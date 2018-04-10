Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market 2018-2023 - A $26.3 Billion Market Opportunity

The global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market is expected to reach an estimated $26.3 billion by 2023, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market looks promising with opportunities in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The major drivers for the growth of this market include the growing elderly population, a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in medical technology and research, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and change in lifestyles.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device industry include rising adoption of TAVR procedures, increasing use of bioresorbable stents, and a rise in adoption of drug eluting balloons.

Some of the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices companies profiled in this report include Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo, and C R Bard and others.

On the basis of comprehensive research, it forecasts that the EVAR stent graft segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.

By end use, the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment is expected to remain the largest segment in the forecast period as hospitals have a much higher budget than ambulatory surgical centers.

North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry.

Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market size by various applications such as type, device, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device in the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device in the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Type

3.3.1: Interventional Cardiology Devices

3.3.2: Peripheral Vascular Devices

3.4: Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Device

3.4.1: Angioplasty Balloons

3.4.2: Angioplasty Stents

3.4.3: Angioplasty Catheter

3.4.4: Intravascular Ultrasound System

3.4.5: Guidewires

3.4.6: Arteriotomy Closure Devices

3.4.7: EVAR Stent Graft

3.4.8: Inferior Vena Cava Filter

3.4.9: Embolic Protection Device

3.4.10: Synthetic Surgical Graft

3.5: Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by End Use



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Region

4.2: North American Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

4.2.1: Market by Type: Interventional Cardiology Devices and Peripheral Vascular Devices

4.2.2: Market by Device: Interventional Cardiology Devices and Peripheral Vascular Devices

4.2.3: United States Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

4.2.4: Canadian Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

4.3: European Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

4.3.1: Market by Type: Interventional Cardiology Devices and Peripheral Vascular Devices

4.3.2: Market by Device: Interventional Cardiology Devices and Peripheral Vascular Devices

4.3.3: German Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

4.3.4: French Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

4.3.5: Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market of the United Kingdom

4.3.6: Italian Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

4.3.7: Spanish Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

4.4: APAC Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

4.4.1: Market by Type: Interventional Cardiology Devices and Peripheral Vascular Devices

4.4.2: Market by Device: Interventional Cardiology Devices and Peripheral Vascular Devices

4.4.3: Japanese Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

4.4.4: Chinese Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

4.4.5: Indian Cardiovascular Device Market

4.5: ROW Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

4.5.1: Market by Type: Interventional Cardiology Devices and Peripheral Vascular Devices

4.5.2: Market by Device: Interventional Cardiology Devices and Peripheral Vascular Devices

4.5.3: Brazilian Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

7.3.4: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Abbott Laboratories

8.2: Boston Scientific Corporation

8.3: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

8.4: Medtronic Public Limited Company

8.5: C. R. Bard, Inc.

8.6: Cook Medical Inc.

8.7: Terumo Corporation

8.8: Cardinal Health Inc.



