Global Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering Directory 2018: Deals and Agreements by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Since 2012

The "Global Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering 2012-2018 report provides understanding and access to the injectable drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Injectable Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2012.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Injectable Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Injectable Drug Delivery partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Injectable Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 280 online deal records of actual Injectable Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Injectable Drug Delivery technologies and products.
Key benefits
- In-depth understanding of Injectable Drug Delivery deal trends since 2012
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of Injectable Drug Delivery agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual Injectable Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2012
- Insight into terms included in a Injectable Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Report scope
Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:
- Trends in Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012
- Analysis of Injectable Drug Delivery deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life Injectable Drug Delivery deals
- Access to Injectable Drug Delivery contract documents
- Leading Injectable Drug Delivery deals by value since 2012
- Most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2012
Available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Injectable Drug Delivery partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers
2.4. Injectable Drug Delivery partnering by deal type
2.5. Injectable Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Injectable Drug Delivery partnering
2.6.1 Injectable Drug Delivery partnering headline values
2.6.2 Injectable Drug Delivery deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Injectable Drug Delivery deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Injectable Drug Delivery royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Injectable Drug Delivery deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Injectable Drug Delivery deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.3. Most active Injectable Drug Delivery partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Injectable Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Injectable Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Injectable Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Injectable Drug Delivery deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Injectable Drug Delivery deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Injectable Drug Delivery deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
