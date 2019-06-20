Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - ESWL Sustains Growth amid Other Alternative Treatment Approaches

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kidney Stone Management Devices: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Kidney Stone Management Devices in US$ Thousand.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Treatment Modalities:



Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy

The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Rise in incidence of Urolithiasis Drives Demand for Kidney Stone Management Devices Demand

Key Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Developed Regions Dominate the Market

Emerging Countries Offer Brighter Growth Prospects

A Peek into Incidence and Prevalence of Urolithiasis

Noteworthy Trends

Rise in Popularity of Tubeless' Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

Flexible Ureteroscopes Drive Adoption of Intracorporeal Ureteroscopy

ESWL Sustains Growth amid Other Alternative Treatment Approaches

Dornier MedTech Unveils World's First Smart Lithotripter

Manufacturers Focus on Development of Lithotripters for Small Hospitals

Rise in Demand for Holmium Lasers

Demand for Ureteral Stents remains Steady

Players in the Ureteral Stents Market

Demographic Factors Influence Urological Devices Market

Rising Tide of Lifestyle Diseases - The Grim Reality Fueling Growth in Renal Diseases

Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators



3. KIDNEY STONE DISEASE - AN OVERVIEW

Kidney Stone: Definition

Types of Kidney Stones

Oxalate Stones

Phosphate Stones

Uric Acid & Urate Stones

Cystine Stones

Rare/Uncommon Stone Types

Kidney Stone Types & Their Incidence

The Evolution of Kidney Stone Treatment

Treatment Procedures

Surgery

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy

Types of Intracorporeal Lithotripters

Major Indications of Ureteroscopic Procedures

Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy (EHL)

Laser Lithotripsy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

Stone Management Device Accessories

Ureteral Stents

Retrieval Coils

Wire Baskets



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players

Products in the Kidney Stone Management Devices Market by Select Leading Players



4.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Becton Dickinson and Company (USA)

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

Coloplast Group (Denmark)

Cook Medical (USA)

DirexGroup (Germany)

Dornier MedTech (Germany)

EDAP TMS SA (France)

E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A. (Switzerland)

Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

New Star Lasers, Inc. (USA)

Olympus Corp. (Japan)

Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Storz Medical AG (Switzerland)



4.2 Product Launches

Dornier MedTech Introduces Dornier Delta III SmartLitho

Lumenis Introduces New Moses Holmium Technology

Boston Scientific Introduces the Dakota Nitinol Stone Retrieval Device

Boston Scientific Rolls Out Single-Use Ureteroscope



4.3 Recent Industry Activity

Olympus Signs Agreement to Acquire Lithotripsy System Technology from Cybersonics

BD Acquires CR Bard

EDAP Bags Exclusive Distribution Rights for Quanta Litho Laser in Japan



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Rise in Kidney Stone Prevalence and Opportunities

Ureteroscopy Gains Preference

Demand on Rise for Holmium Lasers

Treatment Preference Vary by Urologists

Women Exhibit High Vulnerability to Urolithiasis-related Infections

Global Warming to Expand US Kidney-Stone Belt

Reimbursement Scenario



6.2 Canada



6.3 Japan



6.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Rising Incidence of Kidney Stones Propel Market Growth

Focus on Select Markets

Germany

United Kingdom

Increasing Kidney Stone Incidence Drives Market Growth



6.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

China

Urolithiasis - A Widespread Condition in India

Growing Medical Tourism Increases Kidney Stone Procedures in India

Korea



6.6 The Middle East & Africa



6.7 Latin America



7. COMPANY PROFILES



