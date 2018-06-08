Global Laboratory Information Management System Market 2018-2023: Market is Expected to Reach USD 1.13 Billion

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Laboratory Information Management System Market By Type (Multipurpose, Purpose Built), Component (Services, Software), Delivery (On Premise, Web, Cloud), End User - Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global laboratory information management system market is expected to reach USD 1,133.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.
The laboratory information management system market is mainly categorized by type (multi-purpose LIMS, and purpose-built LIMS), mode of delivery (on-premise solutions, cloud-based solutions, and web-based solutions), by component (service, and software), by end user (life sciences industry, food & beverage and agriculture industries, petrochemical refineries and oil & gas industries, chemical testing laboratories, environmental testing laboratories, and others), and by geography.
The laboratory information management system market is characterized by constant technological advancements to keep pace with the changing industrial needs. The growth of this market is fueled by the growing automation in laboratories, increasing penetration of new technologies, evolving quality regulations, growing awareness and availability of laboratory information management system solutions, increasing awareness through conferences, seminars, and workshops, increasing R&D spending, and need for early drug discovery.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Ecosystem
1.2. Currency and Limitations
1.2.1. Currency
1.2.2. Limitations
1.3. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
2.1.3. Market Size Estimation
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.2.1. Growing Automation in Laboratories
4.2.2. Technological Advancements
4.2.3. Increasing Awareness Through Conferences, Seminars & Workshops
4.2.4. Stringent Regulatory Requirements
4.2.5. Increasing R&D Spending
4.3. Restraint
4.3.1. Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.4. Opportunities
4.4.1. Significant Growth Potential in Developing Countries
4.4.2. Cloud-Based LIMS Solutions
4.5. Challenges
4.5.1. Interfacing & Integration
4.5.2. Migrating from Legacy LIMS To New Systems
5. Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Multi-Purpose LIMS
5.3. Purpose-Built LIMS
6. Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Component
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Services
6.3. Software
7. Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Mode of Delivery
7.1. Introduction
7.2. On-Premise Solutions
7.3. Cloud Based Solutions
7.4. Web-Based Solutions
8. Laboratory Information Management System Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Life Sciences Industry
8.2.1. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
8.2.2. Biobanks and Biorepositories
8.2.3. Academic Research Institutes and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
8.2.4. Molecular Diagnostics & Clinical Research Labs
8.3. Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries
8.4. Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry
8.5. Chemical Testing Laboratories
8.6. Environmental Testing Laboratories
8.7. Others
9. Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. New Product & Service Launches, Upgradations & Enhancements
10.1.2. Partnerships, Agreements & Collaborations
10.1.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.1.4. Expansion
10.2. Market Share Analysis
11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product & Service Portfolio, Strategic Developments)
11.1. Abbott Laboratories
11.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
11.3. Astrix Technology Group
11.4. Autoscribe Informatics
11.5. Blaze Systems Corporation
11.6. Computing Solutions, Inc. (CSI)
11.7. CSOLS, Inc.
11.8. Dassault Systemes SE
11.9. Dohmen Company (Horizon)
11.10. Eusoft Srl.
11.11. Genologics (an Illumina Company)
11.12. Infosys Limited
11.13. LabLite, LLC
11.14. LabLynx, Inc.
11.15. LabVantage Solutions, Inc.
11.16. LabWare, Inc.
11.17. LabWorks LLC
11.18. Novatek International
11.19. Promium, LLC
11.20. Sapio Sciences LLC
11.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11.22. Waters Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7gptqg/global_laboratory?w=5
