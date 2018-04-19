Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024Also, a four-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 115 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Citilog SA

- EFKON AG

- emovis

- FLIR Systems, Inc.

- Image Sensing Systems Inc.

- INIT Innovation in Traffic Systems SE



INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS (ITS) MCP-1109 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)

Electronic Toll Collection Systems

Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS)

Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems

Advanced Vehicle Information Systems



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Intelligent Transportation Systems - Empowering the Real Modern Day Transport Infrastructure

Rationale behind Installation of ITS

Key ITS Capabilities in a Capsule

Enhancing Efficiency & Economy of Transport Systems

Key Focus Areas

Key Enablers for Improved Efficiency

Ensuring Safety & Security

Key Result Areas of ITS in Ensuring Safety

â€˜ITSâ€™ as a Means for Ensuring Better Environment Quality

Internet, X-Ray and DSRC: The Key ITS Enablers

A Disparate Market

Market Scenario

Outlook

Major Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Market Restraints

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors for ITS Market

Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the ITS Market



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth

Table 1: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2016 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Urbanization in the EU: Percentage Breakdown of Population in the EU by Urban and Rural for Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Urbanization in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Population in the US by Urban and Rural for Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow - A Business Case for ITS Investments

Table 5: Vehicular Population Worldwide: Number of Vehicles in Millions for Years 2015 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Number of Road Accidents and Need to Ensure on-Road Safety to Commuters Drives Business Case for ITS

Table 6: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Number of Mega Cities - A Key Driver

Table 7: Global Distribution of Cities by Type (2015 & 2030P): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Cities for Cities, Large Cities, Medium Sized Cities, and Mega Cities (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Urban Population Distribution by City Type (2015 & 2030P): Percentage Breakdown of Population for Cities, Large Cities, Medium Sized Cities, Mega Cities, and Urban Areas (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Smart City Market to Drive Demand for ITS

Table 9: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Capabilities to Improve Logistics Drives Adoption of ITS

Major Innovations in Smart Transportation

Smart Parking and Traffic Management - The Future of Urban Mobility in Countries across the World

Growing Use of IaaS Platform

Public-Private Collaborations Support ITS Development

Private Sector Purchases Set to Increase

Government Policy Vis-Ã -vis ITS Projects - Critical for ITS Implementations

The Secret of Success of ITS Projects Lies in â€œ Concept Sellingâ€

Technology Developments Boosts Market Prospects for ITS

Integration of ITS with Cellular Technology

Convergence of ITS With Mobile Communications: A Major Trend

Dynamic Roadside Signs for Providing Information about Truck Parking Space Availability

Super Intelligent Transport Systems - A New Technology on the Horizon

Emerging Technologies Come to the Fore

Wireless Communications

Floating Cellular Data/ Floating Car Data

Video Vehicle Detection

Sensing Technologies

Inductive Loop Detection

Bluetooth Detection

Satellite-Based Truck-Tracking System

Interoperability Issues Gain Attention

Key Objective Areas of New Common Standards

Growing Data Volumes to Drive Use of Data Analytics in ITS

Tolling as Means to Reduce Road Congestion & Vehicular Pollution Drives Demand for ETC Systems

Positive Outlook for ETC Systems Market

Growing Popularity of Road User Charging Brightens Market Prospects for ETC

Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems

Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for Success of ETC Projects

Lower Operational Costs of ETC Systems Enable Increased Acceptance

Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems

Cooperative ITS Promises to Change the Face of Urban Transportation

Europe Remains at the Forefront of C-ITS Efforts Worldwide

Key Players

Table 11: Leading Players in the Global ETC Market: Players Ranked by Market Capitalization in Million Euros (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Leading ETC Integrators Worldwide by Revenues (In Million Euros): 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

ATMS Witness Greater Adoption in Mega-Cities

Regional Differences in ITS Services Adoption Persist - A Note on Evolution

Vehicle-to-Everything Gains Notable Attention to Alleviate Traffic Concerns

GSMA Issues Guidelines for Spectrum Considerations in ITS

Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras

Key Issues to Reckon with

Low Awareness Levels on Benefits of ITS

Questions over ITS Interoperability

Myths about Red Light Cameras Limits its Adoption

Privacy Issues

Use of Big Data Applications Raises Privacy Concerns

Implications of Open Data in Designing ITS Services

Open Data-based Seoul Bus Application

Role of Master Plans and Common Standards

Using Open/Big Data to Improve ITS Services

Protection for ITS Vital to Prevent Cyber Attacks



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

ITS Integration

ITS Integration Program Objectives

ITS System Architecture

Enabling Technologies

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Electronic Tags

RDS-TMC

Advanced Vehicle Control and Safety System (AVCSS)

Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC)

Different Phases of ITS Application

Planning Phase

Parking Phase

Boarding Phase

Transport Phase

Connection Phase

Segment Overview

Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)

Components of Advanced Traffic Management Systems

Detection Systems

Loop-Emulation/In-ground Detectors - The Precursor

Pan-Tilt-Zoom Cameras - A Step Forward

Urban Traffic Control Systems

SCOOT

SCATS

SCOOT and SCATS - A Comparison

Traffic Management Systems End-Uses

En-Route Driver (Advisory) Information

Traffic Control

Incident Management

Travel Demand Management

Emissions Testing & Mitigation

Emergency Vehicle Management

Emergency Notification and Personal Security

Electronic Toll Collection Systems

Components of ETC

Other Intelligent Transportation Systems

Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS)

Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems

Incident Management

Commercial Vehicle Electronic Clearance

Automated Roadside Safety Inspection

On-Board Safety Monitoring

Commercial Vehicle Administrative Processes

Hazardous Material Incident Response

Commercial Fleet Management

Advanced Vehicle Information Systems

Longitudinal Collision Avoidance

Lateral Collision Avoidance

Intersection Crash Warning & Control

Vision Enhancement for Crash Avoidance

Safety Readiness

Pre-Crash Restraint Deployment

Automated Vehicle Operations

Understanding Load Tracking System



4. IN-VEHICLE INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS: A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW

Traveler Data, Advisory Systems and Wireless Vehicle Products & Services

In-Vehicle Products

In Vehicle Intelligent Transportation Systems in the Past

The Present Scenario

Passenger Vehicle Applications

Commercial Vehicle Applications

Adopting Alliance as a Growth Strategy

Qualcomm

Etak

General Motors

Microsoft

IBM/Sun Microsystems

Other Alliances

Outlook



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Image Sensing Systems Unveils Wrong Way Alerting Solution

Kapsch TrafficCom to Present Multi-Lane Free-Flow Tolling Solution

Siemens Introduces ITS Portfolio in Australia

Image Sensing Systems Launches Autoscope Vision, a Multi- Tasking Solution

Trafficware Launches New Version of ATMS.now

Excelfore Rolls Out Cloud Solutions for Intelligent Transportation

NEC Malaysia Introduces New ITS

Trafficware Launches Version 2.2 of ATMS.now

Q-Free Launches New ITS Products



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Iteris Signs Exclusive Agreement with TAPCO for Distribution of IWS Products in Texas

Continental Acquires Singaporeâ€™s Quantum Inventions

Kapsch TrafficCom Acquires Fluidtime Data Services

TransCore Wins Contract to Design and Build ITS for Houston City

TransCore Gets Two 5-Year ITS Maintenance Contracts from Florida Department of Transportation

TransCore to Design and Maintain Next-Gen Toll Collection System in Richmond, Virginia

TransCore to Implement Phase 3 of the Silicon Valley Express Lanes Program

Kapsch TrafficCom to Implement Intelligent Mobility System in Madrid City

TransCore to Design, Deploy, and Maintain Cashless Tolling System on the Findlay Connector in Pennsylvania

Kapsch TrafficCom Acquires Schneider Electricâ€™s Transportation Business

Axis Takes Over Citilog

SWARCO Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire McCain, an Urban ITS Provider

Kapsch to Acquire Transportation Business of Schneider Electric

TransCore Secures Toll Collection Upgrading Contract from City of Laredo

INIT Expands North American Facilities

Ola Takes Over ITS Start-up Geotagg

Kapsch Bags Contract for Traffic Management in Prague

TransCore Receives Contract for ETC Systems on CFX

Kapsch Secures ITS Contract from Highways England

Yamaha, Honda and BMW Team Up for C-ITS

NXP Semiconductors and Siemens Ink Partnership for ITS

Kapsch Secures Chilean ITS Contract

Image Sensing Systems and trafficnow Ink Distribution Agreement

Kapsch Receives Toll Road Network Expansion Contract in Belarus

Kapsch Bags Toll System Provider Contract from IFA

Q-Free Takes Over Traffiko

Kapsch Acquires Streetline

TransCore to Install Traffic Management System in Riyadh



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Citilog SA (France)

EFKON AG (Austria)

emovis (France)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (USA)

INIT Innovation in Traffic Systems SE (Germany)

Intelight Inc. (USA)

ItraMAS Corporation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)

LeddarTech Inc. (Canada)

Q-Free ASA (Norway)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SpeedInfo, Inc. (USA)

SWARCO TRAFFIC SYSTEMS GmbH (Germany)

TransCore Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Xerox Corporation (USA)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Product Segment

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 13-Year Perspective for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Intelligent Transportation Systems by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Intelligent Transportation Systems by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 13-Year Perspective for Other Intelligent Transportation Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

The Federal Government & ITS

US Federal Government - Primary Supporter of ITS

Budgetary Constraints of the Federal Government

Equipping Vehicles with Intelligent Vehicle Technology

ITS Integration

Standardization & Privacy Issues

Privacy Issue

ITS Application in the US

ITS Application in Rural Areas

ITS to the Rescue of Commercial Vehicles

Traveler Information

OnStar

Associations, Groups/Bodies & Acts

ITSA - Intelligent Transportation Society of America

US - Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act

Safe, Accountable, Flexible, Efficient Transportation Equity Act: A Legacy for Users (SAFETEA-LU)

Transportation Equity Act (TEA-21)

Transportation Reauthorization Bill

SMART Technologies for Communities Act

State Agencies Embrace Intelligent Transportation Systems for Traffic Improvement

New Cities Eye Better Traffic and Parking Management with ITS

Variable Traffic Signs to Enable Smart Traffic Management

New Breed of Automobiles to Feature ITS Technology

Tolling As a Strategy to Fund Transport Infrastructure Spending to Benefit the ETC Market

Scope for Further Increase in Tolling - To Benefit ETC Systems

Central Ohio Transport Authority - ITS Plans and Strategies

COTAâ€™s Long-Term ITS Plans

E-ZPass - A Key ETC System in Use

Working of E-ZPass System

PrePass Plus Implemented in Ohio

Key Statistics

Table 25: US Toll Collection by Mode (2011 & 2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Toll Collection for Cash, ETC and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

ETC Integration Market in North And South Americas (2016): Leading Players Ranked by Revenues

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: US Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: US 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Awakening Governmental Support to ITS Projects

Application of Intelligent Transportation Systems for Elderly/Disabled Travelers

General Recommendations

Car Driving

User Convenience in Public Transport

Communication System

Low-Cost Means for Disabled

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Canadian Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Canadian 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Japan - Current & Future Analysis

Background

Steps Towards Deployment of ITS

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Japanese Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Japanese 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

European ITS Market

Market Snapshots

ITS Finds Place in the EUâ€™s Multi-Million Euro Trans- European Infrastructure Project

Intelligent Transport Solutions for Public Transport

Innovative Initiatives Come to the Fore

ITS Action Plan (Action Plan for the Deployment of Intelligent Transport Systems)

The ITS Directive (2010/40/EU)

Ertico

EU Embarks on C-ITS

Advanced Traffic Management Systems to Tackle Rising Traffic Congestion in Western Europe

Tolling: A Key Source of Additional Finances for Governments in Europe

Table 35: Electronic Toll Collection in Europe by Country (2017E): Electronic Toll Revenues for Select European Countries in Million Euros (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Governmentsâ€™ Concern on Rising Pollution Spurs Use of RUC Systems

Telematics-based RUC Systems Draw Attention

Leading Players

ETC Integration Market in Europe (2016): Leading Players Ranked by Revenues

Focus on Select Regional Markets

An Insight into ITS Implementation in Italy

New Investment Pour in for Dutch ITS Market

Netherlands Eyes C-ITS Implementation

ITS Well Entrenched in Hungarian Transportation Systems, Offers Base for Future Growth

Economic Duress Hinders ITS Adoption in Greece

Strong Experience and Expertise Promise Brighter Future

Challenges Abound ITS Deployments in Bulgaria

Existing Strengths and Opportunities Augur Well for Future Deployments

Romania - Yet to Take Off in ITS Implementation

ITS in Austria - Still in Early Stages

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: European Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: European 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) Market by Region

Table 39: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: European Historic Review for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European 13-Year Perspective for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market by Region

Table 42: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region/Country - France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Portugal and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region/Country - France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Portugal and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Portugal and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China Embarks on Significant ITS Deployments

Evolving Chinese ITS Sector

Advanced and Innovative Systems/Devices Penetrate the Market

Opportunities for ETC On the Roll In China

Key Statistical Findings

Table 45: Leading Players in the Chinese ETC Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Aisino, Wuhan Tianyu, ZTE and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

ETC Integration Market in Asia-Pacific (2016): Leading Players Ranked by Revenues

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Chinese Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Chinese 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Designers in Seoul Leverage Big Data to Create New Bus Routes

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: South Korean Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: South Korean 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Select Markets: A Review

Asia-Pacific

Rapid Urbanization Creates Need for ITS

Lack of Interregional Cooperation in Asia-Pacific - A Hurdle to ITS Adoption

Fiber Optic Cables-based Connectivity to Support ITS Services

Fostering ITS Experts for Proper Implementation and Operations

Need for Global ITS Reference Model and National Master Plans

Focus on Public-Private Coordination to Build ITS Capacity

Australia - A Well Developed ITS Market

ITS Australia

SCATS

Hong Kong - An Overview of ITS Market

History

Objectives of ITS Project

The Key ITS Solutions

India - A Potential Market

Government-Backed Projects Promote the Use of ITS

Tackling Urban Traffic Woes with ATIS

Latin America

Market Analysis

Brazil: Largest Transportation Network

Market Snapshots

The Middle East

Transport Authorities Embrace ITS to Manage Congestion and Reduce Accidents

Growing Awareness and Success of Existing Projects to Set Tone for a Brighter Future

Road User Charging Abets ITS Projects in the Region

ITS Market to Surge in the UAE

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Rest of World 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 115 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 128) The United States (50) Canada (8) Japan (9) Europe (37) - France (4) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (2) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17) Middle East (6) Latin America (1)

