Global Light Vehicle OE Shock Absorbers Market Analysis & Forecasts Report 2019-2034
Oct 24, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle OE Shock Absorbers Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report has been extracted from motor industry information and intelligence platform QUBE and provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE shock absorber sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global suspension market study includes:
- Automotive OE shock absorbers (conventional and electronic shock absorbers) fitment and market size data for the top 14* suspension markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including active suspension systems, car shock absorbers, car suspension, ride control technology, dynamic roll control, smart passive damping, semi- to fully-active systems, valve technology)
- Regional market share data tables and commentary
- Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14* suspension markets
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Tenneco, Meyle, ZF, Pro2, BWI Group, KYB (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major automotive shock absorber and suspension suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include:
North America (US, Canada and Mexico); Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco); Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive shock absorbers and suspension sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the world's markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments in suspension systems
- Know the key trends within the suspension sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Track key companies' activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Beijing West Industries
- Benteler AG
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
- Kayaba Industry Co., Ltd
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Products
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
- Ride Control LLC
- Showa Corporation
- Tenneco Inc.
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- ThyssenKrupp Bilstein
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Others
- NSK
- Sogefi
- Forecasts
- Conventional shock absorbers
- Electronic shock absorbers
- Markets
- Aftermarket trends
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Europe
- Japan
- North America
- South Korea
- OE trends
- Where is the sector heading?
- Technologies
- Active suspension systems
- Recent innovations
- BWI Group
- Hitachi Automotive Systems
- KYB
- SEAT Leon suspension
- Tenneco
- ZF
- Archive
- Argentina
- Brazil
List of Tables
- Argentinean manufacturer market shares for OE shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2011, % of volume
- Brazilian manufacturer market shares for OE shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2011, % of volume
- European manufacturer market shares for OE active shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
- European manufacturer market shares for OE passive shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
- Global manufacturer market shares for OE shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
- Japanese manufacturer market shares for OE shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
- Market fitment/penetration rates of conventional shock absorbers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
- Market fitment/penetration rates of electronic shock absorbers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
- Market volumes of conventional shock absorbers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
- Market volumes of electronic shock absorbers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
- North American manufacturer market shares for OE active and passive shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
- South Korean manufacturer market shares for OE shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2017, % of volume
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epwo6m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article