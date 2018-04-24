Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market 2018-2023 - Diverse Uses in Medical, Cleaning, Surface Coatings and Ink Industries

The global isopropyl alcohol market is currently being driven by its diverse uses in various industries such as medical, cleaning, surface coatings and ink industry. According to the report, this market has declined at a CAGR of around 3% during 2010-2017.



The report provides a comprehensive insight into the industry including its market break-up by region, market breakup by end-uses, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an insight into the manufacturing process of isopropyl alcohol covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, manufacturing process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.



The report has segmented the global isopropyl alcohol market on the basis of its end-uses. Isopropyl alcohol finds wide ranging applications encompassing a number of industries such as pharmaceuticals, surface coatings, inks and pesticides. One of the major applications for isopropyl alcohol lies in the solvent production. Other applications are in pharmaceuticals, surface coatings, inks, pesticides, household products, cosmetics, personal care products; in the manufacturing of glycerol, isopropyl acetate, shellacs and creosote.



The report has also segmented the isopropyl alcohol market according to its key regions and finds that Asia represents its biggest producer. Asia is followed by North America, Europe and South America. Based on the analysis of global export and import data, the report finds that the United States currently represents the largest importer of isopropyl alcohol accounting for nearly one-tenth of the total global import volumes. The United States is followed by China, Belgium, India and Germany. The United States is also the largest exporter of isopropyl alcohol accounting for more than one-fifth of the total global export volumes. The United States is followed by Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Taipei and Canada.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Industry



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market Breakup by Application



8 Market Breakup by Industry



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Isopropyl Alcohol Manufacturing Process



10 Isopropyl Alcohol Feedstock Market Analysis



