Global Intelligent Automation Market Report 2019

The market for intelligent automation is determined by the increased interest among enterprises to make internal processes fast and delight customer expectations.



Intelligent automation is changing the manufacturing industry and business processes for all industries. With a focus on analytics, IoT, and AI, intelligent automation technologies are leveraging the power of sensors and software bots to automate various manual activities.



Intelligent Automation Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors



The report covers and analyzes the global intelligent automation market. The key players in the intelligent automation market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.



There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



Intelligent Automation Market Segmentation By Component

Platform

Services

Deployment and Integration

Maintenance and Support

Consulting

The services segment is the major contributor to the intelligent automation market. Consulting services, among services, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Intelligent Automation Market Segmentation By Application

Business Process Automation

Industrial Automation

IT Infrastructure Automation

Intelligent Automation Market Segmentation By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

The manufacturing segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 with industrial automation, and BFSI is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025 with substantial adoption of RPA and AIOps.



