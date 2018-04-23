Global Intelligent Flow Meters Market 2018-2023 - Conservation of Fluids for the Sustainable Development is Driving the Market

The intelligent flow meters market was valued at US $5.983 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.25% over the forecast period to reach US $8.61 million by 2023.



Ultrasonic flow meters are gaining popularity due to the features like flexible mounting, reduced pressure loss and measurement of a fluid flowing from a large cross-sectional area. Conservation of fluids for the sustainable development and rising awareness about the benefits of the intelligent flow meter are also contributing to the market growth.



Asia Pacific region holds a significant market share for the intelligent flow meters market due to the rising demand of the highly accurate and precise equipment for flow calibration and increasing investment in the field of process automation.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Emerson Electric Co, General Electric, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Brooks Instrument and ABB among others.



Report Scope



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments.

Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical region.

Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. INTELLIGENT FLOW METERS MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Intelligent Ultrasonic Flowmeters

5.2. Intelligent Vortex Flowmeters

5.3. Intelligent Electromagnetic Flowmeters

5.4. Others



6. INTELLIGENT FLOW METERS MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERITCAL

6.1. Chemicals

6.2. Oil and Gas

6.3. Pharmaceuticals

6.4. Water and Wastewater

6.5. Paper and Pulp

6.6. Others



7. INTELLIGENT FLOW METERS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Americas

7.1.1. United States

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Brazil

7.1.4. Others

7.2. Europe Middle East and Africa

7.2.1. United Kingdom

7.2.2. Germany

7.2.3. France

7.2.4. Netherlands

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. China

7.3.2. Japan

7.3.3. India

7.3.4. Australia

7.3.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Recent Deals and Investment

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Emerson Electric Co.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Products and Services

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. Endress+Hauser Management AG

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Products and Services

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. General Electric

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Products and Services

9.3.4. Recent Developments

9.4. KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Products and Services

9.4.4. Recent Developments

9.5. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Products and Services

9.5.4. Recent Developments

9.6. ABB

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Products and Services

9.6.4. Recent Developments

9.7. Azbil Corporation

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financials

9.7.3. Products and Services

9.7.4. Recent Developments

9.8. Brooks Instrument

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financials

9.8.3. Products and Services

9.8.4. Recent Developments

9.9. Sierra Instruments, Inc.

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financials

9.9.3. Products and Services

9.9.4. Recent Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9txw67/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-intelligent-flow-meters-market-2018-2023---conservation-of-fluids-for-the-sustainable-development-is-driving-the-market-300634323.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

