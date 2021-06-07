Global Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market to witness $ 33.83 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 07, 2021, 15:46 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intelligent transport system (ITS) market is poised to grow by $ 33.83 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report on the intelligent transport system (ITS) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing traffic congestion and road accidents.
The intelligent transport system (ITS) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing adoption of cloud computing for fleet management operations as one of the prime reasons driving the intelligent transport system (ITS) market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The intelligent transport system (ITS) market covers the following areas:
Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Sizing
Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Forecast
Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- EFKON GmbH
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG
- Neology Inc.
- Q-Free ASA
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Roper Technologies Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Thales Group
- TomTom International BV
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Impact of COVID-19 on IT sector
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Traffic management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Toll management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive and infotainment telematics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public transport - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- EFKON GmbH
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG
- Neology Inc.
- Q-Free ASA
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Roper Technologies Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Thales Group
- TomTom International BV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
