Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Markets Report 2019 Featuring Key Players - Arthrex, Cardinal Health, Globus Medical, Orthofix Medical, Medtronic, Stryker and Wright Medical
May 30, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is precise and covers the various types of devices available in the global market for orthopedic trauma fixation devices and their end users. The market is segmented, by product, into closure devices and bone cement. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 (with a base year of 2017) are given for each type of product, each end-user segment and each region, with an estimated value derived from the manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of major players across geographical regions and explains market movements and regional dynamics of the global market for orthopedic trauma fixation devices.
The report concludes with a look at the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the internal fixation devices and discussion of their role in safeguarding bones
- Analysis of global internal trauma fixation devices market size
- Detailed description of bone cement and closure devices such as plates and screws, wires, clips & pins, rods & nails, and cables
- Assessment of global internal trauma fixation devices market trends and strategies adopted by key players of the industry
- Information on application of trauma fixation devices for knee replacement, hip arthroscopy, and spinal injury
- Coverage of materials used for internal trauma fixation devices such as stainless steel, Nitinol, Titanium, Tritium and Polyether Ether
- Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Arthrex Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corp. and Wright Medical Group N.V.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Roadmap of Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices Market
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Industry Overview and Market Estimate
- Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices and Their Concept
- Market Estimate and Growth Prospects
- Standards and Regulations in the Market
- United States
- European Union
- Japan
- China
- India
- Brazil
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Surge in Incidence of Orthopedic Diseases
- Increase in Geriatric Population
- Rise in the Number of Road Accidents and Injuries
- Technological Advances in Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices
Chapter 3 Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices by Product
- Closure Devices
- Bone Cement
Chapter 4 Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices by Material
- Stainless Steel
- Nitinol
- Titanium
- Other Materials
- Polyether Ether Ketone
Chapter 5 Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices Market by End User
- Hospitals
- Orthopedic Surgical and Trauma Care Centers
- Trauma Care Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Chapter 6 Global Market for Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 7 Industry Structure/Supply Chain Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Manufacturers
- Distributors
- End Users
- Market Future and Growth Prospects
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Arthrex Inc.
- B. Braun Medical Inc.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Depuy Synthes
- Globus Medical Inc.
- Medartis Holding Ag
- Medtronic Plc
- Orthofix Medical Inc.
- Orthopaedic Implant Co.
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corp.
- Surgical Frontiers
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
