Global Light Vehicle Instrumentation And Cockpits Market to 2033: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends and Market Size Forecasts
Jul 19, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Instrumentation And Cockpits Market - Forecasts to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE cockpits and instrumentation sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE cockpit and instrumentation systems (instrument clusters, instrument panels, outsourced cockpits, head-up displays) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including electroluminescence display, reconfigurability, high-definition display, head-up displays, multi-functions, multi-colour slush skins, acoustical foam, voice control, 3D display)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Harman, Interior Systems, Inteva Products (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major automotive cockpits and instrumentation suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
Use this vehicle instrumentation and cockpits markets forecasts report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive cockpits and instrumentation sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation
- Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- Faurecia SA
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Products
- R&D
- International Automotive Components Group (IAC)
- Inteva Products, LLC
- Magna International Inc.
- Nippon Seiki
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Visteon Corporation
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Yazaki Corporation
- Others
- Autoneum
- Draexlmaier Group
- Freescale Semiconductor
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
- Preh GmbH
- Yanfeng Automotive
- Forecasts
- Head-Up Displays (HUDs)
- Instrument clusters
- Instrument panels
- Outsourced cockpits
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Instrument panel manufacturers
- Market shares of instrumentation and display sector
- Asian market
- European market
- North American market
- Market trends
- Technologies
- Cockpits
- ZF's cockpit concept
- Instrumentation
- Continental's solution
- Head-Up Displays (HUDs)
- Instrumentation for the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo e-hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz SplitView
- Other
- 3M's light optimisation display films
- Acoustical foam
- BASF's Material Kit helps interior designers
- Car interior polyurethane solutions from BASF
- Continental's display and control concept
- Continental's Haptic Feedback Display
- Covestro's rear projection polycarbonate films
- Harman's Road Noise Cancellation technology
- Head-up display
- Instrument panel made using castor oil
- Multifunction control panel for electric vehicles
- Preh's touch control centre console
- PSA Group's solutions
- Three-dimensional spread of sound
- Tokai Rika's remote control solution
- Valeo's MirrorLink
- Visteon's graphic solutions
- Visteon's Human Bayesian Intelligence Technology
- Voice control technologies from Bosch
- Reconfigurable displays
- Continental
- Denso Corporation
- QNX Software Systems
- Visteon
- Technology developments
- 3D display technology
- Visteon's Ideal Occupant Interface
- Yanfeng Automotive Interiors' solutions
- Archive
- Delphi develops its MyFi
- Denso's organic electroluminescence display
- Display technologies from Bosch
- Freescale Semiconductor's solutions
- Fujitsu Ten develops new display
- Honda Accord's instrument panel
- In-car moisturiser from Lexus
- MINI's Openometer
- Multi-disc CD players deleted from Ford Focus line
- MyFord Touch
- Next generation multi-functional displays from Visteon
- TRW's touchpad sensor
- Two-colour slush skins from JCI
- Visteon recognised for airbag door
- Visteon's C-Beyond concept highlights instrumentation innovations
- Visteon's new single screen display
