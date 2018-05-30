NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Laser Hair Loss Treatment



Laser devices used for hair loss treatments are non-invasive treatment devices. These devices use low level lasers technology (LLLT) for hair loss treatments. These are also known as soft lasers or cold lasers. These lasers penetrate the scalp and stimulate the roots of hair, which increases blood circulation and stimulates hair growth.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global laser hair loss treatment market will post a revenue close to USD 280 million by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laser hair loss treatment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Apira Science

• Capillus

• Eclipse Aesthetics

• HairMax

• iRestore

• NutraStim



Market driver

• Increasing technological advancement and innovation

Market challenge

• High cost of hair loss treatment laser devices

Market trend

• Increase in home care products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



