Global Kitchen Robotics and Automation Market Report 2023-2028: AI & Robotics Addressing Consumer Preferences, Labor Shortages and Enhancing Food Production

This report has segmented the global kitchen robotics and automation market by product type, component type, end user and region. The report provides an overview of the global market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2023-2028.

The kitchen robotics and automation market is shaped by a confluence of influential factors, including advancements in technology, evolving consumer preferences, and the diverse requirements of various industries. The integration of kitchen robotics and automation is driven by a range of advantages such as mitigating labor shortages, achieving cost savings, enhancing operational efficiency and consistency, as well as providing convenience and time-saving benefits.

Ongoing progress in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning has elevated the capabilities of kitchen automation systems, empowering them to undertake intricate tasks, adapt to various ingredients, and offer more intuitive user interfaces. In the context of today's fast-paced lifestyles and the growing demand for convenient meal options, kitchen robotics offer the opportunity to streamline meal preparation processes, enabling individuals to save valuable time and effort while enjoying freshly prepared meals.

The presented report delves into assessing the current dimensions and projected expansion of the global kitchen robotics and automation market. With a focus on industry trends, the report encompasses leading companies in the kitchen robotics and automation sector, while also highlighting shifts in end-user preferences and regional market prospects.

The recent growth of this sector is marked by a surge in demand for efficient and cost-effective food production solutions, driven by rapid advancements in robotics and automation technologies. Additionally, the growing urgency to address labor shortages in the food service industry has underscored the need for innovative kitchen automation solutions. As evident from the increasing adoption of kitchen automation by global food chain companies to enhance operational efficiency, the market is steadily expanding.

Report Includes

Detailed overview and industry analysis of the global kitchen robotics and automation market

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical revenue (sales figures) for 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Understanding of the upcoming market potential in the kitchen robotics and automation industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global kitchen robotics and automation market, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, product type, automation technology, end-user, and region

Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence the market demand in the coming years (2023-2028)

Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter's five forces analysis and PESTLE analysis considering both micro

and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

A look at the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) related developments in the global kitchen robotics and automation market

A relevant patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and new developments in the kitchen robotics and automation market

Latest information on the mergers and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the marketplace

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Karakuri Ltd., Miso Robotics, Mukunda Foods Pvt. Ltd., RoboBurger Inc., and Zimplistic Pte. Ltd.

Company Profiles

6D Bytes Inc.

Appetronix

Cafe X Technologies Ltd.

Euphotic Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Home Tech Innovation Inc.

Hyper Food Robotics Ltd.

Karakuri Ltd.

Kitchen Robotics

Mechanical Chef Pvt. Ltd.

Miso Robotics

Moley Services UK Ltd.

Mukunda Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Nala Robotics Inc.

Robo Arete Co. Ltd.

Roboburger Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Thermomix

Wilkinson Baking Co.

Xrobotics Inc.

Zimplistic Pte. Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Porter's Five Forces

Pestle Analysis

Swot Analysis

Strengths

Weakness

Opportunities

Threats

Impact of Covid-19

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Labor Shortages and Cost Efficiency

Increasing Use of Advanced Technology

Growing Consumer Income

Market Restraints

Higher Investment Cost

Limited Customization for Unique Menus

Maintenance and Support Requirements

Market Opportunities

Enhanced Consistency and Quality of Food and Beverages

Food Safety and Hygiene

Investments in R&D

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Collaborative

Cylindrical

Articulated

Other Robots

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Major Segment

Hardware

Software

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Level of Automation

Semiautomatic

Fully Automatic

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-User Segment

Commercial

Residential

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

Chapter 10 Sustainability in the Kitchen Robotics and Automation Industry: An Esg Perspective

Importance of Esg

Key Esg Issues

Industry Esg Performance Analysis

Limited Esg Penetration

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Robotics Consumer Attitudes Toward Esg

Esg Practices at Samsung Electronics

Esg-Related Risks in Kitchen Robotics and Automation Industry

Esg-Related Opportunities in Kitchen Robotics and Automation Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Recent Patents

Chapter 12 M&A and Funding Outlook

Start-Up Funding in Kitchen Robotics and Automation

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Key Market Developments

