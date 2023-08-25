Global Kitchen Robotics and Automation Market Report 2023-2028: AI & Robotics Addressing Consumer Preferences, Labor Shortages and Enhancing Food Production

25 Aug, 2023, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Kitchen Robotics and Automation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report has segmented the global kitchen robotics and automation market by product type, component type, end user and region. The report provides an overview of the global market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2023-2028.
The kitchen robotics and automation market is shaped by a confluence of influential factors, including advancements in technology, evolving consumer preferences, and the diverse requirements of various industries. The integration of kitchen robotics and automation is driven by a range of advantages such as mitigating labor shortages, achieving cost savings, enhancing operational efficiency and consistency, as well as providing convenience and time-saving benefits.
Ongoing progress in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning has elevated the capabilities of kitchen automation systems, empowering them to undertake intricate tasks, adapt to various ingredients, and offer more intuitive user interfaces. In the context of today's fast-paced lifestyles and the growing demand for convenient meal options, kitchen robotics offer the opportunity to streamline meal preparation processes, enabling individuals to save valuable time and effort while enjoying freshly prepared meals.
The presented report delves into assessing the current dimensions and projected expansion of the global kitchen robotics and automation market. With a focus on industry trends, the report encompasses leading companies in the kitchen robotics and automation sector, while also highlighting shifts in end-user preferences and regional market prospects.
The recent growth of this sector is marked by a surge in demand for efficient and cost-effective food production solutions, driven by rapid advancements in robotics and automation technologies. Additionally, the growing urgency to address labor shortages in the food service industry has underscored the need for innovative kitchen automation solutions. As evident from the increasing adoption of kitchen automation by global food chain companies to enhance operational efficiency, the market is steadily expanding.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Overview
- Porter's Five Forces
- Pestle Analysis
- Swot Analysis
- Strengths
- Weakness
- Opportunities
- Threats
- Impact of Covid-19
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Labor Shortages and Cost Efficiency
- Increasing Use of Advanced Technology
- Growing Consumer Income
Market Restraints
- Higher Investment Cost
- Limited Customization for Unique Menus
- Maintenance and Support Requirements
Market Opportunities
- Enhanced Consistency and Quality of Food and Beverages
- Food Safety and Hygiene
- Investments in R&D
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Collaborative
- Cylindrical
- Articulated
- Other Robots
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Major Segment
- Hardware
- Software
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Level of Automation
- Semiautomatic
- Fully Automatic
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-User Segment
- Commercial
- Residential
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East
- Africa
Chapter 10 Sustainability in the Kitchen Robotics and Automation Industry: An Esg Perspective
- Importance of Esg
- Key Esg Issues
- Industry Esg Performance Analysis
- Limited Esg Penetration
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Robotics Consumer Attitudes Toward Esg
- Esg Practices at Samsung Electronics
- Esg-Related Risks in Kitchen Robotics and Automation Industry
- Esg-Related Opportunities in Kitchen Robotics and Automation Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Recent Patents
Chapter 12 M&A and Funding Outlook
- Start-Up Funding in Kitchen Robotics and Automation
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies
- Key Market Developments
