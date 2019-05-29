Global Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market 2019-2020 - Competitive Landscape, Technology, Products, & Functional Capabilities

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As customer demand for outstanding and personalized service increases, so does the cost of delivering it. It's time for contact centers to adopt artificial intelligence (AI)-based intelligent virtual agent (IVA) systems, as they can also improve service quality, agent and customer satisfaction, and the overall customer journey. Businesses that do not get on board with these technologies will be at a strategic disadvantage.

AI is fueling game-changing innovation and unlimited new possibilities

The current generation of IVAs, which use AI, machine learning, natural language understanding (NLU), natural language processing (NLP), natural language generation (NLG), machine learning and intelligent augmentation, can help enterprises cut costs, make it easier for customers to conduct business, and improve the experience for everyone involved. Intended to support omnichannel service environments, IVAs vastly enhance voice and digital self-service by improving accuracy and consistency across all service channels. IVAs can take on and automate many of the tasks that are performed by agents today and can help cut costs and improve productivity by reducing dependence on agent-assisted service. IVAs are being deployed to support interactions in retail, healthcare, customer service and innumerable other areas of business.



Authoritative and in-depth analysis of this growth sector



The 2019-2020 Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of the overall IVA market, including the competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the servicing and market trends that are driving adoption and innovation.

This Report is intended to help companies identify and select the right IVA solution for their current and future needs. It provides an in-depth analysis of these AI-enabled solutions, which are a foundational component of next-gen, digitally transformed service organizations.

The Report covers 7 vendors who offer solutions that address service, contact center, back-office and other enterprise uses: Artificial Solutions, Botanic Technologies, Capito.ai, Genesys, Inference Solutions, Omilia and Verint. Botanic Technologies and Capito.ai are covered at a high level.



The Report includes:

Definition and anatomy of an IVA: a high-level overview of functional capabilities and underlying technical components

Market trends and challenges that are driving interest, investments, and innovation in this sector

IVA vendor innovation and near-term roadmap, including new product features and what is planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months

Insightful discussion of the how IVAs improve the customer and agent experience and expedite optimal outcomes with less effort

Examination of the top front- and back-office uses of IVAs, including packaged and vertical-specific IVA offerings and applications

IVA vendor market activity

Review of the IVA competitive landscape, including the technology sectors that are developing AI-based IVA solutions and an overview of the 5 featured IVA vendors and their product offerings

Detailed functional and technical side-by-side comparative analysis of the functional and technical capabilities of the 5 featured IVA solutions

Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, professional services, training, maintenance and support

IVA benefits and return on investment (ROI) analysis

Review of IVA vendor pricing structures

Results from the publisher's comprehensive customer satisfaction survey, which rates vendors based on customer satisfaction across 10 product components, 10 effectiveness categories and 10 vendor categories

Detailed company reports analyzing product functionality and near-term product roadmap deliverables for the 7 vendors who are covered in the report

Comprehensive IVA Vendor Directory

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria



4. Intelligent Virtual Agents Defined



5. Anatomy of an IVA

5.1 High-Level Technical Components



6. IVA Market Trends



7. IVA Market Challenges



8. IVA Market Innovation

8.1 New Product Features

8.2 Future Enhancements



9. Evolution of Self-Service

9.1 Transitioning from IVR and/or a Conventional Website to IVA Technology



10. The IVA Advantage: Less Effort and Optimal Outcomes

10.1 Improving the Customer Experience with IVAs

10.2 Improving the Employee/Agent Experience with IVAs



11. IVA Front- and Back-Office Uses for the Enterprise

11.1 Contact Center Uses

11.2 Non-Contact-Center Uses

11.3 Packaged/Verticalized Offerings



12. IVA Market Activity Analysis



13. IVA Market Projections



14. IVA Competitive Landscape

14.1 Company Snapshots

14.2 Product Information



15. IVA Functional and Technical Analysis

15.1 High-Level Technical Analysis

15.1.1 Integration

15.1.2 Security and Compliance

15.1.3 Accuracy

15.2 High-Level Functional Analysis

15.2.1 Administration/Design and Development Environment

15.2.2 Content Management

15.2.3 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics



16. Implementation Analysis



17. IVA Benefits and Return on Investment



18. Pricing Structure



19. Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

19.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories

19.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer

19.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Capabilities

19.2.1 Product Capabilities Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer

19.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Effectiveness Categories

19.3.1 Product Effectiveness Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer

19.4 Customer Background and Insights

19.4.1 Customer Background

19.4.2 Top Ways IVAs are Being Used

19.4.3 IVA Top Benefits

19.4.4 Product Enhancements

19.4.5 Additional Comments



20. Company Reports

20.1 Artificial Solutions International AB

20.2 Botanic Technologies

20.3 Capito.ai

20.4 Genesys

20.5 Inference Solutions Inc.

20.6 Omilia Natural Language Solutions Ltd.

20.7 Verint Systems



