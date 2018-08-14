Global Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report 2018 Featuring [24]7.ai, Artificial Solutions, Interactions, Omilia and Verint with Focus on Inbenta
The 2018 Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report provide a timely and thorough analysis of this sector and the 5 featured vendors who offer solutions to address service, contact centers, and other enterprise functions. The Report analyzes vendors, products, functional capabilities, prices, and more. It includes information about the uses of these solutions, their benefits, and best practices to help realize the greatest return on an investment in IVAs.
The digital transformation is driving companies to reimagine their servicing strategies and operations. Now that artificial intelligence (AI) and speech recognition capabilities have become more accurate, the time is right for businesses to make long-overdue investments to improve their self-service capabilities with IVAs.
New-age self-service:
It's time for businesses to make long-overdue investments to improve their self-service capabilities with IVAs. Today's leading service environments combine the best of self-service automation with human assisted elements. Recent advancements in AI technology, along with consumer preferences for self-service options in digital channels, are driving interest in and adoption of IVAs. IVAs are getting smarter thanks to the increasing use of machine learning, which enables IVAs to learn from past interactions to improve their understanding of what customers want and need.
IVAs assist agents by providing them with information drawn from knowledge bases, customer profiles, and other online sources to optimize and personalize each customer interaction, allowing them to make the most of each service and sales opportunity. This results in reduced operating costs for the enterprise and a highly personalized experience for each and every person who reaches out to or is contacted by the organization.
The 5 vendors covered in detail in this Report are: [24]7.ai, Artificial Solutions, Interactions, Omilia and Verint. Inbenta is covered at a higher level.
Key Elements of this Report:
- Service deployment options for IVA solutions
- Definition of IVAs: what they are, how they work, how they differ from robotic process automation (RPA), and an examination of the technical components that comprise these solutions
- Market trends and challenges that are driving investments and influencing the direction of vendor research and development (R&D)
- IVA market innovation, including new product features and what is planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months
- Discussion of the digital transformation of the front office, including top contact center initiatives to lay the groundwork for success
- An insightful look at how IVAs, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning are altering the servicing world and enabling the contact center of the future
- A look at how IVAs combine the best of self-service automation augmented with human-assisted elements to raise the bar for self-service
- Examination of the top front- and back-office uses of IVAs
- Review and analysis of the IVA competitive landscape
- IVA vendor market activity and 5-year projections
- Overview of the 5 featured IVA vendors, including company snapshots, go-to-market strategies, product offerings and packaged/verticalized applications
- Detailed side-by-side analysis of the functional and technical capabilities of the 5 featured IVA solutions
- Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, required resources, training and professional services, and maintenance and support
- IVA benefits and return on investment (ROI) analysis
- Review of IVA pricing strategies
- Comprehensive customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank vendors across 15 product components, 10 effectiveness categories and 11 vendor categories
- Detailed company reports for the 6 IVA vendors, analyzing their products, functionality and future product development plans
- IVA Glossary of Terms
- Comprehensive IVA Vendor Directory
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Report Participation Criteria
4. Service Delivery Models
4.1 Vendor Service Delivery Options
5. What are Intelligent Virtual Agents?
5.1 Definition of IVAs
5.2 Vendor Definitions
5.3 IVA vs. RPA
5.4 Technical Components of IVAs
6. IVA Trends
7. IVA Challenges
8. IVA Market Innovation
8.1 New Product Features
8.2 Emerging Capabilities
9. Digital Transformation of the Front Office
10. The AI-Enabled Contact Center
10.1 AI and Machine Learning Enter the Service World
11. IVAs Disrupt the Self-Service Landscape
11.1 Omni-Channel and Self-Service Capabilities
12. IVA Front- and Back-Office Uses
13. IVA Competitive Landscape
13.1 Technology Sectors Delivering IVA Solutions
14. IVA Market Activity
15. IVA Market Projections
16. IVA Vendors and Solutions
16.1 Company Snapshot
16.2 Go-to-Market Strategy
16.3 Vendor Offerings and Products
16.4 Packaged/Verticalized Solutions
17. IVA High-Level Technical Summary
17.1 Integration
17.2 Accuracy and Tuning
18. IVA High-Level Functional Summary
18.1 Administration/Design and Development Environment
18.2 Security
18.3 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics
19. IVA Implementation Analysis
19.1 Implementation Best Practices
19.2 Resources
19.3 Training and Professional Services
19.4 Maintenance and Support
20. IVA Benefits and Return on Investment
21. IVA Pricing Structure
22. IVA Customer Satisfaction Survey
22.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories
22.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
22.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Categories
22.2.1 Product Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
22.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Effectiveness
22.3.1 Product Effectiveness by Sub-Category and Customer
22.4 Customer Background and Insights
22.4.1 Top IVA Use Cases
22.4.2 Business Units Using IVAs
22.4.3 IVA Omni-Channel Support
22.4.4 Top Challenges to Solve with an IVA
22.4.5 Strengths of IVA Solutions
22.4.6 Recommendation
22.4.7 Product Enhancements
22.4.8 Additional Comments
23. Company Reports
23.1 [24]7.ai, Inc.
23.2 Artificial Solutions
23.3 Inbenta Technologies
23.4 Interactions LLC
23.5 Omilia Natural Language Solutions Ltd.
23.6 Verint Systems
Appendix A: IVA Glossary of Terms
Appendix B: IVA Vendor Directory
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mkv6wf/global?w=5
