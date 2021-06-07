Global Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market to witness $ 33.83 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing traffic congestion and road accidents.

The intelligent transport system (ITS) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing adoption of cloud computing for fleet management operations as one of the prime reasons driving the intelligent transport system (ITS) market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The intelligent transport system (ITS) market covers the following areas:

Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Sizing

Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Forecast

Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41630



Companies Mentioned

EFKON GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Neology Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Roper Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Thales Group

TomTom International BV



Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry - Global blockchain technology market size in transportation and logistics industry is segmented by mode (sea, land, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Rugged Handheld Devices Market - Global rugged handheld devices market is segmented by type (semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged), end-user (industrial, commercial, military, and government), product (rugged mobile computers and rugged tablets), and geographic landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on IT sector

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Traffic management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Toll management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive and infotainment telematics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Public transport - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

EFKON GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Neology Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Roper Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Thales Group

TomTom International BV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/intelligent-transport-system-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/intelligent-transport-system-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Republish_004_wk24_report&utm_content=IRTNTR41630

