vein Authentication Products with PalmSecure-F Pro & Palm Vein Authentication Board

Forcepointâ„¢ Introduces SureViewÂ® Insider Threat to Identify and Stop Insider Threats

Check PointÂ® Unveils Two New Check Point 700 Series Security Appliances (770 & 790) for Small Businesses

Check PointÂ® Expands SandBlast Cloud Solution to Protect Cloud-Based Emails from Ransomware and APTs

Symantec Introduces Website Security Package - Encryption Everywhere

Entrust Datacard Enhances Entrust Cloud Capabilities to Simplify and Control Cloud-Based SSL Certificate Management Process

Symantec Unveils Symantec Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to Detect & Remediate Advanced Threats across All Control Points

Dell Extends New End-to-End Security Solutions to Protect Customers from Myriad Security Threats

Symantec Introduces Symantec Secure One New Distributor Program to Support and Accelerate Security-Focused Partners Growth

Juniper Enhances Sky Advanced Threat Prevention & JunosÂ® Space Security Director and Unveils New SRX Series Services Gateways

Trustwave Introduces New Cloud-Based Trustwave Secure Mobility Platform for Mobile Devices Security

Sophos Launches Sophos Cloud Web Gateway for Advanced Web Protection from Latest Malware and Phishing Threats

Dell Releases Dell SonicWall TZ Wireless Firewall Series to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Wireless Performance and Security

Dellâ€™s New SonicWALL TZ Series Firewalls Deliver Enterprise- Class Security for Small & Large Distributed Enterprises

Clearswift Launches Worldâ€™s First Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solution - Argon for Email

Sophos Unveils New Sophos Cloud Server Protection to Deliver Malware Protection, Host Intrusion Prevention & Web Security

HP Releases New Security Metrics Services

CA Technologies Launches New Mobility and API Solutions

Parsons Launches Enhanced Cybersecurity Product



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

F-Secure Takes Over Inverse Path

Symantec Completes Acquisition of LifeLock to Establish a Complete Consumer Digital Safety Platform

Sophos to Acquire Invincea to Add Advanced Machine Learning to Next-Generation Endpoint Security Portfolio

Forcepoint Acquires Skyfence Business from Imperva to Deliver Integrated Cybersecurity Systems and Solutions

RUAG Defence Acquires Clearswift to Provide High-Quality Specialized Cyber Security Solutions and Services

Fujitsu Finland Inks Agreement with Norsk Hydro to Deliver Cyber Security Solutions

LANDESK and HEAT Software Merge to Create Ivanti

Above Security and Hitachi Data Systems Enter into Partnership to Strengthen Cybercrime Security across North America

Clearswift and GeoLang Enter into Technology Partnership to Deliver Integrated Security Solution

Francisco Partners and Elliot Management Acquire Dell Software Group, and Announce Spin Out of SonicWall as an Independent Company

Proofpoint Inks Definitive Agreement to Takeover FireLayers, Extending Targeted Attack Protection to SaaS Applications from Advanced Malware

Qualys and NTT Security Enter into Strategic Partnership to Extend Continuous IT Security Solutions

Dimension Data and AIG Malaysia Insurance Sign MOU to Provide End-to-End Cyber Security Solutions

Dell Technologies Completes Acquisition of EMC Corporation

Intel and TPG Sign Definitive Agreement to Form McAfee

Guidance Software Enters into Global Technology and Services Partnership Agreement with Atos

NNG to Takeover Arilou Information Security Technologies

Ping IdentityÂ® Completes Acquisition of UnboundID to Strengthen Customer Identity and Access Management Solutions

Symantec Acquires Blue Coat to Provide Integrated Cyber Security Solutions across Endpoints, Cloud & Infrastructure

Telefonica and FortinetÂ® Sign Strategic Alliance Agreement to Deliver Integrated Managed Security Solutions

Fortinet to Acquire AccelOps

WatchGuardÂ® to Acquire Hexis HawkEye G Technology to Offer Value-Added Security from Network to Endpoint

Proofpoint Expands Relationship with LinkedIn for Social Media Security and Compliance

Vista Equity Partners to Take Over Ping Identity to Support Pingâ€™s Growth in Dynamic & Strategic Field of Identity Management

Trend Micro International to Acquire TippingPoint from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Symantec Collaborates with Rockwell Automation to Offer Comprehensive IoT Security Solutions

Entrust Datacard Completes Acquisition of Trend Microâ€™s SSL Business Assets

F-Secure and TCL Collaborate to Extend Encryption and Online Privacy Protection to Android Users

Thales Acquires Vormetric to Accelerate Cybersecurity Strategy of the Group

Forcepoint Completes Acquisition of Stonesoft & Sidewinder from Intel Security

Sophos Takes Over SurfRight to Enhance Next Generation Network and Endpoint Security Protection Solutions

Blue Coat Systems Inks Worldwide Agreement with Dimension Data to Offer Global Managed Cloud Web Security Service

Singtel Acquires Trustwave to Expand Managed Security Services Worldwide

Sophos Takes Over Reflexion Networks to Add Cloud-Based Email Security to Sophos Cloud

Proofpoint Inks Definitive Agreement to Takeover Emerging Threats to Deliver Advanced Threat Intelligence, Detection & Response

FrontRange and Lumension to Merge and Create HEAT Software

AVG Technologies Acquires Norman Safeground to Expand in European SMB Market

Sophos Acquires Mojave Networks to Enhance Cloud, Mobile and Web Security Platform

Gemalto to Acquire SafeNet to Strengthen Identity and Access Management Business

Sophos Takes Over Cyberoam Technologies



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

CA Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (UK)

Forcepoint (USA)

Fortinet, Inc. (USA)

F-Secure Corporation (Finland)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Hewlett-Packard Company (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)

McAfee, Inc. (USA)

Optiv Security Inc. (USA)

Proofpoint, Inc. (USA)

SonicWALL, Inc. (USA)

Sophos Ltd. (UK)

Symantec Corporation (USA)

Thales Group (France)

Trianz (USA)



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Information Security Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Segment

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Implementation Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Information Security Implementation Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Implementation Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Consulting Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Information Security Consulting Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Consulting Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Managed Security Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Managed Security Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Managed Security Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Education & Training by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Information Security Education & Training by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Education & Training by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Response Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Information Security Response Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Response Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview

Rising Cyber Security Issues in the US

Table 34: US Cyber Security Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Incidents in Critical Infrastructure Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Identity Theft: A Growing Menace in the US

End Use Market Summary

Table 35: US Information Security Services Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by End Use Industries - Banking, Communications, Healthcare, Financial Services, and Insurance (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Banking/Financial Institutions: A Key End Use Industry

Regulatory Environment

Laws Governing the Data Security

Product & Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: US Historic Review for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Canadian Historic Review for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Information Security Market - A Primer

Highlights

Secure Content Threat Management Gains Focus

Regulatory Environment

Rising Emphasis on After Sales Service

Product & Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Japanese Historic Review for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Information Security - High on Enterprise Priority

Network and Information Security (NIS) Market in EU-27

At a Glance

Growth Drivers

Major Threats

Regulations Influencing NIS Market

Growing Demand for NIS Services

Identity Access Management Market

Strong Uptake in the SME Sector to Fuel European Email Security Growth

Regulatory Environment

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European Historic Review for Information Security Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European Historic Review for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview of Information Security Market

Regulatory Standards

Thales Group - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: French Historic Review for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: French 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

Market Analysis

Table 54: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: German Historic Review for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: German 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Cyber Security Market - An Overview

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Italian Historic Review for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Product & Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: UK Historic Review for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: UK 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 63: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Spanish Historic Review for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 66: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Russian Historic Review for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview

Managed Security Services (MSS) Market

SOHO & Consumer Segments - Potential Growth Opportunities

Focus on Select Information Security Markets

China

India

South Korea

Singapore

Taiwan

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Information Security Services by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Information Security Market Shows Steady Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Latin American Historic Review for Information Security Services by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Latin American Historic Review for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 84: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Rest of World Historic Review for Information Security Services by Segment - Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Information Security Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Education & Training and Response Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 232 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 268) The United States (140) Canada (6) Japan (4) Europe (86) - France (8) - Germany (12) - The United Kingdom (33) - Italy (1) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (29) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26) Middle East (3) Latin America (2) Africa (1)

