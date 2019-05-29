Global Intelligent Hearing Protection and Protective Communication Devices Market 2019-2024 with Profiles of Key Vendors - 3M, Honeywell, & Phonak Communications
May 29, 2019, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Hearing Protection and Protective Communication Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market is expected to reach $2 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.
The intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market is driven by the surge in the number of manufacturing units and industries. The boom of commercial construction and stringent regulatory in developed and emerging economies will fuel the growth of the market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market.
The rise in occupational hazards has grown the adoption of safety programs among organizations worldwide. These safety programs involve close collaboration with personal protective equipment vendors. Personal protective equipment are the products worn by workers to protect themselves from occupational hazards. Therefore, the strong growth of manufacturing and construction industries globally is the key factor driving the evolution of the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market.
APAC and MEA are expected to exhibit fast growth due to regulatory initiatives undertaken by government bodies to safeguard and ensure the safety and wellness of employees. This trend is expected to drive the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market during the forecast period.
Leading vendors of intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market are shifting their focus from passive to active protection and communication as it provides situational awareness to the user. Products with radio communication systems are likely to dominate the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market in terms of consumption units.
Intelligent Hearing Protection and Protective Communication Devices Market: Segmentation
The earplug segment has dominated the protective devices market due to low price, compactness, and convenience. The segment is growing at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. The demand for earplug-based intelligent protection devices is expected to increase from end-user industries such as defense and law enforcement.
The intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market offers two types of protection - active and passive. Passive hearing protection and communication devices are popular as they provide uniform attenuation, irrespective of noise levels. These devices cater primarily to the manufacturing and construction industry. APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The passive hearing protection and protective communication devices segment constitutes for over 55% of the market by revenue.
The global market by features is segmented into hearing protection and protective communication segments. The hearing protection segment is growing rapidly and has captured more than half of the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market. These devices offer situational awareness to the wearer by amplifying ambient noise. The active hearing protection segment accounted for a share of 29% of the global market in 2018. However, hearing protection products have a low penetration rate in developing countries as they lack stringent worker safety regulations that promote the use of personal protective equipment.
Defense, manufacturing, construction, aviation, and other sectors are the primary end-users of the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market. These sectors have emerged as the key end-users of electronic hearing protection devices. Defense and law enforcement agencies are the largest user segment, which provides the protection from NHIL and the impulse of loud noise such as artillery fire, machine guns, tank shell blast, and the explosion of grenades. Honeywell has deployed over 45,000 units of QUITEPRO intelligent hearing and communication systems in the US alone. Increasing defense spending by governments in developing countries such as APAC is contributing to the growth of intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market.
The growth of construction sector, the rise in civic infrastructure, the consolidation of the manufacturing sector, and the modernization of defense and law enforcement are driving the demand in the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market in North America. Further, the penetration of active protection devices in the US is growing at a significant rate. The establishment of new infrastructure and manufacturing facilities is driving the demand for personal protective equipment, including hearing protection devices in the region.
Europe is the second largest market of hearing protector devices. Northwestern Europe witnessed the highest growth in 2018, whereas the market in North and Western Europe is likely to experience stable development during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Market Growth Enablers
- Innovative Manufacturing and Technological Advancements
- Defense Modernization to Boost Demand
- Growing Demand for Active Protection & Communication Devices
- Global Economic Development and Infrastructure Improvement
Market Growth Restraints
- Challenges Related to Misfit and Comfort
- Declining Demand for Disposable Earplugs
- Integrating Protection and Communication in High Noise Levels
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Active Noise Protection to Become Norm
- Enhancements in Communication Systems
Key Vendor Profiles
- 3M
- Honeywell
- Phonak Communications
Other Prominent Vendors
- Gentex Corporation
- CavCom
- Elacin International
- Etymotic Research
- Hellberg Safety
- Nonoise
- Invisio
- Minerva Hearing Protection
- Savox Communication
- Sensear
- SensGard
- Silenta
- Sonetics
- Starkey
- Variphone
- Silynx Communication
