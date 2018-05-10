Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market to 2022

DUBLIN, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global iron oxide pigments market to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing offshore exploration and production investments. In the recent times, oil and gas companies are investing heavily in offshore oil and gas reserves due to the increasing demand for energy and the exhaustion of onshore reserves. The demand for iron oxide pigments is likely to increase owing to the growing drilling activities and the high demand from the offshore rigs and floating production storage.
One trend in the market is increasing concerns regarding wood landfills. Governments across the world are imposing strict regulations to prevent wood landfills and reduction of waste materials. The demand for wood coatings is expected to rise owing to the increased rate of wood recovery.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of development and quality maintenance. Iron oxide pigment manufacturers need to invest a huge amount in developing products for various end-user applications. This is because of the quality, materials, and performance expected from the end-user industries.
Key vendors
- Applied Minerals
- Basf
- Cathay Industries
- Huntsman International
- Lanxess
- Yipin Pigments
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Global synthetic iron oxide pigments market
- Global natural iron oxide pigments market
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Global iron oxide pigments market by construction
- Global iron oxide pigments market by paints and coatings
- Global iron oxide pigments market by foundry
- Global iron oxide pigments market by industrial chemicals
- Global iron oxide pigments market by others
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global iron oxide pigments market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for nano iron oxide pigments
- Increasing concerns regarding wood landfills
- Growing apparel market
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l98p4r/global_iron_oxide?w=5
