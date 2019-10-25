Global IoT Platforms and Software Markets, 2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Platforms and Software - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Total revenues for third party IoT platforms will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7 percent from US$ 2.15 billion in 2018 to US$ 9.20 billion in 2023.

Increasingly complex IoT solutions require more advanced communication platforms and middleware that facilitate seamless integration of devices, networks, and applications. This study analyses the latest developments on the IoT connectivity management, device management, and application enablement platform markets. Get up to date with the latest trends and information about vendors, products and markets. The report is based on a large number of executive interviews.

Highlights from this report:

360-degree overview of the IoT ecosystem.

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Updated in-depth profiles of key players in the IoT platform market.

Reviews of the market strategies of leading platform vendors.

Perspectives on the evolution from vertical M2M solutions to the broader scale and scope of the IoT.

Extensive global market forecasts lasting until 2023.

This report answers the following questions:

Which trends and developments are shaping the IoT platform market?

What are the benefits of using third party IoT platforms?

Who are the leading providers of IoT connectivity, device management and application enablement platforms?

What are the main drivers behind the adoption of IoT platforms?

Which are the leading IoT platform vendors in the major market verticals?

What are the key features of the application enablement platforms available today?

Which mobile operators have deployed IoT connectivity management platforms?

What is the potential market size for third party IoT platforms?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

1 The IoT technology stack

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 IoT architectures

1.1.2 IoT standardisation initiatives

1.2 Devices

1.2.1 Embedded systems and microcontrollers

1.2.2 Embedded software and applications

1.3 Network technologies for the Internet of Things

1.3.1 The 3GPP family of cellular technologies

1.3.2 LPWA and satellite technologies

1.3.3 Wi-Fi

1.3.4 IEEE 802.15.4

1.3.5 Bluetooth

1.4 IoT platforms and middleware

1.4.1 IoT connectivity management

1.4.2 SIM management

1.4.3 Device management

1.4.4 Application enablement

2 Market forecasts and trends

2.1 The IoT market landscape

2.1.1 Connected things by vertical market

2.1.2 Connected things by network technology standard

2.2 Market analysis

2.2.1 IoT connectivity management platforms

2.2.2 IoT device management and application enablement platforms

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 The IoT platform market is in a consolidation phase

2.3.2 Network operators remain a significant channel for IoT platform providers.

2.3.3 Software-defined networks widen the range of connectivity offerings

3 Connectivity management platforms

3.1 IoT connectivity management platforms

3.1.1 IoT CMP providers are moving up the stack

3.1.2 Mobile network operators adopt multi-platform strategies

3.2 SIM management solutions

3.3 IoT connectivity management platform vendors

3.3.1 Actility

3.3.2 Amdocs

3.3.3 Asavie

3.3.4 Cisco

3.3.5 Comarch

3.3.6 Ericsson

3.3.7 Flo Live

3.3.8 Huawei

3.3.9 Mavoco

3.3.10 Nexign

3.3.11 NTELS

3.4 MNO connectivity management platforms

3.4.1 Deutsche Telekom

3.4.2 Orange

3.4.3 Telefnica

3.4.4 Verizon

3.4.5 Vodafone

3.5 IoT managed service providers

3.5.1 1NCE

3.5.2 Aeris

3.5.3 Arkessa

3.5.4 BICS

3.5.5 Cubic Telecom

3.5.6 EMnify

3.5.7 Eseye

3.5.8 iBASIS

3.5.9 KORE Wireless

3.5.10 Nokia

3.5.11 Soracom

3.5.12 Thingstream

3.5.13 Transatel

3.5.14 Twilio

3.5.15 Wireless Logic

3.6 SIM solution providers

3.6.1 Gemalto

3.6.2 Giesecke+Devrient

3.6.3 IDEMIA

4 Device management and application enablement platforms

4.1 Device management and application enablement services

4.1.1 Cloud service providers expand aggressively into the IoT platform market

4.1.2 Cellular IoT device vendors diversify into software and services

4.1.3 Industrial software vendors refine IoT strategies

4.2 Company profiles and strategies

4.2.1 Alibaba Group

4.2.2 Altair Engineering

4.2.3 Amazon

4.2.4 Ampla

4.2.5 Arm

4.2.6 AVSystem

4.2.7 Axonize

4.2.8 Ayla Networks

4.2.9 Bosch

4.2.10 C3.ai

4.2.11 Chordant

4.2.12 Davra

4.2.13 Device Insight

4.2.14 Electric Imp

4.2.15 Eurotech

4.2.16 Exosite

4.2.17 Friendly Technologies

4.2.18 General Electric

4.2.19 Google

4.2.20 Hitachi

4.2.21 IBM

4.2.22 Losant

4.2.23 Microsoft

4.2.24 Oracle

4.2.25 Particle

4.2.26 PTC

4.2.27 Relayr

4.2.28 SAP

4.2.29 Sierra Wireless

4.2.30 Software AG

4.2.31 Telit

4.2.32 Tuya

4.2.33 Waylay



