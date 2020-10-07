Global Investment Casting Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2020-2025: The $18 Billion Industry is Currently Under High Duress on Account of the COVID-19 Pandemic
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Casting Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Investment Casting Market Report
The global investment casting market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2025.
The global investment casting market size is expected to reach revenue of close to $18 billion by 2025. The industry is currently under high duress on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand slowdown among the majority of end-users has significantly affected the industry. The fiscal stimulus packages are yet to make a positive impact on the market and are expected to have some bearing only by the end of 2020. The growth rate, which was hovering around 5% to 6%, has now declined significantly post COVID-19.
A large part of the demand coming from the automotive and aerospace industry has nosedived in several countries is affecting the market. The growth estimates for automotive, aerospace & defense, and power generation are the most impacted. As of 2020, on the demand side, volumes are declining while prices of the casting products have not been allowed to fluctuate drastically due to high competition. The acceptance of newer and more efficient materials is growing on a global scale. The pre-pandemic level for industrial production is not expected until late 2021 in many end-user sectors.
The global investment casting market is highly fragmented, with no global leader providing a full portfolio of products and services across countries. This is mainly due to different regional demands and also the need for proximity to the client's location. The industry is characterized by the presence of diversified companies at local and regional levels.
Not many vendors in the market are investing in advanced technology. Only prominent vendors with deliverables to critical end-users have investments in advanced technology. The procurement of raw materials and the machinery involved in manufacturing are major cost factors. M&A activities are expected to increase as players look to consolidate.
The lack of demand on account of COVID-19 is expected to increase consolidation, and at the same time, smaller vendors are looking to exit the high capital intensive market. Vendors must set apart their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the investment casting market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the investment casting market share?
3. How is the growth of the aerospace casting market affecting the growth of the investment casting market?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the global investment casting market, and what are their market shares?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the investment casting market shares?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Economy: 2019
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Electric Vehicles
8.2 Use of Rapid Prototype Process
8.3 Automation In Investment Casting
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Healthcare Industry
9.2 New Materials Usage
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Covid-19-Related Economic Downturn
10.2 Complete Grounding Of Aerospace Industry
10.3 Slow Recovery Of Automotive Industry
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 End-Users
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Aerospace & Defense
12.4 Healthcare
12.5 Automotive
12.6 Industrial Machinery & Heavy Equipment
12.7 Others
13 Geography
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Geographic Overview
Companies Mentioned
- Doncasters
- Impro
- Zollern
- Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal
- Precision Castparts Corp (PCC)
- Vestshell
- Signicast
- Investment & Precision Castings
- Hitachi Metals
- MetalTek
- Arconic
- Consolidated Precision Products
- RLM Industries
- Milwaukee Precision Castings
- Aristo Cast
- George Fischer
- Thompson Investment Casting
- Ningbo Wanguan
