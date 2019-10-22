Global IoT Market to 2024 by Connectivity, Hardware, Software, and Applications - Technologies, Players, and Solutions Involved in Realizing IoT Apps and Services

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Market by Connectivity, Hardware (Devices, Electronics, Things, Components, and Infrastructure), Software, and Applications in Industry Verticals 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to have a $7.5 trillion global economic impact in 2020, growing rapidly to approximately $13 trillion by 2025.



The economic impact of the IoT market will be in the form of increased global corporate profits, which are estimated to be in the range of a 20% incremental improvement by 2025. These impacts may be viewed as five categories, which are: utilization, employee productivity, supply chain and logistics, customer/citizen experience, and innovation revenue.



Collectively speaking, the aforementioned areas represent the perceived value of the IoT in terms of generated goods and services, the value of work opportunity in IoT domain, and value of cost reduction from manufacturing processes, other industrial areas, as well as enterprise automation. The cumulative direct and indirect IoT economic impact will be equivalent to 5% of the entire global economy by 2025. Much of this impact will be due to solving problems in a much more efficient manner, such as improved asset tracking, control, and overall management. Significant longer-term benefits will rise from completely new products and services as well as new lifecycle support models.



This report evaluates the technologies, players, and solutions involved in realizing IoT applications and services. It includes forecasts for all major areas from 2019 through 2024. The report includes analysis by network connectivity, infrastructure (platforms, hardware, software, and related services), devices, and the things that IoT is intended to support. This includes embedded IoT with analysis of IoT within the semiconductor arena such as chipsets.



Target Audience:

Cloud companies

IoT infrastructure providers

Managed services providers

Systems integration companies

IoT apps and services companies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 IoT Technologies

2.2 Artificial Intelligence in IoT

2.3 IoT Applications

2.4 IoT Managed Services

2.4.1 IoT Device Management

2.4.2 IoT Data Management and Analytics

2.5 IoT in Industry Verticals



3 Company Analysis

3.1 NVIDIA Corporation

3.2 IBM Corporation

3.3 Intel Corporation

3.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

3.5 Microsoft Corporation

3.6 Google Inc.

3.7 Qualcomm Incorporated

3.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

3.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

3.10 Juniper Networks, Inc.

3.11 Nokia Corporation

3.12 ARM Limited

3.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

3.14 Oracle Corporation

3.15 SAP

3.16 General Electric

3.17 Wind River Systems Inc.

3.18 Cumulocity GmBH

3.19 SparkCognition Inc.

3.20 Amazon Inc.

3.21 Cisco Systems

3.22 Atmel Corporation

3.23 Texas Instruments Inc.

3.24 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

3.25 XILINX Inc.

3.26 Gemalto N.V.

3.27 Micron Technology

3.28 SAS Institute Inc.

3.29 General Vision Inc.

3.30 PTC Corporation

3.31 Analog Devices Inc.

3.32 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

3.33 Rohm Semiconductor

3.34 Semtech Corporation

3.35 Enea AB

3.36 Express Logic Inc.

3.37 Kaspersky Lab

3.38 Losant IoT Inc.

3.39 Thethings.io

3.40 Robert Bosch GmbH

3.41 Echelon Corporation

3.42 Symantec Corporation

3.43 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

3.44 STMicroelectronics

3.45 MediaTek Inc.

3.46 Microchip Technology Inc.

3.47 Renesas Electronics Corporation

3.48 Ayla Networks Inc.

3.49 Pepper

3.50 Helium Systems Inc.



4 IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

4.1 Global IoT Market Forecasts 2019 - 2024

4.1.1 Total IoT Market

4.1.2 IoT Market by Segment

4.1.3 IoT Market by Hardware Type

4.1.4 IoT Market by Software Type

4.1.5 IoT Market by Service Type

4.1.6 IoT Market by Industry Vertical

4.1.7 IoT Market by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government

4.2 Global AI Equipped IoT Market 2019 - 2024

4.2.1 AI Equipped IoT Market

4.2.2 AI Equipped IoT Market by Hardware, Software, and Services

4.2.3 AI Equipped IoT Market by AI Technology

4.2.4 AI Equipped IoT Market by IoT Sector

4.3 Global 5G Driven IoT Market 2019 - 2024

4.3.1 5G Driven IoT Market

4.3.2 5G Driven IoT Market by Segment

4.3.3 5G Driven IoT Market by IoT Sector

4.4 Global Edge Computing Enabled IoT Market 2019 - 2024

4.4.1 Edge Computing Enabled IoT Market

4.4.2 Edge Computing Enabled IoT Market by Hardware, Software, and Services

4.4.3 Edge Computing Enabled IoT Market by IoT Sector

4.5 Global Blockchain Based IoT Market 2019 - 2024

4.5.1 Total Blockchain Based IoT Market

4.5.2 Blockchain Based IoT Market by Solution Type

4.5.3 Blockchain Based IoT Market by IoT Sector

4.6 Regional IoT Market Forecasts 2019 - 2024

4.7 IoT Device Deployment Forecasts 2019 - 2024

4.7.1 Global IoT Device Deployment

4.7.2 IoT Device Deployment by Industry Segment

4.7.3 Consumer IoT Device Deployment Forecasts

4.7.4 Consumer IoT Device Deployment by Connectivity Technology

4.7.5 Enterprise IoT Device Deployment Forecasts

4.7.6 Enterprise IoT Device Deployment by Connectivity Technology

4.7.7 Industrial IoT Device Deployment Forecasts

4.7.8 Industrial IoT Device Deployment by Connectivity Technology

4.7.9 Government IoT Connected Device Deployment Forecasts

4.8 IoT Objects Deployment 2019 - 2024

4.8.1 Total IoT Objects Deployment

4.8.2 IoT Objects Deployment by IoT Sector

4.8.3 IoT Objects by Application Type

4.8.4 IoT Objects Deployment by Industry Vertical

4.8.5 IoT Objects Deployment by Region

4.9 IoT Semiconductor Unit Shipment Forecasts 2019 - 2024

4.9.1 Total IoT Semiconductor Unit Shipment

4.9.2 IoT Semiconductor Unit Shipment by Segment

4.9.3 IoT Semiconductor Unit Shipment by Region

4.10 IoT Software Unit Deployment Forecasts 2019 - 2024

4.10.1 Total IoT Software Unit Deployment

4.10.2 IoT Software Unit Deployment by Segment

4.10.3 IoT Software Unit Deployment by Region



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



