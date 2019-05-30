Global Leaf Blowers Market 2019-2024 - Opportunities in Stringent Government Regulations & Shifting Consumer Preferences to Eco-friendly Products

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leaf Blowers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The leaf blowers market is expected to reach around $1.80 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of about 4% during 2018-2024.



The favorable economic growth in several developed countries such as Europe, Canada, and the US is expected to impact the demand for garden care equipment. Also, consumers are engaged in redesigning and modifying their lawns, thereby propelling the demand for garden care products, including leaf blowers. The rise in landscaping service in the commercial and residential application segments is expected to increase the demand over the forest period.



In addition, the trend for well-manicured and maintained garden or lawn areas, parks, sideways, pathways is increasingly gaining prominence, which is also expected to impact the leaf blowers market. Sustainability in garden power tools is likely to affect market share as it holds significant importance for professionals and semi-professional workers. Further, increasing technological innovations and advancements are expected to enable manufacturers to offer models, which provide reduced noise and vibrations with maximum efficiency.



The leaf blowers market is expected to be driven by multiple factors such as increasing worldwide demand for gardening equipment, stringent government regulations, shifttoward eco-friendly products, and increasing marketing and promotional activities. Vendors are adopting innovative designs and techniques to meet the demand, which are likely to drive the market.



Leaf Blowers Market: Dynamics



The growing awareness of global warming has led to the adoption of eco-friendly lawn care equipment. The adoption of sustainable practices to reduce the hazardous impact on the environment is prominently driving the market. The stringent government policies in Europe and the US are continually emphasizing on adopting blowers that emit low emissions and produce less noise. Hence, leading industry players are focusing on advanced technological features in their products. For instance, Husqvarna offers a cordless blower, which is simple to operate and easy to maneuver.



In addition, the introduction of yard vacuums, low decibel models, and electric blowers is gaining prominence among professional workers. Manufacturers are emphasizing on the launch of products, which comply with standard regulatory norms. Husqvarna, Toro, Black & Decker, and STIHL are major manufacturers that follow standard regulatory ordinances.



Leaf Blowers Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, fuel types, end-users, and geography. The leaf blowers market by products can be segmented into handheld, backpack, and wheeled types. Handheld blowers are widely used for residential purposes and continue to dominate the market due to high-power capacity, lightweight, and competitive pricing. Handheld blowers offer easy movability to the user due to their light-weight. Also, they can be comfortably cut off or shut off, without allowing to unstrap the entire machine. Handheld blowers also offer a wide range of features such as pull starters, mulching capacity, and variable speed controls.



The leaf blowers market by fuel type is segmented into gas-powered, electric-powered, and battery-powered. Gas-powered leaf blowers are likely to witness an increase in demand as they are able to perform heavy-duty tasks at reduced energy prices. They are available in backpack and handheld models and help to clean cellars, gutters, sidewalks, household premises, and garden areas. Makita offers a leaf blower model, which comprises a four-stroke engine, with a two-stage air filter and maximum airspeed. The model consists of cruise control and high-muffler, which are expected to reduce work fatigue.



The leaf blowers market by application is segmented into residential and commercial. The commercial sector is gaining traction among users and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. Gas-powered leaf blowers are the preferred choice among commercial users to perform heavy duty tasks. Further, backpack leaf blowers are significant and capable to handle large assignments in the commercial sector.



Leaf Blowers Market: Geography



The leaf blowers market by geography is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA. North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. The rise in professional users and the increasing adoption of garden-scaping tools and devices with enhanced features are propelling the global leaf blowers market. The growth opportunities in North America can mainly be attributed to the development of product lines such as high-power efficiency, battery run-time, and ergonomics designs. Further, the implementation of the latest technology is expected to boost the demand for gardening equipment.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global leaf blowers market has been highly concentrated with leading players accounting for the majority of the market share. The industry competition among players is further expected to increase as companies are emphasizing on the development of the latest and advanced cost-effective technologies and products. They are also focused on the adoption of energy-efficient products owing to the increasing shifting toward an eco-friendly and greener environment.



Leading Vendors

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA

STIHL

Yamabiko Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Landscaping Industry Dynamics

7.3 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increasing Demand for Gardening Equipment

8.1.2 Increasing Marketing and Promotional Activities

8.1.3 Safety Guidelines for Leaf Blowers

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Environmental Impact of Leaf Blowers

8.2.2 Health Hazards Caused by Leaf Blowers

8.2.3 Increasing Deforestation

8.3 Market Growth Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations

8.3.2 Shifting Consumer Preferences to Eco-friendly Products

8.3.3 Increasing Technological Innovations



9 Global Leaf Blower Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Value Chain Overview

10.1.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers

10.1.2 Manufacturers

10.1.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers

10.1.4 End-user



11 Distribution Channel

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 Manufacturers

11.1.2 Distributors in Channel Network

11.1.3 Retail Distribution

11.1.4 Online Distribution Channel Network



12 By Product

12.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Handheld Leaf Blowers

12.4 Backpack Leaf Blower

12.5 Wheeled Leaf Blower



13 By Fuel Type

13.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Gas-Powered Leaf blowers

13.4 Electric-Powered Leaf Blowers

13.5 Battery-Powered Leaf Blowers



14 By Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Commercial Applications

14.4 Residential Applications



15 By Geography

15.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Overview



16 North America



17 Europe



19 Latin America



20 Middle-East and Africa



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview



22 Key Company Profiles

22.1 Husqvarna

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Major Product Offerings

22.1.3 Key Strengths

22.1.4 Key Strategies

22.1.5 Key Opportunities

22.2 MTD Products

22.3 Robert Bosch

22.4 STIGA

22.5 STIHL

22.6 Yamabiko Corporation



ther Prominent Vendors

23.1 Al-Ko Kober

23.2 Bluebird Turf

23.3 Briggs & Stratton

23.4 Deere & Co

23.5 EGO Power (Chervon)

23.6 Einhell

23.7 EMAK

23.8 Globe Tools Group

23.9 Hitachi Power Tools

23.10 Honda Power Equipment

23.11 Lowe's (Kobalt)

23.12 Makita Corporation

23.13 Metalcraft Of Mayville

23.14 New Peco

23.15 PELLENC

23.16 Positec Tool Corporation

23.17 Remington

23.18 Schiller Grounds Care

23.19 Snow Joe

23.20 Stanley Black & Decker

23.21 Techtronic Industries

23.22 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

23.23 The TORO COMPANY

23.24 Walker Manufacturing

23.25 Yardforce by Sumec



