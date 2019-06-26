Global Iron Ore Market Outlook 2019-2024: Major Companies Focus on Capacity Expansions to Bolster Market Share
DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iron Ore - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Iron Ore in Thousand Metric Tons.
The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Anglo American PLC (UK)
- ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)
- BHP Billiton Group (Australia)
- Champion Iron Limited (Canada)
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (USA)
- Ferrexpo PLC (Switzerland)
- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (Australia)
- Hainan Mining Co. Ltd. (China)
- Hancock Prospecting Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
- Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB (Sweden)
- Mechel PAO (Russia)
- Metalloinvest MC LLC (Russia)
- Minmetals HANXING Mines Ltd. (China)
- Rio Tinto Group (UK)
- Shandong Jinshunda Group Co. Ltd. (China)
- United States Steel Corporation (USA)
- Vale S.A. (Brazil)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Iron Ore: A Prelude
Industry Snapshots
China: The Key Regional Market for Iron Ore
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
World Iron Ore Production Landscape
Iron Ore Production
Iron Ore Reserves
Pricing Dynamics
An Overview
Iron Ore Prices - An Overview
Global Iron Ore Trade
Soaring Sea borne Iron Ore Trade
Trade Statistics
3. STEEL INDUSTRY - PRIME CONSUMER OF IRON ORE
A Quick Review
Steel Industry - A Statistical Snapshot
Regional Perspective
China: The Global Leader
India - the Emerging Growth Driver for Global Steel Industry
Europe
North America
Other Regions
Global Steel Sector Likely to Remain Resilient Despite Slowdown in China
An Overview of Major End-Use Segments of Steel
Construction
Automotive
Shipbuilding
Machinery
Appliances
Metal Cans
Accessories
Finishes
Furniture
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Properties of Iron
Applications
Iron Blue
Powdered Iron
Black Iron-Oxide
Radioactive Iron
Sources of Iron
Hematite
Magnetite
Taconite
Magmatic Magnetite Ore Deposits
Alternative Sources and Substitutes
Trace Elements in Iron Ore
Aluminum (Al)
Silicon (Si)
Phosphorus (P)
Sulfur (S)
Factors Impacting Iron Ore Quality
Iron Making
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the Global Iron Ore Market
Vale vs. Rio Tinto vs. BHP Billiton - A Comparative Analysis
Major Companies Focus on Capacity Expansions to Bolster Market Share
An Overview of Select New Projects
Vale's S11D
The Roy Hill Project
Minas Rio
Investments on Integrated Infrastructure Remain High
Collaborations with Steel Manufacturers: Key to Market Success
Integrated Iron & Steel Companies Remain a Threat
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Mineral Resources Limited Acquires Atlas Iron
Rio Tinto Extends Collaboration with Sinosteel
KordaMentha to Sell Arrium Group
Metalloinvest Signs Supply Agreement with Severstal
Cliffs Natural Resources Changes Name to Cleveland-Cliffs
Metalloinvest and Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant Sign Iron Ore Supply Agreement
Metalloinvest and Evraz Sign Iron Ore Supply Agreement
Cliffs Natural Announces Commencement of Mustang Superflux Pellet Production
Cliffs Natural Resources to Restart Iron Ore Pellet Production at Northshore Mining Facility
Cliffs and ArcelorMittal USA Sign New Long-Term Agreement
Tata Steel Minerals Canada Receives Financial Contribution from Qubec Government
Tata Steel to Develop Iron Ore Deposits in Quebec
Champion Iron Acquires Bloom Lake Mine and Quinto Mining's Mineral Claims in Qubec
Metalloinvest Inks Supply Agreement with Industrial and Steelmaking Holding
Vale Inks Long-Term Partnership Agreement with China COSCO
Tata Steel Receives Permission to Expand Odisha Mining Project
Rio Tinto Announces New Organizational Structure
Vale and Fortescue Metals Sign MoU
Tosyali Signs Agreement with Port Company of Arzew
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
A Snapshot of US Iron Ore Industry
Background and Development
Iron Ore Reserves in the US
Iron Ore Trade Statistics
US Steel Sector: An Overview
Tariff on Steel Imports to Boost Steel Production in US
Contra Opinion on the Apparent Benefits to the US Steel Industry from Tariffs
Construction and Automotive Industry Dominate Steel Consumption
Key Construction Sector Statistics
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Iron Ore Production in Canada
Canada-US Iron Ore Trade Scenario
Trade Statistics
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Japan - Highly Import Dependent for Iron Ore
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Steel Industry - An Integral Part of European Economy
EU Steel Industry
Challenges Facing the Steel Industry
EU - A Large Iron Ore Importer
Iron Ore Trade Statistics
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Positive Momentum in Steel Sector Favors Market Growth
Steel Products Exhibit Significant Growth
Steel Representatives Demand Swift Resolution Regarding Steel Tariffs
B. Market Analytics
7.4.3 Italy
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Revival of Economy to Drive Steel Consumption and Production
B. Market Analytics
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Recovery of the UK Steel Industry at Risk from the New US Trade Tariffs
Signs of Recovery in the British Steel Industry
Government Plan to Boost Britain`s Steel Industry Annual Revenues by 3.8 Billion
B. Market Analytics
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Mine Production of Iron Ore
Steel Production in Russia - An Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.4.7 Turkey
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Turkey - Emerging Steel Producer in Europe
Turkish Iron Ore Consumption Driven by Imports
B. Market Analytics
7.4.8 Ukraine
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Mine Production Scenario
Steel Production Scenario
B. Market Analytics
7.4.9 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Sweden: A Prominent Iron Ore Producer
B. Market Analytics
7.5 China
A. Market Analysis
China: Largest Consumer of Iron Ore
The Most Important Consumer of Iron Ore
Largest Importer of Iron Ore
Prominent Iron Ore Exporters to China
Reliance on Imports Continues to Grow
Local Miners Struggle
Demand for Anti-Dumping Laws Gathers Steam
Proposition for Establishment of New Regulations
Waning Steel Sector Scenario Curtails Market Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
7.6.1 India
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Indian Iron Ore Sector: An Overview
Challenges Faced by Indian Iron Ore Industry
Effective Measures
Potential
Resilient Steel Sector Favors Market Expansion
Government Initiatives to Drive Growth of Steel Industry
B. Market Analytics
7.6.2 South Korea
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Established Steel Sector Offers Stable Opportunities
B. Market Analytics
7.6.3 Taiwan
Market Analysis
7.6.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Review of Select Regional Markets
Australia
Snapshot of Australian Iron Ore Industry
Western Australia: The Iron Ore Hub
Hamersley
Chichester Hub
Yandi
Mt Whaleback
Solomon Hub
Area C
Hope Downs
Australian Iron Ore Shipments Witness Robust Growth
Increasing Investments by Foreign Companies
Indonesia
Overview
Types of Iron Ore
Major Iron Ore Deposits
Growth Restraints
B. Market Analytics
7.7 The Middle East
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Steel Production Recovers after Decline in 2015
Iran: A Key Iron Ore Producer in the Middle East
Rapidly Growing Steel Sector Augments Market Potential
Review of Steel Sector in Select Regional Markets
Saudi Arabia - Falling Investments Impact Steel Demand
United Arab Emirates
B. Market Analytics
7.8 Africa
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
South Africa: A Prominent Iron Ore Producer in Africa
Steel Industry in Africa - An Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.9 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Sluggish Trend in the Steel Sector Induces Weakness
B. Market Analytics
7.9.1 Argentina
Market Analysis
7.9.2 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Brazil: A Major Producer of Iron Ore
Key Iron Ore Sites in Brazil
Carajas Mine Complex
S11D Serra Sul Mine
Minas Rio
Mariana Mining Hub
Brazilian Iron Ore Exports Remain Resilient
Steel Tariffs to Impact Bilateral Trade with the US
B. Market Analytics
7.9.3 Mexico
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Mexican Steel Industry
B. Market Analytics
7.9.4 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 111 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 123)
- The United States (5)
- Canada (9)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (18)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Rest of Europe (13)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (68)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (9)
- Africa (7)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/voh0in
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
