Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024Also, a four-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 115 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Citilog SA
- EFKON AG
- emovis
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- Image Sensing Systems Inc.
- INIT Innovation in Traffic Systems SE
INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS (ITS) MCP-1109 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)
Electronic Toll Collection Systems
Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS)
Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems
Advanced Vehicle Information Systems
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Intelligent Transportation Systems - Empowering the Real Modern Day Transport Infrastructure
Rationale behind Installation of ITS
Key ITS Capabilities in a Capsule
Enhancing Efficiency & Economy of Transport Systems
Key Focus Areas
Key Enablers for Improved Efficiency
Ensuring Safety & Security
Key Result Areas of ITS in Ensuring Safety
â€˜ITSâ€™ as a Means for Ensuring Better Environment Quality
Internet, X-Ray and DSRC: The Key ITS Enablers
A Disparate Market
Market Scenario
Outlook
Major Market Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Market Restraints
Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors for ITS Market
Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the ITS Market
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth
Table 1: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2016 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Urbanization in the EU: Percentage Breakdown of Population in the EU by Urban and Rural for Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Urbanization in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Population in the US by Urban and Rural for Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow - A Business Case for ITS Investments
Table 5: Vehicular Population Worldwide: Number of Vehicles in Millions for Years 2015 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Number of Road Accidents and Need to Ensure on-Road Safety to Commuters Drives Business Case for ITS
Table 6: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Number of Mega Cities - A Key Driver
Table 7: Global Distribution of Cities by Type (2015 & 2030P): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Cities for Cities, Large Cities, Medium Sized Cities, and Mega Cities (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Urban Population Distribution by City Type (2015 & 2030P): Percentage Breakdown of Population for Cities, Large Cities, Medium Sized Cities, Mega Cities, and Urban Areas (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Smart City Market to Drive Demand for ITS
Table 9: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Capabilities to Improve Logistics Drives Adoption of ITS
Major Innovations in Smart Transportation
Smart Parking and Traffic Management - The Future of Urban Mobility in Countries across the World
Growing Use of IaaS Platform
Public-Private Collaborations Support ITS Development
Private Sector Purchases Set to Increase
Government Policy Vis-Ã -vis ITS Projects - Critical for ITS Implementations
The Secret of Success of ITS Projects Lies in â€œ Concept Sellingâ€
Technology Developments Boosts Market Prospects for ITS
Integration of ITS with Cellular Technology
Convergence of ITS With Mobile Communications: A Major Trend
Dynamic Roadside Signs for Providing Information about Truck Parking Space Availability
Super Intelligent Transport Systems - A New Technology on the Horizon
Emerging Technologies Come to the Fore
Wireless Communications
Floating Cellular Data/ Floating Car Data
Video Vehicle Detection
Sensing Technologies
Inductive Loop Detection
Bluetooth Detection
Satellite-Based Truck-Tracking System
Interoperability Issues Gain Attention
Key Objective Areas of New Common Standards
Growing Data Volumes to Drive Use of Data Analytics in ITS
Tolling as Means to Reduce Road Congestion & Vehicular Pollution Drives Demand for ETC Systems
Positive Outlook for ETC Systems Market
Growing Popularity of Road User Charging Brightens Market Prospects for ETC
Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems
Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for Success of ETC Projects
Lower Operational Costs of ETC Systems Enable Increased Acceptance
Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems
Cooperative ITS Promises to Change the Face of Urban Transportation
Europe Remains at the Forefront of C-ITS Efforts Worldwide
Key Players
Table 11: Leading Players in the Global ETC Market: Players Ranked by Market Capitalization in Million Euros (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Leading ETC Integrators Worldwide by Revenues (In Million Euros): 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
ATMS Witness Greater Adoption in Mega-Cities
Regional Differences in ITS Services Adoption Persist - A Note on Evolution
Vehicle-to-Everything Gains Notable Attention to Alleviate Traffic Concerns
GSMA Issues Guidelines for Spectrum Considerations in ITS
Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras
Key Issues to Reckon with
Low Awareness Levels on Benefits of ITS
Questions over ITS Interoperability
Myths about Red Light Cameras Limits its Adoption
Privacy Issues
Use of Big Data Applications Raises Privacy Concerns
Implications of Open Data in Designing ITS Services
Open Data-based Seoul Bus Application
Role of Master Plans and Common Standards
Using Open/Big Data to Improve ITS Services
Protection for ITS Vital to Prevent Cyber Attacks
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
ITS Integration
ITS Integration Program Objectives
ITS System Architecture
Enabling Technologies
Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)
Electronic Tags
RDS-TMC
Advanced Vehicle Control and Safety System (AVCSS)
Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC)
Different Phases of ITS Application
Planning Phase
Parking Phase
Boarding Phase
Transport Phase
Connection Phase
Segment Overview
Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)
Components of Advanced Traffic Management Systems
Detection Systems
Loop-Emulation/In-ground Detectors - The Precursor
Pan-Tilt-Zoom Cameras - A Step Forward
Urban Traffic Control Systems
SCOOT
SCATS
SCOOT and SCATS - A Comparison
Traffic Management Systems End-Uses
En-Route Driver (Advisory) Information
Traffic Control
Incident Management
Travel Demand Management
Emissions Testing & Mitigation
Emergency Vehicle Management
Emergency Notification and Personal Security
Electronic Toll Collection Systems
Components of ETC
Other Intelligent Transportation Systems
Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS)
Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems
Incident Management
Commercial Vehicle Electronic Clearance
Automated Roadside Safety Inspection
On-Board Safety Monitoring
Commercial Vehicle Administrative Processes
Hazardous Material Incident Response
Commercial Fleet Management
Advanced Vehicle Information Systems
Longitudinal Collision Avoidance
Lateral Collision Avoidance
Intersection Crash Warning & Control
Vision Enhancement for Crash Avoidance
Safety Readiness
Pre-Crash Restraint Deployment
Automated Vehicle Operations
Understanding Load Tracking System
4. IN-VEHICLE INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS: A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW
Traveler Data, Advisory Systems and Wireless Vehicle Products & Services
In-Vehicle Products
In Vehicle Intelligent Transportation Systems in the Past
The Present Scenario
Passenger Vehicle Applications
Commercial Vehicle Applications
Adopting Alliance as a Growth Strategy
Qualcomm
Etak
General Motors
Microsoft
IBM/Sun Microsystems
Other Alliances
Outlook
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Image Sensing Systems Unveils Wrong Way Alerting Solution
Kapsch TrafficCom to Present Multi-Lane Free-Flow Tolling Solution
Siemens Introduces ITS Portfolio in Australia
Image Sensing Systems Launches Autoscope Vision, a Multi- Tasking Solution
Trafficware Launches New Version of ATMS.now
Excelfore Rolls Out Cloud Solutions for Intelligent Transportation
NEC Malaysia Introduces New ITS
Trafficware Launches Version 2.2 of ATMS.now
Q-Free Launches New ITS Products
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Iteris Signs Exclusive Agreement with TAPCO for Distribution of IWS Products in Texas
Continental Acquires Singaporeâ€™s Quantum Inventions
Kapsch TrafficCom Acquires Fluidtime Data Services
TransCore Wins Contract to Design and Build ITS for Houston City
TransCore Gets Two 5-Year ITS Maintenance Contracts from Florida Department of Transportation
TransCore to Design and Maintain Next-Gen Toll Collection System in Richmond, Virginia
TransCore to Implement Phase 3 of the Silicon Valley Express Lanes Program
Kapsch TrafficCom to Implement Intelligent Mobility System in Madrid City
TransCore to Design, Deploy, and Maintain Cashless Tolling System on the Findlay Connector in Pennsylvania
Kapsch TrafficCom Acquires Schneider Electricâ€™s Transportation Business
Axis Takes Over Citilog
SWARCO Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire McCain, an Urban ITS Provider
Kapsch to Acquire Transportation Business of Schneider Electric
TransCore Secures Toll Collection Upgrading Contract from City of Laredo
INIT Expands North American Facilities
Ola Takes Over ITS Start-up Geotagg
Kapsch Bags Contract for Traffic Management in Prague
TransCore Receives Contract for ETC Systems on CFX
Kapsch Secures ITS Contract from Highways England
Yamaha, Honda and BMW Team Up for C-ITS
NXP Semiconductors and Siemens Ink Partnership for ITS
Kapsch Secures Chilean ITS Contract
Image Sensing Systems and trafficnow Ink Distribution Agreement
Kapsch Receives Toll Road Network Expansion Contract in Belarus
Kapsch Bags Toll System Provider Contract from IFA
Q-Free Takes Over Traffiko
Kapsch Acquires Streetline
TransCore to Install Traffic Management System in Riyadh
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Citilog SA (France)
EFKON AG (Austria)
emovis (France)
FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)
Image Sensing Systems Inc. (USA)
INIT Innovation in Traffic Systems SE (Germany)
Intelight Inc. (USA)
ItraMAS Corporation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)
LeddarTech Inc. (Canada)
Q-Free ASA (Norway)
Siemens AG (Germany)
SpeedInfo, Inc. (USA)
SWARCO TRAFFIC SYSTEMS GmbH (Germany)
TransCore Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Xerox Corporation (USA)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by Product Segment
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 13-Year Perspective for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Intelligent Transportation Systems by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Intelligent Transportation Systems by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 13-Year Perspective for Other Intelligent Transportation Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
The Federal Government & ITS
US Federal Government - Primary Supporter of ITS
Budgetary Constraints of the Federal Government
Equipping Vehicles with Intelligent Vehicle Technology
ITS Integration
Standardization & Privacy Issues
Privacy Issue
ITS Application in the US
ITS Application in Rural Areas
ITS to the Rescue of Commercial Vehicles
Traveler Information
OnStar
Associations, Groups/Bodies & Acts
ITSA - Intelligent Transportation Society of America
US - Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act
Safe, Accountable, Flexible, Efficient Transportation Equity Act: A Legacy for Users (SAFETEA-LU)
Transportation Equity Act (TEA-21)
Transportation Reauthorization Bill
SMART Technologies for Communities Act
State Agencies Embrace Intelligent Transportation Systems for Traffic Improvement
New Cities Eye Better Traffic and Parking Management with ITS
Variable Traffic Signs to Enable Smart Traffic Management
New Breed of Automobiles to Feature ITS Technology
Tolling As a Strategy to Fund Transport Infrastructure Spending to Benefit the ETC Market
Scope for Further Increase in Tolling - To Benefit ETC Systems
Central Ohio Transport Authority - ITS Plans and Strategies
COTAâ€™s Long-Term ITS Plans
E-ZPass - A Key ETC System in Use
Working of E-ZPass System
PrePass Plus Implemented in Ohio
Key Statistics
Table 25: US Toll Collection by Mode (2011 & 2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Toll Collection for Cash, ETC and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
ETC Integration Market in North And South Americas (2016): Leading Players Ranked by Revenues
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: US Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: US 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Awakening Governmental Support to ITS Projects
Application of Intelligent Transportation Systems for Elderly/Disabled Travelers
General Recommendations
Car Driving
User Convenience in Public Transport
Communication System
Low-Cost Means for Disabled
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Canadian Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Canadian 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Japan - Current & Future Analysis
Background
Steps Towards Deployment of ITS
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Japanese Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Japanese 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
European ITS Market
Market Snapshots
ITS Finds Place in the EUâ€™s Multi-Million Euro Trans- European Infrastructure Project
Intelligent Transport Solutions for Public Transport
Innovative Initiatives Come to the Fore
ITS Action Plan (Action Plan for the Deployment of Intelligent Transport Systems)
The ITS Directive (2010/40/EU)
Ertico
EU Embarks on C-ITS
Advanced Traffic Management Systems to Tackle Rising Traffic Congestion in Western Europe
Tolling: A Key Source of Additional Finances for Governments in Europe
Table 35: Electronic Toll Collection in Europe by Country (2017E): Electronic Toll Revenues for Select European Countries in Million Euros (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Governmentsâ€™ Concern on Rising Pollution Spurs Use of RUC Systems
Telematics-based RUC Systems Draw Attention
Leading Players
ETC Integration Market in Europe (2016): Leading Players Ranked by Revenues
Focus on Select Regional Markets
An Insight into ITS Implementation in Italy
New Investment Pour in for Dutch ITS Market
Netherlands Eyes C-ITS Implementation
ITS Well Entrenched in Hungarian Transportation Systems, Offers Base for Future Growth
Economic Duress Hinders ITS Adoption in Greece
Strong Experience and Expertise Promise Brighter Future
Challenges Abound ITS Deployments in Bulgaria
Existing Strengths and Opportunities Augur Well for Future Deployments
Romania - Yet to Take Off in ITS Implementation
ITS in Austria - Still in Early Stages
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: European Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: European 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) Market by Region
Table 39: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: European Historic Review for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: European 13-Year Perspective for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market by Region
Table 42: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region/Country - France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Portugal and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: European Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region/Country - France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Portugal and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Portugal and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
China Embarks on Significant ITS Deployments
Evolving Chinese ITS Sector
Advanced and Innovative Systems/Devices Penetrate the Market
Opportunities for ETC On the Roll In China
Key Statistical Findings
Table 45: Leading Players in the Chinese ETC Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Aisino, Wuhan Tianyu, ZTE and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
ETC Integration Market in Asia-Pacific (2016): Leading Players Ranked by Revenues
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Chinese Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Chinese 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. SOUTH KOREA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Designers in Seoul Leverage Big Data to Create New Bus Routes
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: South Korean Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: South Korean 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems and Other Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Select Markets: A Review
Asia-Pacific
Rapid Urbanization Creates Need for ITS
Lack of Interregional Cooperation in Asia-Pacific - A Hurdle to ITS Adoption
Fiber Optic Cables-based Connectivity to Support ITS Services
Fostering ITS Experts for Proper Implementation and Operations
Need for Global ITS Reference Model and National Master Plans
Focus on Public-Private Coordination to Build ITS Capacity
Australia - A Well Developed ITS Market
ITS Australia
SCATS
Hong Kong - An Overview of ITS Market
History
Objectives of ITS Project
The Key ITS Solutions
India - A Potential Market
Government-Backed Projects Promote the Use of ITS
Tackling Urban Traffic Woes with ATIS
Latin America
Market Analysis
Brazil: Largest Transportation Network
Market Snapshots
The Middle East
Transport Authorities Embrace ITS to Manage Congestion and Reduce Accidents
Growing Awareness and Success of Existing Projects to Set Tone for a Brighter Future
Road User Charging Abets ITS Projects in the Region
ITS Market to Surge in the UAE
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Rest of World 13-Year Perspective for Intelligent Transportation Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS), Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems and Other Markets for Years 2012, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 115 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 128) The United States (50) Canada (8) Japan (9) Europe (37) - France (4) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (2) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17) Middle East (6) Latin America (1)
