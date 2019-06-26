Global Iron Ore Market Outlook 2019-2024: Major Companies Focus on Capacity Expansions to Bolster Market Share

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iron Ore - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Iron Ore in Thousand Metric Tons.

The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Anglo American PLC (UK)

ArcelorMittal S.A. ( Luxembourg )

) BHP Billiton Group ( Australia )

) Champion Iron Limited ( Canada )

) Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( USA )

) Ferrexpo PLC ( Switzerland )

) Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. ( Australia )

) Hainan Mining Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Hancock Prospecting Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB ( Sweden )

) Mechel PAO ( Russia )

) Metalloinvest MC LLC ( Russia )

) Minmetals HANXING Mines Ltd. ( China )

) Rio Tinto Group (UK)

Shandong Jinshunda Group Co. Ltd. ( China )

) United States Steel Corporation ( USA )

) Vale S.A. ( Brazil )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Iron Ore: A Prelude

Industry Snapshots

China: The Key Regional Market for Iron Ore

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

World Iron Ore Production Landscape

Iron Ore Production

Iron Ore Reserves

Pricing Dynamics

An Overview

Iron Ore Prices - An Overview

Global Iron Ore Trade

Soaring Sea borne Iron Ore Trade

Trade Statistics



3. STEEL INDUSTRY - PRIME CONSUMER OF IRON ORE

A Quick Review

Steel Industry - A Statistical Snapshot

Regional Perspective

China: The Global Leader

India - the Emerging Growth Driver for Global Steel Industry

Europe

North America

Other Regions

Global Steel Sector Likely to Remain Resilient Despite Slowdown in China

An Overview of Major End-Use Segments of Steel

Construction

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Machinery

Appliances

Metal Cans

Accessories

Finishes

Furniture



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Properties of Iron

Applications

Iron Blue

Powdered Iron

Black Iron-Oxide

Radioactive Iron

Sources of Iron

Hematite

Magnetite

Taconite

Magmatic Magnetite Ore Deposits

Alternative Sources and Substitutes

Trace Elements in Iron Ore

Aluminum (Al)

Silicon (Si)

Phosphorus (P)

Sulfur (S)

Factors Impacting Iron Ore Quality

Iron Making



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the Global Iron Ore Market

Vale vs. Rio Tinto vs. BHP Billiton - A Comparative Analysis

Major Companies Focus on Capacity Expansions to Bolster Market Share

An Overview of Select New Projects

Vale's S11D

The Roy Hill Project

Minas Rio

Investments on Integrated Infrastructure Remain High

Collaborations with Steel Manufacturers: Key to Market Success

Integrated Iron & Steel Companies Remain a Threat



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Mineral Resources Limited Acquires Atlas Iron

Rio Tinto Extends Collaboration with Sinosteel

KordaMentha to Sell Arrium Group

Metalloinvest Signs Supply Agreement with Severstal

Cliffs Natural Resources Changes Name to Cleveland-Cliffs

Metalloinvest and Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant Sign Iron Ore Supply Agreement

Metalloinvest and Evraz Sign Iron Ore Supply Agreement

Cliffs Natural Announces Commencement of Mustang Superflux Pellet Production

Cliffs Natural Resources to Restart Iron Ore Pellet Production at Northshore Mining Facility

Cliffs and ArcelorMittal USA Sign New Long-Term Agreement

Tata Steel Minerals Canada Receives Financial Contribution from Qubec Government

Tata Steel to Develop Iron Ore Deposits in Quebec

Champion Iron Acquires Bloom Lake Mine and Quinto Mining's Mineral Claims in Qubec

Metalloinvest Inks Supply Agreement with Industrial and Steelmaking Holding

Vale Inks Long-Term Partnership Agreement with China COSCO

Tata Steel Receives Permission to Expand Odisha Mining Project

Rio Tinto Announces New Organizational Structure

Vale and Fortescue Metals Sign MoU

Tosyali Signs Agreement with Port Company of Arzew



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

A Snapshot of US Iron Ore Industry

Background and Development

Iron Ore Reserves in the US

Iron Ore Trade Statistics

US Steel Sector: An Overview

Tariff on Steel Imports to Boost Steel Production in US

Contra Opinion on the Apparent Benefits to the US Steel Industry from Tariffs

Construction and Automotive Industry Dominate Steel Consumption

Key Construction Sector Statistics

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Iron Ore Production in Canada

Canada-US Iron Ore Trade Scenario

Trade Statistics

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Japan - Highly Import Dependent for Iron Ore

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Steel Industry - An Integral Part of European Economy

EU Steel Industry

Challenges Facing the Steel Industry

EU - A Large Iron Ore Importer

Iron Ore Trade Statistics

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Positive Momentum in Steel Sector Favors Market Growth

Steel Products Exhibit Significant Growth

Steel Representatives Demand Swift Resolution Regarding Steel Tariffs

B. Market Analytics



7.4.3 Italy

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Revival of Economy to Drive Steel Consumption and Production

B. Market Analytics



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Recovery of the UK Steel Industry at Risk from the New US Trade Tariffs

Signs of Recovery in the British Steel Industry

Government Plan to Boost Britain`s Steel Industry Annual Revenues by 3.8 Billion

B. Market Analytics



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Mine Production of Iron Ore

Steel Production in Russia - An Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.4.7 Turkey

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Turkey - Emerging Steel Producer in Europe

Turkish Iron Ore Consumption Driven by Imports

B. Market Analytics



7.4.8 Ukraine

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Mine Production Scenario

Steel Production Scenario

B. Market Analytics



7.4.9 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Sweden: A Prominent Iron Ore Producer

B. Market Analytics



7.5 China

A. Market Analysis

China: Largest Consumer of Iron Ore

The Most Important Consumer of Iron Ore

Largest Importer of Iron Ore

Prominent Iron Ore Exporters to China

Reliance on Imports Continues to Grow

Local Miners Struggle

Demand for Anti-Dumping Laws Gathers Steam

Proposition for Establishment of New Regulations

Waning Steel Sector Scenario Curtails Market Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



7.6.1 India

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Indian Iron Ore Sector: An Overview

Challenges Faced by Indian Iron Ore Industry

Effective Measures

Potential

Resilient Steel Sector Favors Market Expansion

Government Initiatives to Drive Growth of Steel Industry

B. Market Analytics



7.6.2 South Korea

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Established Steel Sector Offers Stable Opportunities

B. Market Analytics



7.6.3 Taiwan

Market Analysis



7.6.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Review of Select Regional Markets

Australia

Snapshot of Australian Iron Ore Industry

Western Australia: The Iron Ore Hub

Hamersley

Chichester Hub

Yandi

Mt Whaleback

Solomon Hub

Area C

Hope Downs

Australian Iron Ore Shipments Witness Robust Growth

Increasing Investments by Foreign Companies

Indonesia

Overview

Types of Iron Ore

Major Iron Ore Deposits

Growth Restraints

B. Market Analytics



7.7 The Middle East

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Steel Production Recovers after Decline in 2015

Iran: A Key Iron Ore Producer in the Middle East

Rapidly Growing Steel Sector Augments Market Potential

Review of Steel Sector in Select Regional Markets

Saudi Arabia - Falling Investments Impact Steel Demand

United Arab Emirates

B. Market Analytics



7.8 Africa

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

South Africa: A Prominent Iron Ore Producer in Africa

Steel Industry in Africa - An Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.9 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Sluggish Trend in the Steel Sector Induces Weakness

B. Market Analytics



7.9.1 Argentina

Market Analysis



7.9.2 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Brazil: A Major Producer of Iron Ore

Key Iron Ore Sites in Brazil

Carajas Mine Complex

S11D Serra Sul Mine

Minas Rio

Mariana Mining Hub

Brazilian Iron Ore Exports Remain Resilient

Steel Tariffs to Impact Bilateral Trade with the US

B. Market Analytics



7.9.3 Mexico

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Mexican Steel Industry

B. Market Analytics



7.9.4 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 111 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 123)

The United States (5)

(5) Canada (9)

(9) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (18)

(18) The United Kingdom (5)

(5)

Rest of Europe (13)

(13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (68)

(Excluding Japan) (68) Middle East (2)

(2) Latin America (9)

(9) Africa (7)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/voh0in

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

