Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - ESWL Sustains Growth amid Other Alternative Treatment Approaches
Jun 20, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kidney Stone Management Devices: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Kidney Stone Management Devices in US$ Thousand.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Treatment Modalities:
- Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy
- Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy
- Intracorporeal Lithotripsy
The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Becton Dickinson and Company (USA)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
- Coloplast Group (Denmark)
- Cook Medical (USA)
- DirexGroup (Germany)
- Dornier MedTech (Germany)
- EDAP TMS SA (France)
- E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A. (Switzerland)
- Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)
- New Star Lasers, Inc. (USA)
- Olympus Corp. (Japan)
- Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- Storz Medical AG (Switzerland)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Rise in incidence of Urolithiasis Drives Demand for Kidney Stone Management Devices Demand
Key Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Developed Regions Dominate the Market
Emerging Countries Offer Brighter Growth Prospects
A Peek into Incidence and Prevalence of Urolithiasis
Noteworthy Trends
Rise in Popularity of Tubeless' Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy
Flexible Ureteroscopes Drive Adoption of Intracorporeal Ureteroscopy
ESWL Sustains Growth amid Other Alternative Treatment Approaches
Dornier MedTech Unveils World's First Smart Lithotripter
Manufacturers Focus on Development of Lithotripters for Small Hospitals
Rise in Demand for Holmium Lasers
Demand for Ureteral Stents remains Steady
Players in the Ureteral Stents Market
Demographic Factors Influence Urological Devices Market
Rising Tide of Lifestyle Diseases - The Grim Reality Fueling Growth in Renal Diseases
Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
3. KIDNEY STONE DISEASE - AN OVERVIEW
Kidney Stone: Definition
Types of Kidney Stones
Oxalate Stones
Phosphate Stones
Uric Acid & Urate Stones
Cystine Stones
Rare/Uncommon Stone Types
Kidney Stone Types & Their Incidence
The Evolution of Kidney Stone Treatment
Treatment Procedures
Surgery
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL)
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy
Types of Intracorporeal Lithotripters
Major Indications of Ureteroscopic Procedures
Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy (EHL)
Laser Lithotripsy
Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy
Stone Management Device Accessories
Ureteral Stents
Retrieval Coils
Wire Baskets
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players
Products in the Kidney Stone Management Devices Market by Select Leading Players
4.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Becton Dickinson and Company (USA)
Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
Coloplast Group (Denmark)
Cook Medical (USA)
DirexGroup (Germany)
Dornier MedTech (Germany)
EDAP TMS SA (France)
E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A. (Switzerland)
Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)
New Star Lasers, Inc. (USA)
Olympus Corp. (Japan)
Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Storz Medical AG (Switzerland)
4.2 Product Launches
Dornier MedTech Introduces Dornier Delta III SmartLitho
Lumenis Introduces New Moses Holmium Technology
Boston Scientific Introduces the Dakota Nitinol Stone Retrieval Device
Boston Scientific Rolls Out Single-Use Ureteroscope
4.3 Recent Industry Activity
Olympus Signs Agreement to Acquire Lithotripsy System Technology from Cybersonics
BD Acquires CR Bard
EDAP Bags Exclusive Distribution Rights for Quanta Litho Laser in Japan
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Rise in Kidney Stone Prevalence and Opportunities
Ureteroscopy Gains Preference
Demand on Rise for Holmium Lasers
Treatment Preference Vary by Urologists
Women Exhibit High Vulnerability to Urolithiasis-related Infections
Global Warming to Expand US Kidney-Stone Belt
Reimbursement Scenario
6.2 Canada
6.3 Japan
6.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Rising Incidence of Kidney Stones Propel Market Growth
Focus on Select Markets
Germany
United Kingdom
Increasing Kidney Stone Incidence Drives Market Growth
6.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Focus on Select Markets
China
Urolithiasis - A Widespread Condition in India
Growing Medical Tourism Increases Kidney Stone Procedures in India
Korea
6.6 The Middle East & Africa
6.7 Latin America
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 56)
- The United States (20)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (20)
- France (1)
- Germany (12)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
- Middle East (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44jbaa
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
SOURCE Research and Markets
