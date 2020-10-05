Global Laryngoscope Blades and Handles (General Surgery) Qualitative and Quantitative Market Analysis and Forecast Model 2015-2019 & 2020-2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laryngoscope Blades and Handles (General Surgery) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Laryngoscopes allow the visualization of the vocal chords in order to facilitate tracheal intubation in surgical procedures and intensive care cases. Surgical procedures vary from respiratory, cardiovascular, orthopaedic, nervous system, digestive system, urinary system, to ear, nose, throat and cancer related operations. Intensive care cases includes the airway management of patients with acute respiratory failure and inadequate oxygenation

Key Inclusions of the market model are:



Currently marketed Laryngoscope Blades and Handles and evolving competitive landscape

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Laryngoscope Blades and Handles market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights



Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the publisher's analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Laryngoscope Blades and Handles market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Laryngoscope Blades and Handles market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Scope



This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market.



This model is required reading for:

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Laryngoscopes Blades and Handles marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Companies Mentioned



Teleflex Inc Smiths Medical

Roper Technologies (Verathon Inc.)

Medtronic plc

Ambu A/S

HUM Gesellschaft fur Homecare und Medizintechnik GmbH

Medline Industries Inc

Intersurgical Ltd

SunMed LLC

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Vyaire Medical Inc

Flexicare Group Ltd

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

