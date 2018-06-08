Global Laboratory Informatics Market 2018-2023: Increasing adoption in Biobanks/Biorepositories, Academic Research Institutes and Contract Research Organizations

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Laboratory Informatics Market By Product (LIMS, ELN, LES, EDC, ECM, CDMS, SDMS), Component (Services, Software), Delivery, End User (Pharma, Biotech, MDx, Biobank, CRO, F&B, Oil, Gas, Petroleum, Chemical) - Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Laboratory informatics market is expected to reach USD 3,531.2 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.
The laboratory informatics market is characterized by constant technological advancements to keep pace with the changing industrial needs. The growth of this market is fueled by the growing automation in laboratories, increasing penetration of new technologies; evolving quality regulations; growing awareness and availability of laboratory informatics solutions; growing application in biobanking, academic research, and CROs; and rising R&D activities and need for early drug discovery.
Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research on the laboratory information management systems and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market dynamics segment.
Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa and increasing adoption of cloud-based informatics solutions provide immense growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the global laboratory informatics market. However, lack of skilled professionals and challenges associated with integration of old and new systems may hinder the adoption of these systems to some extent.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Automation in Laboratories
- Technological Advancements
- Increasing adoption in Biobanks/Biorepositories, Academic Research Institutes and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Growing Need for Regulatory Compliance
Restraint
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
- Opportunities
- Significant Growth Potential in Emerging Economies
- Cloud-Based Informatics
Challenges
- Integrating Old and New Systems
- Dealing with Change
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product
6. Laboratory Informatics Market, by Mode of Delivery
7. Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component
8. Laboratory Informatics Market, by End User
9. Laboratory Informatics Market, by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles
- Abbott Informatics Corporation
- Agilent Technologies
- Arxspan, LLC
- Autoscribe Informatics
- Dassault Systemes SE
- GenoLogics
- LabLynx, Inc.
- LabVantage Solutions, Inc.
- LabWare, Inc
- Novatek International
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Promium LLC
- RURO, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corporation
