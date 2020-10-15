Global Instrumentation Cable Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Instrumentation Cable Market By Type (Unarmored Cable, Armored Cable), By Application (Power Transmission, Telecommunication), By End User (IT & Telecom, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Power, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Instrumentation Cable Market size is predicted to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period on account of the growing demand for transferring power or signal to instruments and machines.



Generally, instrumentation cables are used for the transmission of electrical power over the assembly of conductors or for transmitting low voltage RF signals. On account of above-mentioned usages of instrumentation cable, they are ideal conductors for energizing relays, cables, control system, or for providing communication services in manufacturing plants.



Growing inclination for generating energy from renewable sources such as wind or solar energy is also fuelling the demand for instrumentation cable market as remote monitoring devices used in the generation of electricity require instrumentation cable. Emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) which requires these cables for transmitting signals is expected to boost the demand for instrumentation cable over the coming years.



These cables are also used in industrial projects for connecting electrical instrument circuits or for providing communication services. However, fluctuating prices of raw material i.e. copper can hamper the growth of the market.



Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold its dominance in the global market for instrumentation cables during the forecast period due to growing population urbanization. Moreover, supportive initiatives by the government for generation electricity from renewable sources is pushing the demand for instrumentation cables in countries such as China, India, etc.



Major companies operating in the Global Instrumentation Cable Market include Southwire Company, LLC, TE Connectivity Limited, TELDOR Cables & Systems Ltd., Olympic Wire & Cable Corp., RPG Cables Ltd., Belden Incorporated, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Prysmian S.P.A., Nexans S.A., Orient Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd., among others.



