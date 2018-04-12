Global Insect Pest Control Market Forecast to 2023 - Government Regulations on Food Hygiene is One Driver of the Projected $17.6 Bn Market

The global insect pest control market is projected to grow significantly from USD 13.10 billion in 2017 to USD 17.60 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.05%.

The insect pest control market is driven by government regulations on food hygiene, public health, and environmental health and the growing public awareness; the need to improve service quality for customers is expected to provide an impetus for innovative pest control solutions. Lack of skilled technicians and delayed regulatory approval process for chemical products in different applications (such as residential, commercial, and industrial areas) have been considered as restraining factors for the market.

The profound need for professional pest control solutions has been significant among customers in this sector, especially for food manufacturing and hospitality sectors in urban areas, to maintain a hygienic environment for the control of cockroaches, bedbugs, flies, and mosquitoes.



The declining demand for chemical products, in terms of effectiveness towards pests, has slowly shifted the focus on microbial products such as Bacillus thuringiensis and microbial extracts, which have been proved to be effective on insect vectors without much development of insecticide resistance.



North America accounted for the largest share in 2016 due to its significant growing demand in both commercial and residential applications. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2017 to 2023 due to the stringent need for commercial establishments and industrial sectors (such as food processing, food service industries, and tourism sectors) to comply with pest control regulations within their premises.



The market is dominated by key players such as Bayer (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), ADAMA (Israel), Rentokil Initial (UK), Ecolab (US), The Terminix International Company (US), Arrow Exterminators (US), Ensystex (US), and Rollins (US).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Periodization Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Insect Pest Control Market

4.2 Insect Pest Control Market, By Control Method & Region, 2016

4.3 North America: Insect Pest Control Market, By Application & Country, 2016

4.4 Insect Pest Control Market, By Insect Type & Region, 2016

4.5 Insect Pest Control Market Share: Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Population Density

5.2.2 Increase in Global Trade of Insecticides

5.2.2.1 Export Scenario of Insecticides

5.2.2.2 Import Scenario of Insecticides

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Concerns About Vector-Based Disease Outbreaks Leading to Public Health Initiatives

5.3.1.2 Growth in Purchasing Power Parity (PPP)

5.3.1.3 Effect of Climate Change on Insect Proliferation

5.3.1.4 High Efficiency, Ease of Application, and Availability of Insecticides

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lengthy Approval Procedure and Absence of Uniform Guidelines for Testing

5.3.2.2 Operating Constraints

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Usage of Biological Insecticides (Biocides) Gaining Popularity

5.3.3.2 Increase in Demand for Pest Control Services From Hospitality and Tourism Sectors

5.3.3.3 Rapid Urbanization

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Development of Insecticide Resistance Reduces the Effectiveness of Many Chemical Compounds

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 US

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 UK

5.4.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.4.1 China

5.4.4.2 India

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina



6 Insect Pest Control Market, By Insect Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Termites

6.3 Cockroaches

6.4 Bedbugs

6.5 Mosquitoes

6.6 Flies

6.7 Ants

6.8 Others



7 Insect Pest Control Market, By Control Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical Control Methods

7.2.1 Pyrethroids

7.2.1.1 Permethrin

7.2.1.2 Deltamethrin

7.2.1.3 Cypermethrin

7.2.1.4 Lambda-Cyhalothrin

7.2.2 Organophosphates

7.2.2.1 Malathion

7.2.2.2 Temephos

7.2.2.3 Chlorpyrifos

7.2.3 Larvicides

7.2.3.1 Pyriproxyfen

7.2.3.2 Cyromazine

7.2.3.3 Diflubenzuron

7.2.4 Neonicotinoids

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Physical Control Methods

7.4 Biological Control Methods

7.4.1 Microbials

7.4.2 Predators

7.4.3 Botanicals

7.5 Other Control Methods



8 Insect Pest Control Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial & Industrial

8.3 Residential

8.4 Livestock Farms

8.5 Others



9 Insect Pest Control Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 Spain

9.3.4 UK

9.3.5 Switzerland

9.3.6 Italy

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 Australia

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 Thailand

9.4.6 Philippines

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.3 Rest of South America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 United Arab Emirates

9.6.3 Nigeria

9.6.4 Others in RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Company Ranking

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Launches

10.3.2 AGreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

10.3.3 Joint Ventures, Mergers, and Acquisitions

10.3.4 Investments & Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Insect Pest Control Solution Manufacturers

11.1.1 BASF SE

11.1.2 Bayer AG

11.1.3 FMC Corporation

11.1.4 Syngenta

11.1.5 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.1.6 Adama

11.2 Global Insect Pest Control Service Providers

11.2.1 Rentokil Initial PLC

11.2.2 Ecolab

11.2.3 Rollins, Inc.

11.2.4 The Terminix International Company LP

11.2.5 Arrow Exterminators

11.2.6 Ensystex



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/blkm88/global_insect?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-insect-pest-control-market-forecast-to-2023---government-regulations-on-food-hygiene-is-one-driver-of-the-projected-17-6-bn-market-300628820.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

