Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Need to Offer Complete Lighting Solutions

News provided by

Research and Markets

13:00 ET

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global LED Industrial Lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% during the period 2018-2022.

Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the phasing out halogen, incandescent, fluorescent, and HID lamps. One trend in the market is the increasing interest in CSP LED lighting for industrial applications. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of implementing LEDs.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key vendors

  • CREE
  • Dialight
  • Eaton
  • General Electric

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Why LED lighting?
Analysis

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type
Comparison by type
Lamp - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Luminaire - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Analysis

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Key leading countries
Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing interest in CSP LED lighting for industrial applications
Growth of smart lighting
Increasing need to offer complete lighting solutions
Interest in LSTK contracts

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tc9zgk/global_led?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-led-industrial-lighting-market-2018-2022---increasing-need-to-offer-complete-lighting-solutions-300636367.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

15:00 ET Two Day Project Management for Banks & Financial Organisations...

14:45 ET $500+ Million Laser Tracker Market - Global Forecast to 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Need to Offer Complete Lighting Solutions

News provided by

Research and Markets

13:00 ET