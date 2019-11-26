Global Laboratory Oven Markets, 2019-2027 - U.S. is Expected to Dominate the North America Laboratory Ovens Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Oven Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall laboratory oven market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The key factor that drives the growth of laboratory ovens market is the continued modernization of clinical research and improving the healthcare sector. Government organizations across several countries are more investing in healthcare improvers. Thus, this promoting the growth of laboratory oven market worldwide. The ongoing developments in the laboratory equipment are contributing to the growth of laboratory ovens market. The various applications of laboratory ovens in several laboratories, food testing industries, and healthcare applications are propelling the growth of laboratory oven market.

Among the end-users, the global market of laboratory oven market is bifurcated as healthcare, medical research, food testing, agriculture and other. Among these distribution channels, healthcare and medical research hold the significant market share in the laboratory oven market. The two segments collectively contribute to more than 50% of the total market value generated worldwide. The growing demand for accurate and reliable results for the medical testing is rising the adoption laboratory ovens. This is will further escalation the growth of laboratory oven market in the near future.

North America holds the maximum market share in the laboratory oven market followed by Europe. The improved healthcare capabilities are the key factor that drives the growth of North America laboratory ovens market. The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America laboratory ovens market through the forecast period. Additionally, the growing investments in medical research are promoting the growth of the laboratory oven market in this region.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the laboratory oven market owing to the increased research and development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, increasing investment in research and government support.

The key players in the market include:

JIM Engineering Ltd

Carbolite Gero Limited

InterFocus Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

PHC Corporation

Ted Pella , Inc.

, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Terra Universal. Inc.

SciQuip Ltd

Yamato Scientific America Inc.

BMT Medical Technology s.r.o.

VWR Lab Products Pvt. LTD. (Avantor)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Laboratory Ovens

2.2 Global Laboratory Ovens Market, By Type

2.3 Global Laboratory Ovens Market, By End-User

2.4 Global Laboratory Ovens Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Laboratory Ovens Market Revenue and Growth, 2015 - 2025, (US$ Bn) (%)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Laboratory Ovens Market Analysis, by Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Gravity Ovens

4.3 Forced-Air Ovens

4.4 Vacuum Ovens

4.5 Digital Air Forced Ovens

4.6 Other Types



Chapter 5 Global Laboratory Ovens Market Analysis, By End-User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Healthcare

5.3 Medical Research

5.4 Food Testing

5.5 Agriculture

5.6 Other Applications



Chapter 6 North America Laboratory Ovens Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Laboratory Ovens Market Analysis, By Type, 2015 - 2025

6.2.1 Comparative Analysis

6.3 North America Laboratory Ovens Market Analysis, By End-User, 2015 - 2025

6.3.1 Comparative Analysis

6.4 North America Laboratory Ovens Market Analysis, By Region, 2015 - 2025

6.4.1 U.S.

6.4.1.1 U.S. Laboratory Ovens Market Analysis, By Type, 2015 - 2025

6.4.1.2 U.S. Laboratory Ovens Market Analysis, By End-User, 2015 - 2025

6.4.2 Canada

6.4.2.1 Canada Laboratory Ovens Market Analysis, By Type, 2015 - 2025

6.4.2.2 Canada Laboratory Ovens Market Analysis, By End-User, 2015 - 2025



Chapter 7 Europe Laboratory Ovens Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Laboratory Ovens Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Laboratory Ovens Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owb7ec

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

