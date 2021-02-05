Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Report 2020-2026: Growth Opportunities in Energy and Space Utilization, Predictive Analytics, IFM for Specialized Industries & Self-delivery of Services

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global integrated facility management (IFM) market has the highest rate of growth within the overall outsourced facility management (FM) industry, followed by bundled-service and single-service FM offerings.



It is also going through a period of major transformation, driven by technological advancements, upcoming business models, challenging market environments, and the addition of new value propositions by traditional market participants. Mature FM markets, such as Europe and North America, will witness growth, driven by increasing IFM penetration within overall FM while relatively less-mature markets such as Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are also driven by rapidly expanding addressable markets and an increasing propensity to outsource FM functions. Multinational companies (MNCs) play a key role in driving IFM acceptance among the wider customer base in these emerging markets.

The IFM market is also expected to face significant challenges to growth in the next two years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.



However, cost considerations and the need for a single point of contact for outsourced FM could help further drive IFM penetration in the FM market, helping sustain reduced revenues during these challenging times. Emerging markets, however, are expected to place increasing emphasis on self-delivery of services by IFM providers, especially in technical FM services.



This is expected to sustain M&A activity in this industry. The study provides an overview of key service lines within IFM, key drivers and restraints affecting the market during the forecast period till 2026, a breakdown of vertical end-user industries, and IFM penetration trends. Regional outlooks are also provided for the key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World containing growth forecasts and subsegment analysis.



Key growth opportunities for companies along with strategic imperatives for remaining competitive have been provided. Market shares for top competitors have been provided at the global level along with analysis. Competitive analysis is also present at the regional level.

Key Issues Addressed

Is IFM growing globally? How does demand for IFM differ between developed and developing markets? Which markets experience the fastest growth?

Does IFM require the foundations of developed FM markets? Is there a correlation between foreign direct investment (FDI) and IFM penetration in developing markets?

Which are the world's largest IFM markets? Are developing markets catching up?

Which types of end-users are most likely to outsource their FM operations and which are most aware of integrated FM concepts? Are there differences between regions?

What are the most established services in an IFM contract? How is this reflected in the competitive profile of the market?

Which are the key participants in the global IFM space? Do suppliers expand internationally? Is the market consolidating? Is there space for new entrants?

How do energy management services, a key upcoming focus area, fit into the overall IFM marketplace?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Associated Research and Multimedia on FM

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Geographical Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Segmentation by Vertical Market

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Per cent Revenue Discussion by Service Type

Strategic Importance of Selected Service Type

Overview of Energy Management Services

Snapshot of Supplier Capabilities and Value Add by Energy Management Service Type

Drivers and Restraints-Total IFM Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecasts and Trends-Total IFM Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Discussion

Per cent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Discussion

Service Integration and IFM Growth

Per cent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Demand Analysis-Total IFM Market

Penetration Analysis

Penetration Analysis Discussion

Market Penetration by Region

Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total IFM Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Global IFM Market

Growth Opportunity 1-Energy and Space Utilization

Growth Opportunity 2-Predictive Analytics

Growth Opportunity 3-IFM for Specialized Industries

Growth Opportunity 4-Self-delivery of Services

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

North America Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Per cent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Service by Degree of Establishment

Market Penetration Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Europe Analysis

Asia-Pacific Analysis

Rest of World Analysis

The Last Word

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxjzcb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

