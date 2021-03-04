Global Laptop Radiators Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laptop Radiators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 5th edition of this report. The 107-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Laptop Radiators Market to Reach 191.1 Million Units by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laptop Radiators estimated at 171.2 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 191.1 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Non-Gaming Laptops, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.5% CAGR and reach 175.3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gaming Laptops segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 50.3 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.3% CAGR



The Laptop Radiators market in the U.S. is estimated at 50.3 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 33.7 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Antec, Inc.

Asia Vital Components Co., Ltd.

Beijing Deepcool Industries Co., Ltd.

Corsair Components, Inc.

NZXT

Swiftech

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Laptop Radiator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvwymj



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

