Global International Commercial Cards Market, 2018-2019 & 2023: Outlook for Noncash Spending Remains Generally Robust

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Commercial Cards: Market Review and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

International Commercial Cards: Market Review and Forecast, 2018-2023, reviews regional trends and card growth through 2023 for mid- to large-market segments in Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and for the first time, Middle East/Africa.

The outlook for noncash spending remains generally robust, especially across the indicated regions. But while commercial payments is estimated to be in the range of $100 trillion (USD) combined annually in these regions, commercial card share of the payment flows is less than 1 percent, commented Steve Murphy, Director of Commercial and Enterprise Payments Advisory Service, author of the report.

Even though growth has been steady and relatively strong, the movement into business-to-business (B2B) payables flows outside of the travel industry has been limited. Headwinds in the form of regulations remain a hurdle, as do longer-term potential threats from new payment schemes, but the general outlook for commercial cards is strong through the next five years, with opportunity available through broader penetration of the payables book.



Highlights of the report include:

Global economic activity and noncash payments trends

An overview of the commercial cards market trends in each major region

Detailed discussion of the specific market issues affecting commercial cards in the various regions

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Western Europe

Headwinds

Western Europe Market Spend Summary

4. Asia-Pacific

Overview

Regional Focal Points

Asia-Pacific Market Spend Summary

5. Latin America and Caribbean

Overview

Regional Concerns

LAC Spend Summary

6. Middle East and Africa

Overview

Regional Stability

MEA Spend Review

7. Global Growth Dependencies



8. Conclusions and Recommendations



9. References



Companies Mentioned



Alipay

American Express

Citibank

Conferma

Ixaris

Mastercard

Optal

The Travel Corporation

UnionPay

Visa

WEX

WeChat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33dcok



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

