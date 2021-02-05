Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Report 2020-2026: Growth Opportunities in Energy and Space Utilization, Predictive Analytics, IFM for Specialized Industries & Self-delivery of Services
Feb 05, 2021, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global integrated facility management (IFM) market has the highest rate of growth within the overall outsourced facility management (FM) industry, followed by bundled-service and single-service FM offerings.
It is also going through a period of major transformation, driven by technological advancements, upcoming business models, challenging market environments, and the addition of new value propositions by traditional market participants. Mature FM markets, such as Europe and North America, will witness growth, driven by increasing IFM penetration within overall FM while relatively less-mature markets such as Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are also driven by rapidly expanding addressable markets and an increasing propensity to outsource FM functions. Multinational companies (MNCs) play a key role in driving IFM acceptance among the wider customer base in these emerging markets.
The IFM market is also expected to face significant challenges to growth in the next two years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.
However, cost considerations and the need for a single point of contact for outsourced FM could help further drive IFM penetration in the FM market, helping sustain reduced revenues during these challenging times. Emerging markets, however, are expected to place increasing emphasis on self-delivery of services by IFM providers, especially in technical FM services.
This is expected to sustain M&A activity in this industry. The study provides an overview of key service lines within IFM, key drivers and restraints affecting the market during the forecast period till 2026, a breakdown of vertical end-user industries, and IFM penetration trends. Regional outlooks are also provided for the key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World containing growth forecasts and subsegment analysis.
Key growth opportunities for companies along with strategic imperatives for remaining competitive have been provided. Market shares for top competitors have been provided at the global level along with analysis. Competitive analysis is also present at the regional level.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is IFM growing globally? How does demand for IFM differ between developed and developing markets? Which markets experience the fastest growth?
- Does IFM require the foundations of developed FM markets? Is there a correlation between foreign direct investment (FDI) and IFM penetration in developing markets?
- Which are the world's largest IFM markets? Are developing markets catching up?
- Which types of end-users are most likely to outsource their FM operations and which are most aware of integrated FM concepts? Are there differences between regions?
- What are the most established services in an IFM contract? How is this reflected in the competitive profile of the market?
- Which are the key participants in the global IFM space? Do suppliers expand internationally? Is the market consolidating? Is there space for new entrants?
- How do energy management services, a key upcoming focus area, fit into the overall IFM marketplace?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Associated Research and Multimedia on FM
Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Geographical Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Market Segmentation by Vertical Market
- Market Segmentation by Service Type
- Per cent Revenue Discussion by Service Type
- Strategic Importance of Selected Service Type
- Overview of Energy Management Services
- Snapshot of Supplier Capabilities and Value Add by Energy Management Service Type
Drivers and Restraints-Total IFM Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecasts and Trends-Total IFM Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Discussion
- Per cent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Discussion
- Service Integration and IFM Growth
- Per cent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
Demand Analysis-Total IFM Market
- Penetration Analysis
- Penetration Analysis Discussion
- Market Penetration by Region
Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total IFM Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Global IFM Market
- Growth Opportunity 1-Energy and Space Utilization
- Growth Opportunity 2-Predictive Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 3-IFM for Specialized Industries
- Growth Opportunity 4-Self-delivery of Services
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
North America Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Per cent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Service by Degree of Establishment
- Market Penetration Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
Europe Analysis
Asia-Pacific Analysis
Rest of World Analysis
The Last Word
Appendix
