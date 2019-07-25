Global Light Vehicle Electric Motors (Electric Parking Brakes, Actuator Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Seating, Steering, Sunroofs, Windows, Wipers) Market to 2034

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jul 25, 2019, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Electric Motors Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE electric motors sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

  • Automotive OE electric motors (for electric parking brakes, actuator mirrors, power folding mirrors, seating, steering, sunroofs, windows, wipers) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
  • A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (capacitive liftgates, seat belt retractors, control pedals, compact DC motors, compact steering motors, grille shutters, micro-motors, lighter window lift drives, smaller motors)
  • Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
  • Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers and VMs including Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, Inteva, IDEAdvance (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
  • Updated profiles of the major automotive electric motor suppliers including their strategies and prospects

The electric motors forecast report allows you to:

  • Gain a quick overview of the automotive electric motors sector globally
  • Understand the size and scope of the world's top 14 markets
  • Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
  • Review the latest and most significant technological developments
  • Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
  • Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
  • Track key companies' latest activities and prospects
  • Prepare supply and demand forecasts
  • Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
  • Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Pester analysis
  • Companies
    • Allied Motion Technologies
    • Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG
      • Brose content in selected models
    • Denso Corporation
    • Inteva Products, LLC
    • Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
    • Mitsuba Corporation
    • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
    • Nidec
    • Robert Bosch GmbH
    • Others
      • Calsonic Kansei Corporation
      • Kokusan Denki
      • Kongsberg Automotive
      • Mabuchi Motor
      • Mirror Controls International
      • NTN Corporation
  • Forecasts
    • Active grille shutters
    • Brushless motors for HVAC applications
    • Electric motors per vehicle
    • Electric parking brakes
    • Rearview mirrors
    • Seating
    • Steering
    • Sunroofs
    • Windows
    • Wipers
  • Markets
    • Emerging markets
  • Technologies
    • Applications
      • Active grille shutters
      • Brushless motor dosing module for Diesel Exhaust Fluid
      • Capacitive liftgate switch
      • Headlamp levelling
      • Instrument clusters
      • Micro-motors for one-touch automatic car boot opening
      • Smaller motors
      • Window lift drive
  • Archive
    • Compact DC motors from Johnson Electric
    • Compact steering motors from Mitsubishi Electric
    • Continental's electric accelerator pedal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1yl0zb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Light Vehicle Transmissions and Clutches Market Forecasts...

Downhole Equipment: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Light Vehicle Electric Motors (Electric Parking Brakes, Actuator Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Seating, Steering, Sunroofs, Windows, Wipers) Market to 2034

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jul 25, 2019, 14:30 ET