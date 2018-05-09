Global Licensing Partnering Term & Agreement Deals in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics 2012-2018

The Global Licensing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2012- 2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the licensing deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leadingpharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic companies.

There has been a long standing willingness for parties to enter licensing deals. Such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big R&D win, whilst mitigating the risks of going it alone in the risky preclinical and clinical development stages. Licensing is a specific type of partnering deal whereby the parties to the deal agree to commercialize a compound, product or technology.

There are several forms of licensing deal. Traditional licensing arrangement whereby an owner of intellectual property (the licensor) provides access to its technology to another company (the licensee) in return for agreed payments and royalties on subsequent sales of product(s) derived from the intellectual property.

In more recent times, licensing is often the outcome of a successful period of collaboration on the research and development of a technology or compound, resulting in a product which can be commercialized. In this situation, the licensing agreement governs who has permission to commercialize and what payments are due should commercialization proceed.

Other forms of licensing such as sub-licensing and cross-licensing are also explored, with examples provided together with listing of recent deals in pharma, biotech and diagnostics.

The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter licensing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensee retains either a right or option to license to commercialize the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure licensing deals whereby the products originator takes on a development/commercialization partner in order to maximize a technologies/products prospects.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in licensing deal making

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of licensing deals

2.3. Success factors for licensing deals

2.4. When licensing can be useful

2.5. Attributes of licensing deals

2.6. Trends in licensing deals since 2012

2.6.1. Licensing deal making by year since 2012

2.6.2. Licensing deal making by phase of development since 2012

2.6.3. Licensing deal making by industry sector since 2012

2.6.4. Licensing deal making by therapy area since 2012

2.6.5. Licensing deal making by technology type since 2012

2.6.6. Licensing deal making by most active company since 2012

2.7. Option to license

2.8. Adding co-promotion to the mix

2.9. The future of licensing deals

Chapter 3 - Overview of licensing deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Pure versus multi-component licensing deals

3.3. Pure licensing agreement structure

3.3.1. Example licensing agreements

3.3.1.a. Case study 1: Ignyta - Nerviano Medical Sciences

3.3.1.b. Case study 2: Sanofi - Pozen

3.4. Licensing rights as part of a wider alliance agreement

3.4.1. Example licensing clauses

3.4.1.a. Case study 3: 4D Molecular Therapeutics - UniQure

3.4.1.b. Case study 4: Kyowa Hakko Kirin - Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals

3.4.2. Example licensing option right clauses

3.4.2.a. Case study 5: Forest Laboratories - Trevena

3.4.2.b. Case study 6: Abbvie - Receptos

Chapter 4 - Leading licensing deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top licensing deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 50 most active licensing dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 50 most active licensing dealmakers

Chapter 6 - Licensing deal term financials

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Licensing partnering headline values

6.3. Licensing deal upfront payments

6.4. Licensing deal milestone payments

6.5. Licensing royalty rates

Chapter 7 - Licensing contract directory since 2012

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Licensing deals with contracts since 2012

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Licensing dealmaking by companies A-Z

Appendix 2 - Licensing dealmaking by industry sector

Appendix 3 - Licensing dealmaking by stage of development

Appendix 4 - Licensing dealmaking by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Licensing dealmaking by technology type

