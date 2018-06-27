Global Ion Exchange Resins Market 2018-2022 by Type, End-Use Industry, and Region - A $1.56 Billion Market Opportunity

The ion exchange resins market is valued at USD 1.26 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.56 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2022.

Ion exchange resins are used in a wide range of end-use industries such as power, chemical & petrochemical, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, electrical & electronics, water & wastewater treatment, and metal & mining, among others. Ion exchange resins are majorly used in nuclear power generation for controlling reactor reaction and steam generation. Ion exchange resins are widely used in the water treatment industry to remove the hardness of water and for demineralization of water. In these end-use industries, ion exchange resins are used to replace the magnesium and calcium ions with sodium ions from hard water and to remove poisonous and heavy metal ions. The growing number of infrastructure development projects is increasing the demand for electricity in various emerging economies such as India, China, and Thailand, which has led to the overall growth of the power industry.



Based on type, the cationic resins segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ion exchange resins market in 2017. Anionic resins accounted for the second-largest market share, followed by the others segment which is expected to have the highest growth rate. Cationic and anionic resins are further classified as strong or weak acid cationic resins and strong or weak base anionic resins. Extensive use of cationic resins in water treatment applications in power, chemical, and domestic end-use industries is responsible for the high market numbers of this segment. These resins are projected to play a major role in water treatment in various industries during the next 10 years.



Among end-use industries, the power segment is projected to lead the ion exchange resins market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of coal-based and nuclear power plants in various countries such as China, Japan, Poland, and India and the increasing adherence to environmental regulations by various industries for wastewater treatment.



The APAC region is the largest market for ion exchange resins, globally. The growth of the APAC ion exchange resins market can be attributed to the large industrial base in the region and increased demand for ion exchange resins from the chemical and power industries of the region. In addition, several initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries of the region to attract investments from various international companies are also expected to propel the growth of the APAC ion exchange resins market during the forecast period.



Finding new applications and lack of awareness in underdeveloped regions is a major challenge for the growth of the ion exchange resins market during the forecast period. DowDuPont Inc. (US), Lanxess AG (Germany), Purolite Corporation (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Thermax Ltd. (India), and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (India) are the key players operating in the ion exchange resins market. These companies have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies between 2013 and 2018 to strengthen their position in the ion exchange resins market. The strategy of investments & expansions was among the key growth strategies adopted by these leading players to enhance their regional presence and meet the growing demand for ion exchange resins from emerging economies.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions and Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Ion Exchange Resins Market

4.2 Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Type

4.3 Ion Exchange Resins Market, By End-Use Industry

4.4 Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Region

4.5 APAC Ion Exchange Resins Market, By End-Use Industry and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction



7 Ion Exchange Resins Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Top End-Use Industry vs Country - Cross Mapping



8 Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.3 North America

8.4 Europe

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

9.3 Competitive Situations & Trends



10 Company Profiles

10.1 DowDuPont

10.2 Lanxess

10.3 Purolite

10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

10.5 thermax

10.6 Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

10.7 Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Company Ltd.

10.8 Novasep Holding

10.9 Samyang Corporation

10.10 Resintech

10.11 Other Players

10.11.1 Anhui Sanxing Resin Technology Co. Ltd.

10.11.2 Auchtel Products Limited

10.11.3 Aldex Chemical Company Limited

10.11.4 Bengbu Dongli Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.11.6 Eichrom Technologies Inc.

10.11.7 Evoqua Water Technologies Llc

10.11.8 Finex Oy

10.11.9 Hebi Juxing Resin Co. Ltd.

10.11.10 Jacobi Carbons Ab

10.11.11 Jiangsu Linhai Resin Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

10.11.12 Ningbo Zhengguang Resin Co. Ltd.

10.11.13 OVIVO

10.11.14 Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.

10.11.15 Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Science & Technology Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/664w3q/global_ion?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ion-exchange-resins-market-2018-2022-by-type-end-use-industry-and-region---a-1-56-billion-market-opportunity-300673410.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

