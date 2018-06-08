Global Laboratory Informatics Market 2018-2023: Increasing adoption in Biobanks/Biorepositories, Academic Research Institutes and Contract Research Organizations

Laboratory informatics market is expected to reach USD 3,531.2 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The laboratory informatics market is characterized by constant technological advancements to keep pace with the changing industrial needs. The growth of this market is fueled by the growing automation in laboratories, increasing penetration of new technologies; evolving quality regulations; growing awareness and availability of laboratory informatics solutions; growing application in biobanking, academic research, and CROs; and rising R&D activities and need for early drug discovery.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research on the laboratory information management systems and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market dynamics segment.



Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa and increasing adoption of cloud-based informatics solutions provide immense growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the global laboratory informatics market. However, lack of skilled professionals and challenges associated with integration of old and new systems may hinder the adoption of these systems to some extent.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Growing Automation in Laboratories

Technological Advancements

Increasing adoption in Biobanks/Biorepositories, Academic Research Institutes and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Growing Need for Regulatory Compliance

Restraint

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Significant Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Cloud-Based Informatics

Challenges

Integrating Old and New Systems

Dealing with Change

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product



6. Laboratory Informatics Market, by Mode of Delivery



7. Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component



8. Laboratory Informatics Market, by End User



9. Laboratory Informatics Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



Abbott Informatics Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Arxspan, LLC

Autoscribe Informatics

Dassault Systemes SE

GenoLogics

LabLynx, Inc.

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

LabWare, Inc

Novatek International

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promium LLC

RURO, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

