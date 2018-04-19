NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About LED Industrial Lighting



A light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor diode electronic device that emits visible light when current passes through it. When several LEDs are connected, the light emitted is monochromatic, and has a single wavelength. The output of an LED can range from red (approximately 700 nanometers wavelength) to blue-violet (about 400 nanometers wavelength). LEDs help to address key issues like energy crisis, resource scarcity, and climate change due to their high energy efficiency.



Technavio's analysts forecast Global LED Industrial Lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global LED Industrial Lighting market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Cree

• Dialight

• Eaton

• General Electric



Market driver

• Phasing out halogen, incandescent, fluorescent, and HID lamps

Market challenge

• High cost of implementing LEDs

Market trend

• Increasing interest in CSP LED lighting for industrial applications

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



