Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Need to Offer Complete Lighting Solutions

The Global LED Industrial Lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% during the period 2018-2022.

Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is the phasing out halogen, incandescent, fluorescent, and HID lamps. One trend in the market is the increasing interest in CSP LED lighting for industrial applications. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of implementing LEDs.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Key vendors

CREE

Dialight

Eaton

General Electric

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Why LED lighting?

Analysis



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Lamp - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Luminaire - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Analysis



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



Increasing interest in CSP LED lighting for industrial applications

Growth of smart lighting

Increasing need to offer complete lighting solutions

Interest in LSTK contracts



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



