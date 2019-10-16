Global Last Mile Delivery Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2018-2019 & 2027: Strategic Alliance is Expected to Support both CEP and CV Players in Cracking Potential of Full Automation

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Last Mile Delivery Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology; Type; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global last mile delivery market was valued at US$ 1.99 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.69 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 16.7% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.



The logistics services have been dependent on the manual labor starting from inventory planning, stocking, and management of warehouse, dispatch, and deliveries. Nevertheless, automation helps in optimizing the processes in a way that enable the firms to offer efficient services and save time. Many warehouses have already deployed advanced solutions, including automated loading & unloading systems. Further, advancements in data processing and optics enable the automation of complicated processes.



The factors driving the last mile delivery market is embraced with, integration of advanced technologies into existing systems, rise in the consumers' demand for just-in-time delivery. However, the inappropriate structure of transportation mode and parcel deliveries is expected to hinder the growth of last mile delivery market in the coming years.



The companies have entered an era of exceptional change with the advent of evolving customer expectations and digitalization, supply chain, and logistics. In response to this change, advanced technologies are beginning to appear, transforming models of business, streamlining the operations, and improving efficiency. Further, the advent of automation in the process of logistics management has proved to be advantageous with significant impact. With the support received from software service providers and logistics companies, the Americas, Asia, and Europe region are witnessing massive growth.



In the global last mile delivery market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of logistics providers and intense competition owing to the rising demand for outsourced services. This growth attracted several non-asset-based entrants and encouraged existing players to expand their geographic reach with a broad service portfolio in Asia countries. In context to high market share, Asia Pacific contributes heavily in the last mile delivery market, followed by North America and Europe.



The last mile delivery market globally is segmented by application into commercial, industrial, warehouse, and other. Geographically, the last mile delivery market is divided into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Last Mile Delivery Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Last Mile Delivery Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Integration of automated technologies

5.1.2 Growing demand for faster deliveries

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Inadequate structure of transportation and parcel deliveries

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 The unprecedented growth rate of the e-commerce sector

5.3.2 Strategic alliance is expected to support both CEP and CV players in cracking potential of full automation

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Advanced technologies to revolutionize outlook of trade

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraint



6. Last Mile Delivery- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Last Mile Delivery Market Overview

6.2 Global Last Mile Delivery market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share



7. Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Last Mile Delivery Market Breakdown, By Technology, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Drones

7.4 Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Ground Vehicles

7.5 Droids



8. Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Last Mile Delivery Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 B2B

8.4 B2C



9. Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Last Mile Delivery Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 3 C Products

9.4 Fresh Products



10. Last Mile Delivery Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Development



12. Company Profiles

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

