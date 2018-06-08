Global Laboratory Information Management System Market 2018-2023: Market is Expected to Reach USD 1.13 Billion

The global laboratory information management system market is expected to reach USD 1,133.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The laboratory information management system market is mainly categorized by type (multi-purpose LIMS, and purpose-built LIMS), mode of delivery (on-premise solutions, cloud-based solutions, and web-based solutions), by component (service, and software), by end user (life sciences industry, food & beverage and agriculture industries, petrochemical refineries and oil & gas industries, chemical testing laboratories, environmental testing laboratories, and others), and by geography.

The laboratory information management system market is characterized by constant technological advancements to keep pace with the changing industrial needs. The growth of this market is fueled by the growing automation in laboratories, increasing penetration of new technologies, evolving quality regulations, growing awareness and availability of laboratory information management system solutions, increasing awareness through conferences, seminars, and workshops, increasing R&D spending, and need for early drug discovery.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Automation in Laboratories

4.2.2. Technological Advancements

4.2.3. Increasing Awareness Through Conferences, Seminars & Workshops

4.2.4. Stringent Regulatory Requirements

4.2.5. Increasing R&D Spending

4.3. Restraint

4.3.1. Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Significant Growth Potential in Developing Countries

4.4.2. Cloud-Based LIMS Solutions

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Interfacing & Integration

4.5.2. Migrating from Legacy LIMS To New Systems



5. Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Multi-Purpose LIMS

5.3. Purpose-Built LIMS



6. Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Services

6.3. Software



7. Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Mode of Delivery

7.1. Introduction

7.2. On-Premise Solutions

7.3. Cloud Based Solutions

7.4. Web-Based Solutions



8. Laboratory Information Management System Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Life Sciences Industry

8.2.1. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.2.2. Biobanks and Biorepositories

8.2.3. Academic Research Institutes and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

8.2.4. Molecular Diagnostics & Clinical Research Labs

8.3. Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries

8.4. Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry

8.5. Chemical Testing Laboratories

8.6. Environmental Testing Laboratories

8.7. Others



9. Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. New Product & Service Launches, Upgradations & Enhancements

10.1.2. Partnerships, Agreements & Collaborations

10.1.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.1.4. Expansion

10.2. Market Share Analysis



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product & Service Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. Abbott Laboratories

11.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.3. Astrix Technology Group

11.4. Autoscribe Informatics

11.5. Blaze Systems Corporation

11.6. Computing Solutions, Inc. (CSI)

11.7. CSOLS, Inc.

11.8. Dassault Systemes SE

11.9. Dohmen Company (Horizon)

11.10. Eusoft Srl.

11.11. Genologics (an Illumina Company)

11.12. Infosys Limited

11.13. LabLite, LLC

11.14. LabLynx, Inc.

11.15. LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

11.16. LabWare, Inc.

11.17. LabWorks LLC

11.18. Novatek International

11.19. Promium, LLC

11.20. Sapio Sciences LLC

11.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.22. Waters Corporation



