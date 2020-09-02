Global Isolation Gowns Market Analysis 2020-2025: Increasing Investments by Market Players Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Isolation Gowns Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End Users, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Isolation Gowns market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% by value, from 2020 to 2025, and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.65 billion by 2025. The market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, and End User.



Many isolation gowns currently available in the market offer varying resistance to contamination depending on the type of material, its impermeability and wear & tear. High prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing concern over Hospital-Acquired Infections are boon to the Global Isolation Gowns Market. The isolation gowns need to be produced according to strict government norms. This has hindered the market growth. Furthermore, reusing the surgical gowns by dry cleaning has also affected the market growth.



During the current pandemic condition, the demand for isolation gowns has increased multifold. The demand created is so high that many of the industry players have increased the investment in the production of PPE kits. Furthermore, few well-known brands in the fashion and textile industry have also started mass production of PPE kits including isolation gowns. Increasing investment by market players and other industries has generated lots of opportunities for the isolation gowns market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Concerns over Hospital Acquired Infections

Restraints

Reusing of Surgical Gowns

Stringent Government Norms

Opportunities

Increasing Investment by the Market Players

Increasing Involvement of Other Industries in Production of Surgical Gowns

IGR Competitive Quadrant

The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance



Why Read This Report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Isolation Gowns Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants and a Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered

1. Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends

5. Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6. Global Isolation Gown Market, By Product Type

6.1 Disposable

6.2 Reusable

7. Global Isolation Gown Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Direct Sales

7.2 Retail Pharmacy

7.3 Online

8. Global Surgical Gown Market, By End User

8.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.2 Diagnostic Centers

8.3 Hospitals and Clinics

9. Global Isolation Gowns Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Australia

9.5.5 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle East and Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

10.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement

10.3.4 Investment & Funding

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Anyang General International Co. Ltd.

11.2 Cardinal Health Inc.

11.3 Cardiva Integral Solutions

11.4 Berner International Corporation

11.5 BeYing Textile&Medical Co. Ltd.

11.6 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.7 Petoskey

11.8 DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG

11.9 Derekduck Corp.

11.10 Dongguan Kinshun Packing Materials Co. Ltd.

11.11 Franz Mensch GmbH

11.12 Leboo Healthcare Products Limited

11.13 Mlnlycke Health Care AB

11.14 Maytex

11.15 MedPride

11.16 Kimberly Clark

