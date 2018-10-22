Global Isophthalic Acid Market Report 2018-2022: Rising Demand for UPR Driving Market Growth
The "Global Isophthalic Acid Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global isophthalic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Isophthalic Acid Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of isophthalic acid in different segments
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand for UPR. Isophthalic acid is widely used for producing UPRs. These are synthetic resins that are formed by the reaction of dibasic organic acids and polyhydric alcohols. Most of these resins are used in the building, pipe and tanks, and marine industries.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing preference for vertical integration. To reduce the operational and distributional costs owing to the increase in raw material prices, led to backward and forward integration by vendors of isophthalic acid. Various vendors are adopting vertical integration to stay ahead of the competition.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the stringent regulations and policies. The EPA, along with REACH has laid down some stringent policies which is likely to hamper the growth of the market. Such norms are implemented by the healthcare regulatory agencies on the manufacturing, material usage, packaging, storage, and transport of food and beverage.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation
- Lotte Chemical Corporation
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
- Sabic
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- PET copolymer
- Surface coating
- Unsaturated polyester resins
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing preference for vertical integration
- Increasing emphasis on sustainability
- Increase in the prices of isophthalic acid
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
