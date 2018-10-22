Global Isophthalic Acid Market Report 2018-2022: Rising Demand for UPR Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Isophthalic Acid Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global isophthalic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Isophthalic Acid Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of isophthalic acid in different segments

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand for UPR. Isophthalic acid is widely used for producing UPRs. These are synthetic resins that are formed by the reaction of dibasic organic acids and polyhydric alcohols. Most of these resins are used in the building, pipe and tanks, and marine industries.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing preference for vertical integration. To reduce the operational and distributional costs owing to the increase in raw material prices, led to backward and forward integration by vendors of isophthalic acid. Various vendors are adopting vertical integration to stay ahead of the competition.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the stringent regulations and policies. The EPA, along with REACH has laid down some stringent policies which is likely to hamper the growth of the market. Such norms are implemented by the healthcare regulatory agencies on the manufacturing, material usage, packaging, storage, and transport of food and beverage.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key vendors



Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Sabic

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

PET copolymer

Surface coating

Unsaturated polyester resins

Others

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing preference for vertical integration

Increasing emphasis on sustainability

Increase in the prices of isophthalic acid

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d2hm4b/global?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

