Global Light Vehicle OE Shock Absorbers Market Analysis & Forecasts Report 2019-2034

This report has been extracted from motor industry information and intelligence platform QUBE and provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE shock absorber sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global suspension market study includes:

Automotive OE shock absorbers (conventional and electronic shock absorbers) fitment and market size data for the top 14* suspension markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including active suspension systems, car shock absorbers, car suspension, ride control technology, dynamic roll control, smart passive damping, semi- to fully-active systems, valve technology)

Regional market share data tables and commentary

Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14* suspension markets

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Tenneco, Meyle, ZF, Pro2, BWI Group, KYB (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive shock absorber and suspension suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include:



North America (US, Canada and Mexico); Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco); Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.



You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive shock absorbers and suspension sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the world's markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments in suspension systems

Know the key trends within the suspension sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Track key companies' activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence





Key Topics Covered:





Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Beijing West Industries



Benteler AG



Hitachi, Ltd.



Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.



Kayaba Industry Co., Ltd



Customers and contracts





Infrastructure





Products



Magneti Marelli S.p.A.



Ride Control LLC



Showa Corporation



Tenneco Inc.



Customers and contracts





Infrastructure





Merger and acquisition activity





Products



ThyssenKrupp Bilstein



ZF Friedrichshafen AG



Others



NSK





Sogefi

Forecasts

Conventional shock absorbers



Electronic shock absorbers

Markets

Aftermarket trends



Emerging markets



Market shares



Europe





Japan





North America





South Korea



OE trends



Where is the sector heading?

Technologies

Active suspension systems



Recent innovations



BWI Group





Hitachi Automotive Systems





KYB





SEAT Leon suspension





Tenneco





ZF

Archive

Argentina



Brazil

List of Tables

Argentinean manufacturer market shares for OE shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2011, % of volume

Brazilian manufacturer market shares for OE shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2011, % of volume

European manufacturer market shares for OE active shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

European manufacturer market shares for OE passive shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

Global manufacturer market shares for OE shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

Japanese manufacturer market shares for OE shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

Market fitment/penetration rates of conventional shock absorbers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)

Market fitment/penetration rates of electronic shock absorbers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)

Market volumes of conventional shock absorbers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

Market volumes of electronic shock absorbers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

North American manufacturer market shares for OE active and passive shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

South Korean manufacturer market shares for OE shock absorbers for light vehicles, 2010-2017, % of volume

