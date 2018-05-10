Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market to 2022

The global iron oxide pigments market to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing offshore exploration and production investments. In the recent times, oil and gas companies are investing heavily in offshore oil and gas reserves due to the increasing demand for energy and the exhaustion of onshore reserves. The demand for iron oxide pigments is likely to increase owing to the growing drilling activities and the high demand from the offshore rigs and floating production storage.

One trend in the market is increasing concerns regarding wood landfills. Governments across the world are imposing strict regulations to prevent wood landfills and reduction of waste materials. The demand for wood coatings is expected to rise owing to the increased rate of wood recovery.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of development and quality maintenance. Iron oxide pigment manufacturers need to invest a huge amount in developing products for various end-user applications. This is because of the quality, materials, and performance expected from the end-user industries.

Key vendors

Applied Minerals

Basf

Cathay Industries

Huntsman International

Lanxess

Yipin Pigments

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Global synthetic iron oxide pigments market

Global natural iron oxide pigments market

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Global iron oxide pigments market by construction

Global iron oxide pigments market by paints and coatings

Global iron oxide pigments market by foundry

Global iron oxide pigments market by industrial chemicals

Global iron oxide pigments market by others

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global iron oxide pigments market by geography

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for nano iron oxide pigments

Growing apparel market

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l98p4r/global_iron_oxide?w=5





