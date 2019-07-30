Global Light Vehicle OE Batteries Market 2019-2034 with Exclusive Interviews with OE Suppliers

DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle OE Batteries Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric vehicles and OE starter battery sectors, major suppliers, top 14 car batteries markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE battery (advanced batteries and starter batteries) market size estimates for the top 14* markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including advanced car battery costs, alliances, awards, innovations, investments, charging solutions, energy density, range development, solar tech, thermal management, wireless charging, recycling)

Regional market share data tables and commentary

Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14 markets

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including XL Hybrids, Ioxus, Maxwell Technologies, Zero Carbon Futures, Cap-XX, Continental, GS Yuasa, Western Lithium, Axeon (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Updated profiles of the major automotive battery suppliers including their strategies and prospects

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive battery sectors globally

Understand the size and scope of the world's top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Battery companies

A123 Systems, Inc.



Advanced Battery Technologies



AESC



Altair Nano Technologies



BAK



Banner



Blue Energy Co. Ltd.



BYD Auto



CALB



CBAK Energy Technology Inc



Continental AG



Deutsche ACCUmotive



East Penn Manufacturing Co Inc



Electrovaya



Enerdel



EnerSys



E-One Moli Energy



Exide Technologies



Fiamm



Gotian Inc



GS Yuasa Corp



Hitachi Vehicle Energy Ltd



Johnson Controls Inc.



Johnson Matthey Battery Systems



K2 Energy Solutions



Kokam



Leclanche



LG Chem



Lifan



Lishen



Li-Tec



Lithium Americas



Lithium Energy Japan



Northvolt



Optimum Nano



Panasonic Corporation



Primearth EV Energy Co Ltd



Rexnamo Electro



Robert Bosch GmbH



Samsung SDI



SB LiMotive



SK Innovation



Solid Power



TerraE



Toshiba



Valence Technology



Valmet Automotive

Forecasts

Advanced automotive batteries



Starter batteries

Glossary of terms

Markets

Emerging markets



Market shares



Asia-Pacific





Europe





Lithium-ion battery cell market





North America



Market trends

Technologies

Advanced automotive battery innovations



Alliances





Innovations





Delphi's inverter







Denso's solutions







GS Yuasa's advanced batteries for next-generation PHEVs







JCI's 48-volt micro hybrid battery







JCI's ie:3 demonstrator vehicle







Volvo's solution





Where are we heading?





SAE standard for PHEVs and EVs to help reduce charging time



Electric vehicle battery developments



Alcoa and Phinergy's solution





BMW's High-Voltage Battery Centre





Charging solutions





EV sound research





Delphi's vehicle sounder







Kia EV sounds like an ICE







NHTSA's proposal







Pedestrian alert technology for electric vehicles







Volvo's research





Massachusetts Institute of Technology developing an alternative battery

developing an alternative battery



Range anxieties





Sensor for EVs which shuts off the battery in the event of a collision





Solid-state batteries for electric vehicles





Solutions to convert EV battery power for home use





Thermal management for electric vehicles





Toshiba supplies batteries for Mitsubishi Motors





Valeo's thermal management for lithium-ion batteries





Volkswagen



Other innovations



Evida Power and HaloIPT explores wireless charging

and HaloIPT explores wireless charging



Federal-Mogul's battery shield





GS Yuasa's battery analyser





Hella's isolation monitor





Honda's solutions





Material for a secondary or rechargeable battery





Mitsubishi Electric's solutions





Visteon's battery thermal management solutions





Yazaki North America partners with Evatran to develop charging systems



Recycling

Archive

An alternative technology to lithium-ion?



BMW



Daimler working with Evonik Industries to develop and produce lithium-ion batteries



Dana's battery cooling technologies



EASYBAT aims to make it easier to build electric cars with switchable batteries



Envia achieves record energy density for its Li-ion battery



EV battery prices fall



EV makers to produce 35GW hours of batteries by 2013



Exide Technologies uses public funds to develop lead-acid battery technology



GM Europe Ampera electric car



GM increases its investment in lithium-ion batteries



GM investigates material to make lithium-ion batteries last longer between charges



GM Ventures invests in Sakti3



Harman's sound synthesis



Hyundai offers lifetime battery replacement for the Sonata Hybrid



JCI's batteries for commercial vehicles



Johnson Controls and Hitachi cooperate



Johnson Controls supplying the battery for the Ford Transit Connect Electric



Johnson Controls uses public funds to develop advanced battery technologies



Li-ion batteries for F1



New battery monitoring unit for Lithium-ion batteries from Denso



Nissan, NEC and NEC Tokin form joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries in Japan



Renault delays electric vehicle battery production



SB LiMotive acquires Cobasys



Solar technology for EVs



The National Alliance for Advanced Transportation Batteries (NAATBatt) is formed



Toyota explores wireless charging



Washington State University's research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e22ekz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

