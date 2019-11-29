Global LiDAR Market Size, Trends and Outlook 2019-2024 - Increasing Investments in LiDAR Startups by Automotive Giants Prompts Robust Industry Growth
Nov 29, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LiDAR Market by Type (Mechanical, Solid-state), Installation Type, Service (Aerial Surveying, GIS services), Application (Corridor Mapping, Environment, Engineering, ADAS & Driverless Cars), Component, Range, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global LiDAR market is projected to grow from USD 844 million in 2019 to USD 2,273 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 18.5% between 2019 and 2024.
Teledyne Technologies (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Trimble (US), FARO (US), RIEGL (Austria), SICK AG (Germany), Quantum Spatial (US), Beijing Beiketian Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Velodyne Lidar (US), and YellowScan (France) are some of the key players in the LiDAR market. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the LiDAR market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Rising adoption of LiDAR systems in UAVs to drive the growth of LiDAR market
Rising adoption of LiDAR systems in UAVs, engineering, and construction applications; increasing use of LiDAR in geographical information systems (GIS) applications; and the emergence of 4D LiDAR are the major factors driving the growth of the LiDAR market. However, safety threats related to UAVs and autonomous cars acts as a restraint for the market growth.
Based on technology, 4D LiDAR to be the fastest-growing technology segment between 2019 and 2024
The growth of 4D LIDAR is attributed to the widespread adoption of 4D LiDAR in applications such as ADAS, driverless cars, and robotics. Autonomous vehicles require detailed understanding regarding the physical world around them, which can be achieved using 4D LiDAR. The adoption of 4D LiDAR would help in gaining a high level of automation in self-driving cars, robots, and other autonomous systems.
Based on installation type, ground-based LiDAR to be the fastest-growing installation type between 2019 and 2024
Ground-based LiDAR scanning technology is widely used across a wide range of applications, such as mapping, engineering, environment, and meteorology. Ground-based LiDAR systems are either stationary or movable and are further segmented into static LiDAR and mobile LiDAR. Ground-based LiDAR is typically mounted on a tripod or placed on a moving platform, for example, vehicles. These systems are less costly as compared to airborne-LiDAR systems.
Based on application, ADAS & driverless cars to be the fastest-growing application between 2019 and 2024
The automotive industry is looking forward to autonomous vehicles and assisted technologies. Automotive companies are coming up with innovative technologies in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) using new and affordable sensors. Rising adoption of solid-state LiDAR in ADAS and driverless cars for assuring safety is expected to boost the market in the coming years. Moreover, automotive giants are adopting LiDAR systems for their L3 level vehicles, which is expected to have a positive impact on the sales of these vehicle types.
APAC LiDAR market to record highest growth rate during forecast period
The LiDAR market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increase in surveying and mapping operations due to increasing infrastructural development, focus on forest management, and mining activities in the region. The increasing applications of airborne and ground-based LiDAR systems and the growing number of surveying and mapping activities in the region are anticipated to drive the demand for LiDAR in APAC.
Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the LiDAR market based on component, type, installation type, range, service, technology, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the LiDAR market. It also analyzes product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships carried out by the key players to grow in the market.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report
- This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall LiDAR market and the subsegments.
- The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
- The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in LiDAR Market
4.2 Market, By Application and Country
4.3 Country-Wise Market Growth Rate
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of LiDAR Systems in Uavs
5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of LiDAR in Engineering and Construction Applications
5.2.1.3 Use of LiDAR in Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Applications
5.2.1.4 Emergence of 4D LiDAR
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Safety Threats Related to Uavs and Autonomous Cars
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in LiDAR Startups By Automotive Giants
5.2.3.2 Opportunities for Swir-Based Design in the Long Term
5.2.3.3 Technological Shifts With the Adoption of Solid-State, Mems, Flash LiDAR, and Other LiDAR Technologies
5.2.3.4 Development of Better Geospatial Solutions Using Sensor Fusion
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost of LiDAR Services and Limited Availability of Geospatial Data
6 LiDAR Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 2D LiDAR
6.2.1 2D LiDAR is Suitable for Detection and Ranging Tasks
6.3 3D LiDAR
6.3.1 3D LiDAR Can be Used Widely for Real-Time 3D Data Acquisition
6.4 4D LiDAR
6.4.1 4D LiDAR Expected to be Widely Adopted in Automobile Applications
7 LiDAR Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Laser Scanners
7.2.1 Laser Scanners are Used to Scan Environment and Detect LiDAR Data
7.3 Navigation and Positioning Systems
7.3.1 GPS and IMU Help Convert Sensor Data Into Static Points
7.4 GPS
7.4.1 Using LiDAR in Conjunction With GPS Helps Increase the Accuracy of Measurement Devices
7.5 IMU
7.5.1 Use of IMU Helps Get the Pitch, Roll, and Yaw Measurements
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Camera
7.6.2 High-Precision Clock
7.6.3 Other Accessories
8 LiDAR Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mechanical
8.2.1 Large Size of Mechanical LiDAR Attributed to the use in Mapping and Engineering Applications
8.3 Solid-State
8.3.1 Solid-State LiDAR Expected to Gain Traction Due to Compact Size, Low Cost, and Significant Adoption in Automotive Applications
9 LiDAR Market, By Installation Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ground-Based LiDAR
9.2.1 Mobile LiDAR
9.2.1.1 Mobile LiDAR has Gained Traction in the Market Due to the Adoption in Automotive and Transportation Application
9.2.2 Static LiDAR
9.2.2.1 Static LiDAR has Gained Importance Due to Adoption in a Variety of Indoor Applications
9.3 Airborne LiDAR
9.3.1 Topographic
9.3.1.1 Ability of Topographic LiDAR to Perform Well in Environmental Applications Drives Their Market
9.3.2 Bathymetric LiDAR
9.3.2.1 Bathymetric LiDAR is Used in Mapping of Water Bodies
10 LiDAR Market, By Range
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Short
10.2.1 Wide Adoption in Automotive and Robotics Applications to Provide Opportunities for Short-Range LiDAR
10.3 Medium
10.3.1 Medium-Range LiDAR Expected to Witness Significant Growth Due to the use in Engineering and Environment Applications
10.4 Long
10.4.1 Increasing use of Long-Range LiDAR in Surveying and Mapping Applications to Drive This Segment
11 LiDAR Market, By Service
11.1 Introduction
11.2 LiDAR Data Processing
11.2.1 Data Acquisition
11.2.2 Point Cloud Classification
11.2.3 3D Visualization
11.3 Aerial Surveying
11.3.1 Aerial Surveying is Widely Used to Collect Geomatics Information
11.4 Asset Management
11.4.1 Asset Management is Widely Used in Utility Industry
11.5 Gis Services
11.5.1 Gis Services Segment to Grow at Highest Rate
11.6 Ground-Based Surveying
11.6.1 Ground-Based Monitoring Can Provide Accurate Data at a Faster Pace
11.7 Other Services
12 LiDAR Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Corridor Mapping
12.2.1 Roadways
12.2.1.1 LiDAR is Used to Determine the Length of Roads and Structure of Terrains
12.2.2 Railways
12.2.2.1 LiDAR is a Cost-Effective Solution to Map Complete Railway Networks
12.2.3 Others
12.2.3.1 LiDAR is Used in Mapping of Utilities
12.3 Engineering
12.3.1 LiDAR is Used for Designing Complex Engineering Projects
12.4 Environment
12.4.1 Forest Management
12.4.1.1 Forest Surveys Done Using LiDAR are More Cost-Effective Quick
12.4.2 Coastline Management
12.4.2.1 Combining Topographical and Bathymetric LiDAR Can Provide More Accurate Mapping of Coastline
12.4.3 Pollution Modeling
12.4.3.1 LiDAR Can Scan Environment According to Specific Parameters and Provide Pollution Data
12.4.4 Agriculture
12.4.4.1 LiDAR is Used to Identify Crop Viability and Categorize and Map Crops
12.4.5 Wind Farm
12.4.5.1 LiDAR Can be Used in Wind Farms to Detect the Direction of Wind
12.4.6 Precision Forestry
12.4.6.1 LiDAR Can be Used in Precision Forestry to Make Data-Driven Decisions
12.5 Adas & Driverless Cars
12.5.1 LiDAR Can Provide High Accuracy in Object Detection and Recognition for Adas & Driverless Cars
12.6 Exploration
12.6.1 Oil & Gas
12.6.1.1 LiDAR Can Provide Accurate Information About Environmental Parameters for Oil & Gas Industry
12.6.2 Mining
12.6.2.1 LiDAR is Used in Mining to Provide the Exact Location of the Area or Surface to be Mined
12.7 Urban Planning
12.7.1 LiDAR Helps Obtain Digital Models of Cities and Digital Surface Models of Earth Surfaces
12.8 Cartography
12.8.1 LiDAR has Been Adopted for Cartography Owing to the use of Navigation and Position Systems
12.9 Meteorology
12.9.1 LiDAR Can Provide Accurate Data of Atmospheric Structures
12.10 Other Applications
12.10.1 Police LiDAR
12.10.2 Gaming
12.10.3 Robotics
13 LiDAR Market, By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.1.1 Growth of LiDAR Market in US is Attributed to Government Mandates and Initiatives
13.2.1.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in the US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.2.1 Growth of Market in Canada is Attributed to Developments in Spatial Data Infrastructure
13.2.2.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.2.3.1 Steady Growth of Market in Mexico is Due to the use of LiDAR to Study Ancient Sites, Archeological, and Environmental Conditions
13.2.3.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 UK
13.3.1.1 UK to Hold Largest Size in European Market During Forecast Period
13.3.1.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in the UK
13.3.2 Germany
13.3.2.1 Market in Germany to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
13.3.2.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in Germany
13.3.3 France
13.3.3.1 France to Hold a Significant Share of European Market
13.3.3.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in France
13.3.4 Italy
13.3.4.1 Italian Market to Witness Steady Growth in the Coming Years
13.3.4.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in Italy
13.3.5 Rest of Europe
13.4 APAC
13.4.1 China
13.4.1.1 Market Growth in China is Attributed to the Growth in Environmental, Meteorology, and Corridor Mapping Applications
13.4.1.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in China
13.4.2 Japan
13.4.2.1 Japan to Hold Significant Share of Market in APAC Region
13.4.2.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in Japan
13.4.3 South Korea
13.4.3.1 South Korean Market is Driven By Environmental and Robotics Applications
13.4.4 India
13.4.4.1 Indian Market is Driven By Corridor Mapping and Environmental Applications
13.4.4.2 Regulations for Commercial Drones in India
13.5 Rest of the World
13.5.1 Middle East & Africa
13.5.1.1 Middle East to Lead LiDAR in RoW
13.5.2 South America
13.5.2.1 Growth of South American Market is Attributed to Developments in Exploration and Engineering Applications
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis
14.2.1 Product Launches
14.2.2 Contracts, Agreements, and Partnerships
14.2.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Contracts
14.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.2.5 Expansions
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Visionary Leaders
14.3.2 Innovators
14.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.4 Emerging Players
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Key Players
15.2.1 Teledyne Technologies
15.2.2 Hexagon
15.2.3 Trimble
15.2.4 FARO
15.2.5 RIEGL
15.2.6 SICK AG
15.2.7 Quantum Spatial
15.2.8 Beijing Beiketian Technology Co. Ltd. (Surestar)
15.2.9 Velodyne LiDAR
15.2.10 YellowScan
15.3 Right to Win
15.4 Other Key Players
15.4.1 Geokno
15.4.2 Phoenix LiDAR
15.4.3 Leddartech
15.4.4 Quanergy Systems
15.4.5 Innoviz Technologies
15.4.6 Leosphere
15.4.7 Waymo LLC
15.4.8 Valeo S.A.
15.4.9 Neptec Technologies
15.4.10 Ouster
15.4.11 ZX LiDARs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gy6w87
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article