Global Leak Detection Market for Oil & Gas, 2019-2025: Market to Grow by US$1.5 Billion by a Compounded Growth of 7%
Aug 07, 2019, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leak Detection Market for Oil & Gas - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Leak Detection Market for Oil & Gas market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Acoustic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Acoustic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.6% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$115.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$198.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Acoustic will reach a market size of US$124.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$252.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include
- Atmos International Inc.
- Bridger Photonics
- Clampon AS
- Flir Systems
- Honeywell International
- Krohne Messtechnik Gmbh
- Pentair PLC
- Perma-Pipe, Inc.
- Pure Technologies Ltd.
- Sensit Technologies
- Schneider Electric SS
- Siemens AG
- Ttk-Leak Detection System
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Leak Detection Market for Oil & Gas Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Acoustic (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- E-RTTM (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Cable Based (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Mass/Volume Balance (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Laser Absorption and LIDAR (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Vapor Sensing (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Thermal Imaging (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Leak Detection Market for Oil & Gas Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Acoustic (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- E-RTTM (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Cable Based (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Mass/Volume Balance (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Laser Absorption and LIDAR (Technology) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Vapor Sensing (Technology) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Thermal Imaging (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Leak Detection Market for Oil & Gas Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Acoustic (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- E-RTTM (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Cable Based (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Mass/Volume Balance (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Laser Absorption and LIDAR (Technology) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Vapor Sensing (Technology) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Thermal Imaging (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
