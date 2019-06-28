Global Integrated Vehicle Health Management Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2027: Emergence of Regional Companies Offering Vehicle Health Solutions are Driving the Market

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integrated Vehicle Health Management Market by Type, Health Management Type, Channel, Vehicle Type (LDV & HDV), Repair Solution, Electric Vehicle Health Management Type & Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, & RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Integrated Vehicle Health Management Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 12.0%, From USD 11.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 28.0 Billion By 2027.

Increasing number of connected vehicles, evolving road transportation industry, and the emergence of regional companies offering vehicle health solutions are driving the integrated vehicle health management market.



Increasing number of connected vehicles and growing stringency of vehicle emission and other regulations are driving the market for integrated vehicle health management. Integrated vehicle health management market has created new opportunities for stakeholders. Vehicle health management data would boost new business models, and OEMs can increase their control on critical vehicle data by replacing OBD port with OEM back-end data centers. On the other hand, the creation of supporting infrastructure and cost associated with maintenance and handling complex diagnostics and prognostics data redundancy are key challenges for the market.



Software segment of integrated vehicle health management market, by component, to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.



Software is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, by value, of the integrated vehicle health management market from 2019 to 2027. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of electronic control units (ECU) inside the vehicle. ECUs are operated by software line of codes. Several IVHM solution providers have developed software that can provide real-time health condition of the vehicle to its stakeholders. The trend is evolving at a significant pace and is driving the market for the software segment of the integrated vehicle health management market.



Light duty vehicle segment is estimated to be the largest market, in terms of value, in the integrated vehicle health management market.



Light duty vehicle segment is estimated to hold the largest market share. The rising demand for connected car features in passenger vehicles and adoption of electronically operated advanced technologies are expected to drive market growth in this segment. OEM push towards offering advanced applications and health management solutions to handle advanced applications has boosted the demand for integrated vehicle health management. In addition to the luxury segment of vehicles, OEMs now offer integrated vehicle health management features in the economy and mid-sized vehicles as well. Increasing production of economy and mid-sized vehicles is likely to drive the market for integrated vehicle health management in this vehicle segment.



Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing market for integrated vehicle health management during the forecast period.



The European integrated vehicle health management market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the past few years, the contribution of Eastern Europe has increased in the European automotive industry. People in the European region are increasingly demanding real-time solutions that can monitor, detect, and analyze the problems in the vehicle. Continuous rise in connected vehicles and automotive regulations such as NCAP ratings, emission norms, and standards on the functional safety of vehicle components are some of the factors driving the market for integrated vehicle health management in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Highlights: Integrated Vehicle Health Management Market

3.2 Regional Overview



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Integrated Vehicle Health Management

4.2 Prognostics, By Health Management Type, to Witness the Highest Growth in the Market (USD Billion)

4.3 Light-Duty Vehicle, By Vehicle Type, to Witness the Highest Growth in the Integrated Vehicle Health Management Market (USD Billion)

4.4 Software Segment By Component to Witness the Highest Growth in the Integrated Vehicle Health Management

4.5 Service Center Segment By Channel to Witness the Highest Growth in the Integrated Vehicle Health Management



5 Industry Overview

5.1 Key Takeaways: Integrated Vehicle Health Management Product Life Cycle

5.2 Key Takeaways: Evolution of Integrated Vehicle Health Management

5.3 Relevance of Integrated Vehicle Health Management

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Integrated Vehicle Health Management



6 Integrated Vehicle Health Management Market Overview

6.1 Drivers: Integrated Vehicle Health Management

6.2 Restraints: Integrated Vehicle Health Management

6.3 Opportunities: Integrated Vehicle Health Management

6.4 Challenges: Integrated Vehicle Health Management

6.5 Impact Analysis: Integrated Vehicle Health Management



7 Market, By Health Management Type

7.1 Prognostics

7.2 Diagnostics

7.3 Market Share Analysis: Integrated Vehicle Health Management, By Health Management Type

7.4 Opportunity Analysis: Integrated Vehicle Health Management, By Health Management Type



8 Market, By Type

8.1 Software

8.2 Hardware

8.3 Market Share Analysis: Integrated Vehicle Health Management, By Type

8.4 Opportunity Analysis: Integrated Vehicle Health Management, By Type



9 Market, By Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 OEM

9.3 Service Centre

9.4 Market Share Analysis: Integrated Vehicle Health Management, By Channel

9.5 Opportunity Analysis: Integrated Vehicle Health Management, By Channel



10 Market, By Vehicle Type

10.1 Light Duty Vehicles

10.2 Heavy Duty Vehicles

10.3 Market Share Analysis: Integrated Vehicle Health Management, By Vehicle Type

10.4 Opportunity Analysis: Integrated Vehicle Health Management, By Vehicle Type



11 Market, By Electric Vehicle Health Management Type

11.1 Prognostics

11.2 Diagnostics

11.3 Market Share Analysis: Integrated Vehicle Health Management, By Health Management Type

11.4 Opportunity Analysis: Integrated Vehicle Health Management, By Health Management Type



12 Market, By Repair Solution

12.1 Integrated Vehicle Health Management, By Repair Solution, Asia Pacific

12.2 Integrated Vehicle Health Management, By Repair Solution, Europe

12.3 Integrated Vehicle Health Management, By Repair Solution, North America

12.4 Integrated Vehicle Health Management, By Repair Solution, RoW



13 Market, By Region, 2017-2027



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Dashboard

14.2 Key Developments: Integrated Vehicle Health Management

14.3 Microquadrant: Integrated Vehicle Health Management Market



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Robert Bosch

15.2 Continental

15.3 Delphi Technologies

15.4 Garrett Advancing Motion

15.5 OnStar

15.6 Vector

15.7 Harman International

15.8 Visteon Corporation

15.9 Luxoft

15.1 Verizon

15.11 Kpit Technologies

15.12 Zubie

15.13 Nonda

15.14 Fixd

15.15 Gofar

15.16 Intellicar

15.17 Intangles

15.18 Autonebula

15.19 Cariq



