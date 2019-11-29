Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Outlook 2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intraoperative Neuromonitoring - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market accounted for $3.47 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



Growing prevalence of chronic disorders, rising volume of surgeries and increasing emphasis on patient safety during complicated surgeries are some of the driving factors for the market growth. However, lack of awareness of these applications may restrain the market growth.



Intraoperative neuromonitoring is the use of electrophysiological methods to monitor the functional integrity of certain neural structures during surgery. It detects the key neural structures in the surgical times, and can help reduce and stop impairment and postoperative damage.



Based on Source, Outsourced Monitoring segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Outsourced provider can purchase one device and work for many hospitals in the same local area. Outsourcing eliminates the need for hospitals to incur capital expenditure for the purchase of these equipment and bear its maintenance cost.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth due to rising awareness about patient safety during surgery and growing medical tourism in this region.



