Global Jute Bag Market Projections to 2024 by Product Type, Price, End-use and Geography

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Jute Bag Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest report finds that the global jute bag market reached a value of US$ 1.8 Billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of around 11.5% during 2011-2018. According to the report, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3.1 Billion by 2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global jute bag market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a jute bag manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

Market Drivers

The global jute bag industry is currently at a nascent stage with encouraging growth aspects. The demand for jute bags has witnessed a surge over the past few years, particularly in the European Union. This can be attributed to the growing environment consciousness in the region.

The imports of jute bags in non-producing countries have also been facilitated by the ban on plastic packaging materials and bags. Additionally, the benefits offered by jute bags such as their biodegradability, durability, low cost, high strength, etc. have further supported the market growth.



The report has analysed the global jute market on the basis of type, covering jute sack bags and jute shopping bags. Currently, jute sack bags dominate the market, accounting for the majority of the sales volume.



The market has further been segmented on a regional basis and includes India, Bangladesh, China and Others. Amongst these, India holds the majority of the share, representing the leading producer of jute bags.



The report has also assessed the competitive landscape of the market and finds that it is fragmented in nature. Some of the key players operative in the market include Aarbur, Ashoka Exports, Hitaishi-KK, Howrah Mills Co, Shree Jee International India and Gloster Limited.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview



5 Key Industry trends



6 Global Jute Bag Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Trends

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Geography

6.4.1 India

6.4.2 Bangladesh

6.4.3 China

6.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.5.1 Jute Sack Bags

6.5.2 Jute Shopping Bags

6.6 Market Breakup by End Use

6.6.1 Retail

6.6.2 Institutional

6.7 Market Breakup by Price

6.7.1 Premium

6.7.2 Mass

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Strengths

6.9.3 Weaknesses

6.9.4 Opportunities

6.9.5 Threats

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.10.2 Manufacturing

6.10.3 Marketing

6.10.4 Distribution

6.10.5 End-Use

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11.1 Overview

6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.11.4 Degree of Rivalry

6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



7 Competitive Structure



8 Jute Bag Manufacturing Process

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Detailed Process Flow

8.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

8.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



9 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

9.1 Land, Location and Site Development

9.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

9.3 Plant Machinery

9.4 Machinery Suppliers

9.5 Machinery Pictures

9.6 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

9.7 Raw Material Suppliers

9.8 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

9.9 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

9.10 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

9.11 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

9.12 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

9.13 Other Capital Investments



10 Loans and Financial Assistance



11 Project Economics

11.1 Capital Cost of the Project

11.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

11.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

11.4 Taxation and Depreciation

11.5 Income Projections

11.6 Expenditure Projections

11.7 Financial Analysis

11.8 Profit Analysis



12 Profiles of Key Players



