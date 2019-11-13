Global Land Mobile Radio System Markets to 2025: Focus on Analog & Digital Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Land Mobile Radio System Market: Market Overview; Market Segmentation; By Product Type, By Application By Region, Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2013-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Various public safety administrations have drifted from basic analog LMR systems used solely for voice to further advanced digital LMR systems that support both voice and data. In addition to the analog to digital transition, numerous operators have shifted from basic conventional systems to more complex trunked systems.



The benefits such as augmented capacity and interoperability, concentrated congestion, and more proficient use of communication channels have given pace to the growth of the land mobile radio market. NXDN is a digital land mobile radio system that fulfills the need for narrower 6.25 kHz bandwidth. The NXDN system targets to satisfy the requirement of a wide range of professional consumers, reaching from public safety consumers to commercial and industrial customers and can be used in several systems from large network trunked systems to simple systems using a direct mode operation.



BlueWeave Consulting reviews that the global land radio market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Owing to technological advancement in communication technology. The technological advancements result in a gradual shift from analog to digital communication which has expanded the application base of land mobile radio systems beyond the military and defense uses.



With the introduction of portable Land Mobile Radio Systems, increased demand is observed which is further aiding and is expected to drive the overall growth of the Land Mobile Radio Systems market. Factors driving the demand for portable LMRS is high efficiency, they can be used in various emergency and difficult conditions.



Further impressive battery life and exceptional audio clarity and easy to carry are some other attributes contributing to the demand rise. There is an increasing necessity for reliable, persistent, and interoperable radio communications for public safety. Updated advancements and range approachability, and government-handled narrowbanding/rebanding have precisely exaggerated the growth of public safety LMR development.



Among product type, Digital Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System holds the largest market share during the forecast period



Digital land mobile radio systems are the leading segment and expected to showcase momentous growth during the forecast period. Rising adoption of digital Land Mobile Radio Systems is witnessed in the recent time over analog Land Mobile Radio Systems. The transition towards digitalization is anticipated to be a major growth driving factor for the Land Mobile Radio Systems Market.



Among application, Public safety segment is the fastest-growing market which captured the largest share during the forecast period



The public safety segment covers a wide range of industries such as military and defense, home security, emergency medical services, fire departments, etc. The public safety segment is the fastest-growing market owing to increasing natural disasters and terrorist activities. LMRS helps to respond to and rescue services during critical situations.



North America is the leading region of the Global Land Mobile Radio market during the forecast period



North America is a leading region and expected to rise at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. On accounts of high implementation of technically advanced LMRS, and extensive research and development accomplishments in the region are boosting the progress of the land mobile radio market in this region. The existence of major supervisory bodies, research institutes, and companies in this region are some of the other growth drivers of the market in this region.



The land mobile radio market in Asia-pacific is anticipated to showcase the significant growth rate during the forecast period. The usage of LRMS in the commercial division, primarily in utility & transportation applications, is the main factor driving the growth of the market in the APAC region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Framework



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Qualitative Research

2.2. Quantitative Research

2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Industry Participants

2.5. Market Size Estimation

2.6. Assumption for the Study

2.7. Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Land Mobile Radio Market - Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Impact and Forces

4.1.1. Growth Drivers

4.1.2. Challenges

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

4.3. Potential Applications and Emerging Market/Countries

4.4. Porter Five Forces

4.5. PEST Analysis

4.6. Product Benchmarking

4.7. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

4.7.1. Client & Trader List

4.8. Market Strategy and Positioning

4.8.1. Marketing Channel Development Trend

4.8.2. Direct and Indirect Marketing Strategy

4.9. Manufacturing Cost & Key Raw Material Analysis

4.9.1. Key Raw Material Price Trend

4.9.2. Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure & Expenses

4.9.3. Manufacturing Process Analysis of Land Mobile Radio System



5. Global Land Mobile Radio Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value (USD)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.1.1. Analog Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System

5.2.1.2. Digital Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.2.1. Public Safety

5.2.2.1.1. Police

5.2.2.1.2. Armed Police

5.2.2.1.3. Fire Fighter

5.2.2.1.4. Safety Agencies

5.2.2.1.5. Others

5.2.2.2. Public Utilities

5.2.2.2.1. Railways

5.2.2.2.2. Ports

5.2.2.2.3. Electricity

5.2.2.2.4. Forestry

5.2.3. By Region



6. North America Land Mobile Radio Market

6.1. Key Regional Trends

6.2. Market estimates & forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Country

6.2.3.1. U.S

6.2.3.2. Canada



7. Europe Land Mobile Radio Market



8. Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio Market



9. Latin America Land Mobile Radio Market



10. Middle East & Africa Land Mobile Radio Market



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Company Overview

11.2. Financial Matrix

11.3. Key Product landscape

11.4. Key Personnel

11.5. Key Competitors

11.6. SWOT

11.7. Contact Address

11.8. Strategic Outlook



Motorola Solutions

Airbus DS Communication Inc.

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Codan Limited

Icom Incorporated

Hytera Communications Corporations

Sepura

Simoco Wireless Solutions

Tait Communications

Harris Corporation

