Global Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering Directory 2018: Deals and Agreements by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Since 2012

Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering 2012-2018 report provides understanding and access to the injectable drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Injectable Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2012.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Injectable Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Injectable Drug Delivery partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Injectable Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 280 online deal records of actual Injectable Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Injectable Drug Delivery technologies and products.



Key benefits



In-depth understanding of Injectable Drug Delivery deal trends since 2012

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Injectable Drug Delivery agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Injectable Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2012

Insight into terms included in a Injectable Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012

Analysis of Injectable Drug Delivery deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Injectable Drug Delivery deals

Access to Injectable Drug Delivery contract documents

Leading Injectable Drug Delivery deals by value since 2012

Most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2012

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Injectable Drug Delivery partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers

2.4. Injectable Drug Delivery partnering by deal type

2.5. Injectable Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Injectable Drug Delivery partnering

2.6.1 Injectable Drug Delivery partnering headline values

2.6.2 Injectable Drug Delivery deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Injectable Drug Delivery deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Injectable Drug Delivery royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Injectable Drug Delivery deals



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Injectable Drug Delivery deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers

4.3. Most active Injectable Drug Delivery partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Injectable Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Injectable Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Injectable Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Injectable Drug Delivery deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Injectable Drug Delivery deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Injectable Drug Delivery deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



