Global Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report 2018 Featuring [24]7.ai, Artificial Solutions, Interactions, Omilia and Verint with Focus on Inbenta

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "2018 Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2018 Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report provide a timely and thorough analysis of this sector and the 5 featured vendors who offer solutions to address service, contact centers, and other enterprise functions. The Report analyzes vendors, products, functional capabilities, prices, and more. It includes information about the uses of these solutions, their benefits, and best practices to help realize the greatest return on an investment in IVAs.

The digital transformation is driving companies to reimagine their servicing strategies and operations. Now that artificial intelligence (AI) and speech recognition capabilities have become more accurate, the time is right for businesses to make long-overdue investments to improve their self-service capabilities with IVAs.

New-age self-service:





It's time for businesses to make long-overdue investments to improve their self-service capabilities with IVAs. Today's leading service environments combine the best of self-service automation with human assisted elements. Recent advancements in AI technology, along with consumer preferences for self-service options in digital channels, are driving interest in and adoption of IVAs. IVAs are getting smarter thanks to the increasing use of machine learning, which enables IVAs to learn from past interactions to improve their understanding of what customers want and need.

IVAs assist agents by providing them with information drawn from knowledge bases, customer profiles, and other online sources to optimize and personalize each customer interaction, allowing them to make the most of each service and sales opportunity. This results in reduced operating costs for the enterprise and a highly personalized experience for each and every person who reaches out to or is contacted by the organization.







The 5 vendors covered in detail in this Report are: [24]7.ai, Artificial Solutions, Interactions, Omilia and Verint. Inbenta is covered at a higher level.







Key Elements of this Report:

Service deployment options for IVA solutions

Definition of IVAs: what they are, how they work, how they differ from robotic process automation (RPA), and an examination of the technical components that comprise these solutions

Market trends and challenges that are driving investments and influencing the direction of vendor research and development (R&D)

IVA market innovation, including new product features and what is planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months

Discussion of the digital transformation of the front office, including top contact center initiatives to lay the groundwork for success

An insightful look at how IVAs, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning are altering the servicing world and enabling the contact center of the future

A look at how IVAs combine the best of self-service automation augmented with human-assisted elements to raise the bar for self-service

Examination of the top front- and back-office uses of IVAs

Review and analysis of the IVA competitive landscape

IVA vendor market activity and 5-year projections

Overview of the 5 featured IVA vendors, including company snapshots, go-to-market strategies, product offerings and packaged/verticalized applications

Detailed side-by-side analysis of the functional and technical capabilities of the 5 featured IVA solutions

Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, required resources, training and professional services, and maintenance and support

IVA benefits and return on investment (ROI) analysis

Review of IVA pricing strategies

Comprehensive customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank vendors across 15 product components, 10 effectiveness categories and 11 vendor categories

Detailed company reports for the 6 IVA vendors, analyzing their products, functionality and future product development plans

IVA Glossary of Terms

Comprehensive IVA Vendor Directory

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary







2. Introduction







3. Research Methodology



3.1 Report Participation Criteria







4. Service Delivery Models



4.1 Vendor Service Delivery Options







5. What are Intelligent Virtual Agents?



5.1 Definition of IVAs



5.2 Vendor Definitions



5.3 IVA vs. RPA



5.4 Technical Components of IVAs







6. IVA Trends







7. IVA Challenges







8. IVA Market Innovation



8.1 New Product Features



8.2 Emerging Capabilities







9. Digital Transformation of the Front Office







10. The AI-Enabled Contact Center



10.1 AI and Machine Learning Enter the Service World







11. IVAs Disrupt the Self-Service Landscape



11.1 Omni-Channel and Self-Service Capabilities







12. IVA Front- and Back-Office Uses







13. IVA Competitive Landscape



13.1 Technology Sectors Delivering IVA Solutions







14. IVA Market Activity







15. IVA Market Projections







16. IVA Vendors and Solutions



16.1 Company Snapshot



16.2 Go-to-Market Strategy



16.3 Vendor Offerings and Products



16.4 Packaged/Verticalized Solutions







17. IVA High-Level Technical Summary



17.1 Integration



17.2 Accuracy and Tuning







18. IVA High-Level Functional Summary



18.1 Administration/Design and Development Environment



18.2 Security



18.3 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics







19. IVA Implementation Analysis



19.1 Implementation Best Practices



19.2 Resources



19.3 Training and Professional Services



19.4 Maintenance and Support







20. IVA Benefits and Return on Investment







21. IVA Pricing Structure







22. IVA Customer Satisfaction Survey



22.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories



22.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer



22.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Categories



22.2.1 Product Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer



22.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Effectiveness



22.3.1 Product Effectiveness by Sub-Category and Customer



22.4 Customer Background and Insights



22.4.1 Top IVA Use Cases



22.4.2 Business Units Using IVAs



22.4.3 IVA Omni-Channel Support



22.4.4 Top Challenges to Solve with an IVA



22.4.5 Strengths of IVA Solutions



22.4.6 Recommendation



22.4.7 Product Enhancements



22.4.8 Additional Comments







23. Company Reports



23.1 [24]7.ai, Inc.



23.2 Artificial Solutions



23.3 Inbenta Technologies



23.4 Interactions LLC



23.5 Omilia Natural Language Solutions Ltd.



23.6 Verint Systems







Appendix A: IVA Glossary of Terms

Appendix B: IVA Vendor Directory





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mkv6wf/global?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

