Global Infusion Pumps and Devices Technology/Markets Report 2022-2027 - Rising Demand in Emerging Markets & Rising Expectations for Increasing Quality of Care

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infusion Pumps and Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the global market for infusion pumps, with both quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding infusion pumps.

Infusion pumps offer significant advantages over manual administration of infusion therapy, such as administration of accurate and continuous infusion therapy, the ability to deliver fluids at precisely programmed rates or automated intervals, etc.

Moreover, the rapid development of pharmaceuticals and prescribed combinations has made infusion therapy more challenging than ever before. Thus, the use of infusion pumps to reduce infusion errors is growing worldwide. Since the last decade, many high-quality infusion pumps with intelligent technologies and services have entered the market to make infusion therapy simpler, smarter and safer.

Automation and smart technology can drive improved patient safety, ensure timely, effective clinical intervention and help address the shortage of healthcare workers, a reality that is accelerating interest in solutions like these. With increasing pressure to control healthcare spending per capita, there is an increasing focus on using technology to increase productivity and reduce ancillary costs worldwide.

Healthcare payers and providers continue to seek ways to optimize therapies and devices, resulting in improved outcomes, reduced costs, and ultimately, earlier discharge from hospitals, including recovery and treatment in non-acute settings. Thus, there is increasing demand for safety-driven, patient-focused and clinician-friendly infusion pumps.

Recently, the infusion pump market has been troubled with security concerns and product recalls. The ability to effectively compete in this market segment is determined by the company's ability to build its brand strength using the development of technological advancements aimed at increasing the quality, reliability, safety, and security of its infusion pumps while at the same time focusing on manufacturing efficiency and cost-effectiveness, which are operationally challenging with evolving product lines.

The global infusion pump market is expected to grow significantly, driven by macro trends relating to growing and aging populations, increasing chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, and accelerating demand for technologically advanced products. The infusion pump market has also been benefiting from rising healthcare demands in emerging markets.

This report also examines therapeutic applications for infusion pumps (diabetes management, oncology, pain management/analgesia, nutrition, and other applications) and end users of infusion pumps (hospitals, home care and alternate site care settings).

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Coverage of medical, scientific, technological, social, and economic issues associated with this market and evaluation of the current market and variable factors of each category of diagnostic or therapeutic product

Discussion of changes to the regulatory environment and delivery infrastructure due to healthcare reform in the U.S. and other countries, and the rapid changes in product offerings following a series of high-profile product recalls

Examination of the transition to "smart pump" technology and the complex systems that complement and compete with infusion pumps as modes of treatment

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players, including Intera Oncology, ICU Medical Inc, Cardinal Health and ZYNO Solution LLC

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definition of Infusion Therapy

Types of Infusion

Continuous Infusion

Intermittent Infusion

Patient-Controlled Infusion

Methods of Infusion Therapy

Syringe Infusion

Drip Infusion

Pump Infusion

Common Techniques Used in Infusion Pumps

Advantages and Disadvantages of Infusion Pumps

Smart Infusion Pumps

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing and Aging Population

The Growing Number of Chronically Ill and Multimorbid Patients

Rising Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Especially in Home Care Settings

Technological Advancements

Increasing Number of Global Surgeries

Rising Demand in Emerging Markets

Rising Expectations for Increasing Quality of Care

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Landscape

Security Concerns and Product Recalls

Pricing Pressure

Increasing Adoption of Refurbished and Rental Infusion Pumps

Key Trends in the Infusion Pump Industry

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Overview

General-Purpose Infusion Pumps

Large-Volume Infusion Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Electronic Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Elastomeric Infusion Pumps

Specialty Infusion Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Patient-Controlled Analgesia (Pca) Infusion Pumps

Enteral Infusion Pumps

Implantable Infusion Pumps

Global Market for Infusion Pumps by Product Type

General Purpose Infusion Pumps

Specialty Infusion Pumps

Global Market for General-Purpose Infusion Pumps by Product Type

Global Market for Specialty Infusion Pumps by Product Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Global Market for Infusion Pumps by Region

Global Market for General-Purpose Infusion Pumps by Region

Global Market for Large-Volume Infusion Pumps by Region

Global Market for Syringe Infusion Pumps by Region

Global Market for Electronic Ambulatory Infusion Pumps by Region

Global Market for Elastomeric Infusion Pumps by Region

Global Market for Specialty Infusion Pumps by Region

Global Market for Insulin Infusion Pumps by Region

Global Market for Pca Infusion Pumps by Region

Global Market for Enteral Infusion Pumps by Region

Global Market for Implantable Infusion Pumps by Region

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Application

Overview

Diabetes Management

Chemotherapy/Oncology

Pain Management/Analgesia

Nutrition

Other Applications

Global Market for Infusion Pumps by Clinical Application

Global Market for General-Purpose Infusion Pumps by Clinical Application

Global Market for Specialty Infusion Pumps by Clinical Application

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user

Overview

Global Market for Infusion Pumps by End-user

Hospitals

Home Care

Alternate Site Care Settings

Global Market for General-Purpose Infusion Pumps by End-user

Global Market for Large-Volume Infusion Pumps by End-user

Global Market for Syringe Infusion Pumps by End-user

Global Market for Electronic Ambulatory Infusion Pumps by End-user

Global Market for Elastomeric Infusion Pumps by End-user

Global Market for Specialty Infusion Pumps by End-user

Global Market for Pca Infusion Pumps by End-user

Global Market for Enteral Infusion Pumps by End-user

Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure

Medical Device Regulations in Selected Countries

United States

Fda Approvals by Product Type

Canada

European Union

Japan

China

Chapter 10 Impact of Covid-19

Overview

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Infusion Pumps

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Global Company Ranking

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Large-Volume Infusion Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Pca Infusion Pumps

Enteral Infusion Pumps

Elastomeric Infusion Pumps

Electronic Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Implantable Infusion Pumps

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Amsino International Inc.

Avanos Medical Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Cardinal Health

Eitan Medical Ltd.

Flowonix Medical Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Icu Medical Inc.

Insulet Corp.

Intera Oncology

Iradimed Corp.

Koru Medical Systems

Medtronic plc

Micrel Medical Devices Sa

Moog, Inc.

Nestle Health Science

Roche Diagnostics

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Zyno Solutions LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bo570

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets