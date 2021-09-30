Global Insulin Pump Market Growth Opportunities 2021-2025: Integration of Smart Systems with Insulin Pumps

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insulin Pump Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insulin pump market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025.

The insulin pump market is expected to increase due to increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising healthcare expenditure, surging demand for packaged food product, rising proportion of people with overweight and obesity, rising investments by venture capitalists, advantages of insulin pump over conventional methods, rapid urbanization, favorable government initiatives, etc. yet the market faces some challenges such as lack of skilled professional to handle the pump, availability of substitutes, high cost of insulin pump, cumbersome regulations, etc.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global insulin pump market by value, by disease indication, by technology, by end use, by region, etc.

The report presents a detailed regional analysis of the insulin pump market, including the following regions: North America (The US, and Rest of North America); Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe); Asia Pacific; Latin America; and Middle East and Africa.

The global insulin pump market is consolidated with few major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the insulin pump market - Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Medtronic plc, Insulet Corporation and Roche Holding AG - are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Insulin Pumps: An Overview

2.2 Insulin Pumps Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Insulin Pump Market: Technology Analysis

3.3 Global Insulin Pump Market: Disease Indication Analysis

3.4 Global Insulin Pump Market: End Use Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis

4.4 Middle East and Africa Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis

4.5 Latin America Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Diabetic Patients

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Insulin Pump Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

6.1.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.3 Surging Demand for Packaged Food Product

6.1.4 Rising Proportion of People with Overweight and Obesity

6.1.5 Rising Investments by Venture Capitalists

6.1.6 Advantages of Insulin Pump Over Conventional Methods

6.1.7 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.8 Favorable Government Initiatives

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Availability of Substitutes

6.2.2 High Cost of Insulin Pump

6.2.3 Lack of Skilled Professional to Handle the Pump

6.2.4 Cumbersome Regulations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare

6.3.2 Emergence of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

6.3.3 Rising Technological Developments in Drug Delivery Systems

6.3.4 Integration of Smart Systems with Insulin Pumps



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Insulin Pump Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Insulin Pump Players by Market Share

7.3 Global Insulin Pump Market Players by Product Comparison

7.4 Global Insulin Pump Market Players by Infusion Sets Compatibility



8. Company Profiles

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic plc

Roche Holding AG

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

