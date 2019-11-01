Global LiDAR Drone Market Report 2019-2025: Overview, Focus on Select Players, Trends & Drivers, Global Market Perspective
DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LiDAR Drone - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The LiDAR Drone market worldwide is projected to grow by US$280.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 34.4%
Rotary Wing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 35.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$141.4 Million by the year 2025, Rotary Wing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 38.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Rotary Wing will reach a market size of US$10.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 32.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$46.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- 3D Robotics, Inc. (3DR)
- DJI
- FARO Technologies, Inc.
- Leica Geosystems AG
- Phoenix LiDAR Systems
- Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
- SICK AG
- Teledyne Optech
- Trimble Navigation Ltd.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
- Yellowscan
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Focus on Select Players
3. Market Trends & Drivers
4. Global Market Perspective
